How To Bet On The World Cup Final in Singapore | Singapore Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

France face Argentina this Sunday and if you are looking to bet on the World Cup Final in Singapore you can with our two featured sportsbooks.

Let’s show you how. We’ve showcased below our two recommended top Singapore sports betting sites to sign-up with and they’ve both got all the main markets for Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

BK8 are the first Singapore sports betting site to get involved with, who also have a lovely 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100).

Then new crypto Sportsbook – Lucky Block – have made it simple to bet on the World Cup Final in Singapore using crypto and with a 15% cashback offer, they are worth having onside too.

How To Bet On The 2022 World Cup Final In Singapore

Sign-up with BK8 Deposit a min of $50 in their Sportsbook Go to the ‘transfer page’ & pick the applicable promo code SPORTS 100% WELCOME BONUS Begin betting on the 2022 World Cup Final in Singapore

Best Singapore Sports Betting Sites For The World Cup Final

1. BK8 —100% Matched Bet (up to $100) For 2022 World Cup Final with Top Singapore Sportsbook



Sign-up with top Singapore sports betting site BK8 ahead of Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final and you’ll be on your way to claiming their 100% welcome bonus, with a maximum of $100 on offer.

Once joined, you will then have access to BK8’s extensive Sportsbook that has all the top events covered, including Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

So, will it be Mbappe or Messi that’s lofting up the 2022 World Cup on Sunday? Both nations have won the World Cup twice each, so will be hoping to move up a notch in the World Cup winners hall of fame.

Did you know – the last time the sides met was in the 2018 World Cup (last 16) and that finished in classic 4-3 win for France, that also saw Kylian Mbappe score a brace (two goals) – hopefully, it’ll be more of the same please.

$100 World Cup Final Free Bet with BK8

BK8 caters for all your needs as one of the best betting sites for sports in Singapore. You will have all the main sports and competitive odds just clicks away, but BK8 are also on hand to assist you with match stats, live streaming, a top mobile app, first-rate customer support, crypto deposit options, and plenty more.

Place Bets On 2022 World Cup Final with Singapore Sportsbook

And with BK8, then betting on the World Cup Final in Singapore is possible, while you can also get stuck into Sunday’s big fixture with up to $100 in free bets too – a win/win before the starting whistle has been blown.

BK8 World Cup Final Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On The World Cup in Singapore

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Singapore Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BK8 Pluses:

✅Top mobile app

✅Language site switch options

✅Generous 100% match welcome offer

✅Match stats & live streaming

✅Wide range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive odds





Lucky Block – Singapore Crypto Sportsbook With 15% Cashback World Cup Final Offer

If Sports betting using Bitcoin or crypto is top of your agenda, then you don’t need to hunt any further than Lucky Block.

Lucky Block are an advanced crypto-based sportsbook that will let you to place bets on the World Cup in Singapore using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Join In Less Than a Minute and No KYC Checks



Crypto betting is the future – well, that’s what many think – and it’s not hard to see why this view is on the up with top Singapore Sportsbooks like Lucky Block.

They’ve a bundle of plusses that include no KYC checks, sign-up in under a minute, fast payouts, no transaction fees and a leading customer service section that will guide through any crypto queries you might.

Crypto sports betting is certainly on the up and with more platforms supporting wagering using Bitcoin and Ethereum as legitimate payment options, then getting involved has never been easier.

Apple Pay, Google Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Accepted As Well



Yes, Lucky Block are breaking through as one of the leading crypto sportsbooks in Singapore, but you can still join and deposit with Lucky Block with more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, plus the normal credit/debit cards.

Lucky Block Crypto Sportsbook in Singapore



Yes, they’ve a classy casino section that will allow you to bet with crypto too, but what sets Lucky Block apart from the others is their crypto Singapore Sportsbook that is easy-to-navigate around and find your favorite sports and events, including the 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina this Sunday.

Add in a lovely welcome offer that sees new customers having a safety-net during their first 7 days of betting with any losses (up to 15%) over this period given back – not bad hey?

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses for first 7 days betting

The day you join is considered ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Pluses

✅Supports Bitcoin gambling

✅Fast registration without KYC checks

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback)

✅No transaction fees

✅Minimum deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

✅Top customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

✅Almost instant payouts

✅6000+ selection of games

Related Articles