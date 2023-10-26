Boxing Betting

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Canada With CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 2
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 2

You can bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Canada with our recommended sports betting site below and also get up to $400 along the way to use on the big fight.

Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou fight is being billed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ as UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou steps into a boxing ring to take on the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, but is this just a warm-up Oleksandr Usyk bout that is being rumoured for December?

Regardless, you can still wager on the fight and if betting has not been legalized in your state or area, you can still bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou with our recommended Canada offshore sportsbook here.

Best Canada Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou

Bodog is our recommended Canada sportsbook for boxing betting. Just click below to join and claim your $400 free bet which can be used on Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou fight.

Claim $400 Bodog Free Bet

How To Bet On Fury vs Ngannou in Canada

Betting on the Fury vs Ngannou fight if living in Canada is easy and can be explained in three simple steps.

1. Sign Up To Bodog

Click the ‘Bodog’ link above and you will be taken to their joining page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address – which are all secured safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your Bodog Account

Next, when in the Bodog site head to their banking or cashier area and find the deposit button. Select a deposit option – there are many to choose from – and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $400 in free bets you will need to deposit $400 with their 100% deposit bonus.

3. Place Your Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Bets For Boxing

Click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights.

Find the ‘Fury vs Ngannou’ fight and select your bet from the many markets available, including the moneyline, round betting or method of win.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where the odds are shown – you can now add a preferred stake and any winning – should the bet win – will be shown here too.

They just click ‘place bet’.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on Saturday’s Fury vs Ngannou fight with Bodog. Plus, if you are stuck for a bet – you can see our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks here.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting is when you pick the boxer to win. In this Saturday’s fight, Fury in the big favorite at just -1600, so a $100 bet on him would only return $6.25.

But, if  you fancy the upset and a Ngannou win at +850 a $100 win here will net you $850 in profit.

  • Tyson Fury -1600
  • Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory

The method of victory market does exactly what it says – you just need to pick how the fight will be won.

There are many options to explore on the Bodog site, but here are some listed below with Fury to win by a technical knockout at -175. A $100 bet on this ‘method of victory’ would return a profit of $57.14.

  • Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175
  • Tyson Fury by knockout +275
  • Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Round Betting

You can also bet on which round the fight will be won in, by either fighter.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight will be staged over 10 rounds, so you can see some of the options below.

A $100 bet, for example, on the fight ending in the 5th round would win $650.

  • Round 1 +1000
  • Round 2 +800
  • Round 3 +750
  • Round 4 +650
  • Round 5 +650
  • Round 6 +650
  • Round 7 +750
  • Round 8 +850
  • Round 9+ +1000
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Fight to go the distance +450

Note: The odds on this page are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Arrow to top