We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

In Oman, sports betting isn’t legal but that doesn’t have to stop fans from betting on the 2022 World Cup Final. For the first time in history, a country from the Middle East has hosted the World Cup and proud football fans in Oman can still get in on the action with the top offshore betting sites.

History is in the making at the 2022 World Cup Final as France and Argentina meet on Sunday afternoon. France has a chance to become the third nation to win back-to-back tournaments while Argentina seeks its first World Cup win in 36 years.

With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe set to clash in Qatar, the stakes couldn’t be higher for two of the best players in the world. After joining forces, the Paris Saint-Germain teammates will now meet on the world’s biggest stage with a chance to cement their names in football history.

One of the best betting sites in Oman, Lucky Block is giving away free bets and cashback bonuses for the 2022 World Cup Final.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the World Cup Final in Oman and claim a free bonus for Argentina vs France.

15% Cashback Offer for France vs Argentina

How to Bet on the 2022 World Cup Final in Oman at Lucky Block

Sports betting in Oman isn’t legal but football fans can still bet on the 2022 World Cup Final at Lucky Block, one of the best football betting sites.

On Sunday, both France and Argentina will bid for their third-ever World Cup win.

France won its first-ever World Cup in 1998 and is fresh off of a win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Meanwhile, Argentina won its first-ever World Cup in 1978 and won its second World Cup in 1986 but hasn’t won since.

Fans looking to get in on the action can claim free bets for France vs Argentina this weekend in just three easy steps.

With a chance to make history on the line, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on the World Cup Final in France and claim a free welcome bonus offer for France vs Argentina.

Click here to claim your free football betting offer for the 2022 World Cup Final Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at Lucky Block Place your best World Cup bets in Oman at Lucky Block

The Best Oman Sports Betting Sites for The 2022 World Cup Final

The best Oman sports betting sites are giving football fans more ways to win when betting on the 2022 World Cup Final.

With France on the verge of winning back-to-back World Cups and Lionel Messi one win away from his first World Cup victory, football fans can back their teams with free bets and bonus cash from the top online sportsbooks.

While the best football sportsbook for individual users will come down to personal preference, fans looking for the best odds and bonuses can start by betting with Lucky Block, one of the top Oman betting sites.

Scroll down below to find what Lucky Block has to offer for the 2022 World Cup Final.

1. Lucky Block — Free Cashback Offer for France vs Argentina

France has a chance to make history by becoming only the third nation ever to be crowned back-to-back World Cup Champions. It’s been 60 years since Oman last completed the feat in 1962.

While Argentina is in the hunt for their first World Cup win since 1986. Under Messi, Argentina has yet to win a World Cup but in his final act, will he be able to cement himself as one of the best ever with a win over France?

Football fans can be a part of history and place their bets on France or Argentina to win the World Cup Final at Lucky Block.

One of the best sportsbooks in Oman, Lucky Block has quickly become an industry-leading online betting platform.

Unlike other sportsbooks that feature bonuses with high rollover requirements, Lucky Block takes a straightforward approach to betting with simple terms and conditions.

Not only does Lucky Block feature excellent World Cup odds and a wide variety of football markets, but the newly-launched sportsbook is also giving new members a chance to mitigate their losses when betting online.

New Lucky Block users will receive 15% cashback on all net losses for the first seven days after opening an account.

The Bitcoin sportsbook supports nine cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, Cardano, and more. Members can also benefit from instant deposits, fast payouts, and some of the best customer support in the industry.

To learn how to get started at Lucky Block, check out the video below.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Bonus offer applies to ‘net losses’

Click on the button below to claim your Lucky Block cashback offer for France vs Argentina.