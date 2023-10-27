How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites

We’ve created a guide on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Alabama, so if you’re looking to wager on Saturday night’s bout – read on for the full guide.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou meet in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening in a crossover fight of the greatest proportions, with fans eagerly anticipating the bout.

Ahead of the fight, online sports betting in Alabama remains illegal, however if you’re looking to wager on the bout – you can do so on Bovada, our top pick from offshore sportsbooks.

Best Alabama Boxing Betting Site For Fury vs Ngannou



Bovada is our Alabama betting site of choice for this weekend’s fight between Fury and Ngannou, and by clicking the link below, you can claim $750 worth of free bets.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama



Sports betting remains illegal in Alabama despite pushes for legalization, but by using our Bovada – they make wagering in restricted states possible, and you can do so by following the steps below.

Join Bovada by clicking the link above, and once you’re there you create an account with just a few details such as your email, as well as a password.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

You can unlock your welcome bonus with the sportsbook by making an initial deposit in your account, and with several payment options at your disposal – it makes depositing easier than ever before.

3. Place Your Bets On Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou

With Bovada you can bet on a whole host of sports from around the globe, but if you’re only looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – you need to head to the ‘sports’ tab on the main menu, before clicking on ‘boxing’ where you can scroll down to the main event.

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Our Fury vs Ngannou predictions and picks have the latest odds for Saturday night’s fight in Saudi Arabia, and you can view them by following the link.

Boxing Moneyline Betting

Priced at -1600, Tyson Fury is the favourite for the fight by quite some distance, so if you place a $100 bet on him it would only return $6.25.

Tyson Fury -1600

Francis Ngannou +850

Boxing Method Of Victory



Bovada makes betting on the method of victory in the fight possible, and the odds are as follows.

Tyson Fury by technical knockout -175

Tyson Fury by knockout +275

Tyson Fury by unanimous decision +650

Boxing Round Betting



Fancy betting on what round you think the fight will be won in? Bovada’s odds for the market are available below.

Round 1 +1000

Round 2 +800

Round 3 +750

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +650

Round 6 +650

Round 7 +750

Round 8 +850

Round 9+ +1000

Round 10 +1200

Fight to go the distance +450