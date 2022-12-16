How To Bet On The World Cup Final in Hong Kong | Hong Kong Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Argentina play France this Sunday and if you are looking to bet on the 2022 World Cup Final in Hong Kong you can with our two recommended sportsbooks.

See below our leading Hong Kong sports betting sites to join ahead of Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final with both Sportsbooks having the main soccer markets for the 2022 World Cup Final and some lovely welcome joining offer too.

BK8 are a Hong Kong sports betting site that give you the green light to bet on the 2022 World Cup Final and they’ve also a tasty a 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100), for new players.

Then, – Lucky Block – who are up-and-coming Sportsbook that also supports Bitcoin betting so will allow you to place bets on the 2022 World Cup Final with crypto in Hong Kong.

How To Bet On The 2022 World Cup Final In Hong Kong



Join-up with BK8 here Deposit a minimum of $50 in their Sportsbook Go to the ‘transfer page’ & pick the applicable promo code SPORTS 100% WELCOME BONUS Bet on the 2022 World Cup Final in Hong Kong

Best Hong Kong Sports Betting Sites For The 2022 World Cup Final

1. BK8 —100% Welcome Offer (up to $100) For 2022 World Cup Final with Top Hong Kong Sportsbook



Join Hong Kong sports betting site BK8 for Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final and you can place bets on the big football match and will also be on your way to redeeming the BK8 100% welcome bonus, with a maximum of $100 to claim.

After you’ve joined, you will have access to BK8’s vast Sportsbook that has all the main events showcased, including the 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina this Sunday.



So, will it be Mbappe or Messi holding up the 2022 World Cup on Sunday? Both nations have two World Cup wins, while with the PSG teammates in a battle for the Golden Boot (both on 5 goals), there’s another cracking subplot to the final.

The last meeting between France and Argentina was also at the World Cup (2018 last 16) and that finished in a cracking 4-3 win for France, with Kylian Mbappe scoring two goals – let’s hope we see another 7-goal thriller.

2022 World Cup Final Free Bet with Hong Kong Sportsbook BK8

BK8 has all your needs covered as one of the leading betting sites in Hong Kong. You will have all the top sports and competitive odds at your just clicks away, but BK8 are also on there to help you with match stats, a smooth mobile app, first-rate customer support, live streaming, crypto deposit options, and much more.

Bet On 2022 World Cup Final with Hong Kong Sportsbook

And with BK8, then betting on the World Cup Final in Hong Kong is very much possible, while you can also enjoy Sunday’s football frenzy with up to $100 in free bets too – a winning situation even before a ball has been kicked.

BK8 World Cup Final Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

World Cup betting in Hong Kong

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Hong Kong Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BK8 Positives

✅Match stats & live streaming

✅Top mobile app

✅Language site switch options

✅Generous 100% match welcome offer

✅Wide range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive odds





Lucky Block – Hong Kong Sportsbook With 15% Cashback World Cup Final Offer

If crypto sports betting with Bitcoin is something on you are looking into, then Lucky Block should certainly be your number one pick.

This is because Lucky Block look to have it all in the up-and-coming crypto Sportsbook arena. They are a modern crypto-based sportsbook that will let you place bets on the World Cup in Hong Kong using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Apple Pay, Google Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Accepted

Yes, Lucky Block are breaking through as one of the leading crypto sportsbooks in Hong Kong, but you can still join and deposit with Lucky Block with more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, plus the normal credit/debit cards.

Sign-up In Less Than a Minute and No KYC Checks



Crypto betting is certainly up-and-coming and it’s easy see why with top Hong Kong Sportsbooks like Lucky Block.

They’ve many positives that include no KYC checks, sign-up in a minute, fast payouts, no transaction fees and a leading customer service section that will guide through any crypto queries you need to ask.

Crypto sports betting is rising fast and with more platforms supporting wagering using Bitcoin and Ethereum as legitimate payment options, then getting involved has never been easier.

Lucky Block Crypto Sportsbook in Hong Kong



Yes, they’ve a smooth casino section that will let you to bet with crypto too, but what gives Lucky Block an advantage from the others is their crypto Hong Kong Sportsbook that is simple-to-navigate around and find your favorite sports with generous betting odds, including the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France this Sunday.

Add in a nice welcome offer that gives customers a safety-net during their first 7 days of betting with any losses (up to 15%) over this period paid back.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses for first 7 days betting

The day you join is considered ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Positives

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback)

✅Crypto Sportsbook

✅Almost instant payouts

✅No transaction fees

✅Top customer support with live chat supported

✅6000+ selection of games

✅Supports Bitcoin gambling

✅Fast registration without KYC checks

✅Minimum deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

Related Articles