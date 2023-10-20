College Football

How To Bet On Tulane vs North Texas In Denton, Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
Bet on Tulane vs North Texas in Denton, Texas by joining up with the best TX sports betting site – Bovada – listed below, who have a $750 free bet and being based offshore will also allow College Football bets to be placed in ANY US State.

One of the big College Football week 8 clashes sees Tulane, who have won their last 4, take on North Texas, who will head into the game with 3 wins from their last 4 – including last time over Temple.

If sports betting is still to be legalized in your state, you can also still bet on Tulane vs North Texas with our recommended offshore sportsbook here >

Best College Football Betting Site For Tulane vs North Texas

The Bovada sportsbook is our top-rated College Football betting site for Texas bettors with all the games and best markets covered. It’s simple to sign-up with them and there is also a $750 free bet to claim with their 75% welcome bonus.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On College Football Week 8 In Texas

Betting on the College Football in Texas is simple to do. Just follow these pointers >

1. Open a Bovada Account

Join top College Football betting site in Texas – Bovada – by clicking the above link and then their RED ‘join’ button on their site. Then just add some personal details, which are all secured safe and secure.

2. Deposit

Click the deposit link on the Bovada site and chose a payment method and amount to deposit. To get the full free bet of $750 you will need to deposit $1000. But a small deposit of just $100 will still land you a $75 free bet.

Bovada accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Bet on Tulane vs North Texas for College Football Week 8

Click on the College Football section within the Bovada site as this will showcase all the upcoming matches.

Find the Tulane vs North Texas match and the market you want to bet on. Some of the most popular are the moneyline, where you just have to chose a team to win the game – to player props, over/under and same game parlays.

We’ve listed some examples below to help.

Once you click on a bet, this will bring up a betslip with the odds and you can add a desired stake, which will show any possible winnings.

Just click ‘place bet’ once happy.

Tulane vs North Texas Odds

There are many Tulane vs North Texas betting options for their College Football week 8 game on Saturday.

Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting means you just have to pick a team to win. Tulane are the big favorites here at -130 so a $100 bet on them returns just a $7.69 profit. If you fancy the shock though a $100 win on North Texas wins $725.00.

  • North Texas +725
  • Tullane -130

Over/Under Betting

This over/under market is the total points scored in a match – then you just decide if it will it be under or over a set figure that the College Football sportbook has.

The sportsbooks are expecting a lot of points with the spread set at 63, so if you think there will be more than 63 points, you can bet on this at -105 for $100 which would profit $95.24.

  • Over 63 -105
  • Under 63 -115

College Football Handicap Betting

Handicap betting is perfect for the Tulane vs North Texas games as the betting suggests it’s very one-sided.

You can then bet on North Texas with a 20.5 points start in the game at -115. to try and even things out. A $100 bet on this would return a profit of $86.96.

  • Tulane (-20.5) -105
  • North Texas (+20.5) -115

Andy Newton

Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm.
Andy Newton

