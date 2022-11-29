How To Bet On The World Cup With Cryptocurrency | Crypto Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The launch of brand new sportsbook Lucky Block means you can now bet on the World Cup using all the leading cryptocurrencies. Read on below to see how you can wager on the World Cup with crypto, as well as benefit from Lucky Block’s superb new customer offer.

1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

How To Bet On The World Cup With Cryptocurrency

If you are more inclined to using crypto when it comes to sports betting, or you have some disposable coins ready to spent, just take a quick glance below where we have outlined how to sign up with Lucky Block.

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Make an initial deposit using your chosen cryptocurrency Start betting on the World Cup 2022

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Bet On The World Cup?

With Lucky Block, crypto holders will be able to chose from a plethora of options when it comes to using their currencies on the World Cup.

Aside from popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, Lucky Block customers have four other options when it comes to available wagering coins. See the full list of cryptocurrency options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

How to Deposit And Bet With Crypto On The World Cup

Sign up to Lucky Block Select your cryptocurrency to deposit with from the dropdown menu Deposit into your account and start betting on the World Cup

Unlike a handful of other crypto casinos, Lucky Block does not charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, but be wary of provider or mining fees which will be dependent on the currency you are using.

There may also be a small waiting period as the transaction goes through a series of blockchain confirmations – see below for how it varies between currency options.

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

Is There a Minimum Deposit?

The minimum deposit depends on the currency used – see the table below:

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT (OMNI) ADA Minimum Deposit 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1 0.01 0.0001 1

It is also worth noting that if you can depsoit using fiat currency if you’re in a valid geo, just select the method from the dropdown menu.

What World Cup Betting Markets Are Available?

With the World Cup in full swing and the group stages drawing to a close this week, the stakes for each game rise immeasurably which should certainly give way to betting value.

So far only three teams have managed to qualify after two games, with betting favourites Brazil, reigning champions Spain and Portugal all securing safe passage to the knockout stages.

However, with the final round of group fixtures commencing today, over the course of the next week we will find out which 16 teams will battle it out to reach the latter stages.

With hundreds of markets with which to expend your crypto, take a look below at some of the most popular options:

Individual Match Markets

Top Goalscorer

Group Winners

Stage of Elimination

Group Position

Over/Under Goals

Corners

Bookings

1. 15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses Claim Offer

World Cup 2022 Odds For Today’s Games

Below we have listed the latest odds on Lucky Block for each of today’s four games.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Ecuador vs Senegal

Wales vs England

Iran vs USA

Sportsbook Review: Why You Should Register With Lucky Block

The launch of Lucky Block’s casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and crypto holders, and their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to bulk out your wallet.

Their extensive sportsbook is home to 35 categories, with everything from soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

As mentioned, customers will also be able to benefit from Lucky Block’s generous welcome offering for users who suffer a net loss by the end of their first week.

Simply get in contact with Lucky Block’s support team, let them know which cryptocurrency you are wagering with and they will be able to redeem your 15% cashback.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

Day one is the date you registered

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback 15% cashback only applies to customers with a net loss

Related Articles