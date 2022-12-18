How To Bet On The World Cup Final in Indonesia | Indonesia Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

It’s Argentina vs France on Sunday and if you want to bet on the 2022 World Cup Final in Indonesia you are able to with our two featured sportsbooks.

Here’s how. We’ve picked out our two approved Indonesia sports betting sites to join and the pair have all the main markets for the 2022 World Cup Final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

BK8 are an Indonesia sports betting site that will let you bet on the 2022 World Cup Final and with a 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100), then you’ll be well rewarded for joining too.

Next up is new crypto Sportsbook – Lucky Block – who have made it really easy to bet on the World Cup Final in Indonesia using crypto or Bitcoin (normal payment methods provided too).

How To Bet On The 2022 World Cup Final In Indonesia



Join BK8 here Deposit a minimum of $50 in their Sportsbook Go to the ‘transfer page’ & pick the applicable promo code SPORTS 100% WELCOME BONUS Place bets in Indonesia on the 2022 World Cup Final

Best Indonesia Sports Betting Sites For The 2022 World Cup Final

1. BK8 —100% Welcome Offer (up to $100) To Claim For World Cup Final with Indonesia Sportsbook



Join Indonesia sports betting site BK8 before Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final and not only can you bet on the biggest game of football on the planet but you will also be able to claiming the BK8 100% welcome bonus, with a maximum of $100 up for grabs.

Once your account has been created, you will then gain full access to BK8’s superb Sportsbook that has all the main events covered, including the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France on Sunday.



Will we be witnessing Mbappe or Messi holding up the 2022 World Cup on Sunday? Both teams have two World Cup wins to their name, while with the PSG teammates locked in a battle for the Golden Boot (both on 5 goals), there’s an added subplot to the match.

Oh, did you know? The last fixture between France and Argentina was also at the World Cup (2018 last 16) and that ended in a humdinger 4-3 win for France, with Kylian Mbappe scoring two goals – fingers crossed we see another 7-goal thriller.

World Cup Final Free Bet with BK8

BK8 caters for all your needs as one of the best betting sites in Indonesia. You will have all the leading sports and competitive odds at your disposal, but BK8 are also on there to help you with match stats, a top mobile app, first-rate customer support, live streaming, crypto deposit options, and much more.

Place Bets On 2022 World Cup Final with Indonesia Sportsbook

And with BK8, then placing a bet on the World Cup Final in Indonesia is possible, while you can also enjoy Sunday’s football frenzy with up to $100 in free bets too – a winning situation before kick-off.

BK8 World Cup Final Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On The World Cup in Indonesia

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Indonesia Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BK8 Pluses:

✅Top mobile app

✅Language site switch options

✅Generous 100% match welcome offer

✅Match stats & live streaming

✅Wide range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive odds





Lucky Block – Indonesia Bitcoin Sportsbook With 15% Cashback World Cup Final Crypto Offer

If Sports betting with Bitcoin or crypto is on your radar, then Lucky Block should be your number one pick.

Why? Well, Lucky Block are a modern crypto-based sportsbook that will let you bet on the World Cup in Indonesia using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Sign-up In Under a Minute and No Annoying KYC Checks



Crypto betting is the way forward, so many believe – and it’s easy see why this view is on the up with top Indonesia Sportsbooks like Lucky Block.

They’ve a bundle of plusses that include no KYC checks, sign-up in under a minute, fast payouts, no transaction fees and a leading customer service section that will guide through any crypto queries you might.

Crypto sports betting is certainly on the up and with more platforms supporting wagering using Bitcoin and Ethereum as legitimate payment options, then getting involved has never been easier.

Apple Pay, Google Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Accepted



Yes, Lucky Block are breaking through as one of the leading crypto sportsbooks in Indonesia, but you can still join and deposit with Lucky Block with more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, plus the normal credit/debit cards. They’ve got all payment bases covered.

Lucky Block Crypto Sportsbook in Indonesia



Yes, they’ve a slick casino section that will allow you to bet with crypto too, but what gives Lucky Block an edge from the others is their crypto Indonesia Sportsbook that is easy-to-navigate around and find your favorite sports with top betting odds, including the 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina on Sunday.

Add in a nice welcome offer that gives customers a safety-net during their first 7 days of betting with any losses (up to 15%) over this period paid back.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses for first 7 days betting

The day you join is considered ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Pluses

✅Top customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

✅Almost instant payouts

✅6000+ selection of games

✅Supports Bitcoin gambling

✅Fast registration without KYC checks

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback)

✅No transaction fees

✅Minimum deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

Related Articles