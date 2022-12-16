We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In Argentina, sports betting is legal, so football fans can bet on the World Cup Final with the best online sportsbooks.

Argentina seeks their third World Cup victory in Lionel Messi’s final run in the tournament as they look to take down defending champion France on Sunday afternoon. While Argentina has advanced to the Final in two of the last three World Cups, they haven’t hoisted the trophy in 36 years.

One of the best betting sites in Argentina, Lucky Block is giving away free bets and cashback bonuses for the 2022 World Cup Final.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the World Cup Final in Argentina and claim free bonus cash for Sunday’s match.

15% Cashback Offer for France vs Argentina

How to Bet on the 2022 World Cup Final in Argentina at Lucky Block

On Sunday, Argentina will bid for its third-ever World Cup win.

The country won its first-ever World Cup when hosting the tournament in 1978 and Argentina won the last tournament held in Mexico in 1986.

Since sports betting is legal in Argentina, it’s never been easier for residents to back their country in the World Cup Final.

Fans looking to get in on the action can claim free bets for France vs Argentina this weekend in just three easy steps.

With a chance to make history on the line, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on the World Cup Final in Argentina and claim a free welcome bonus offer for France vs Argentina.

The Best Argentina Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 World Cup Final

The best Argentina sports betting sites are giving football fans more ways to win when betting on the 2022 World Cup Final.

Lionel Messi is on the verge of cementing his legacy by winning his first World Cup and football fans in Argentina can cash in with free bets and bonus cash from the top online sportsbooks.

While the best football sportsbook for individual users will come down to personal preference, fans looking for the best odds and bonuses can start by betting with Lucky Block, one of the top sports betting sites in Argentina.

Scroll down below to find what Lucky Block has to offer for the 2022 World Cup Final.

1. Lucky Block — Free Cashback Offer for France vs Argentina

On Sunday, Argentina will appear in its second World Cup Final in the last three tournaments. In what could be his final time on the world stage, Lionel Messi will be looking to deliver the country’s first World Cup in 36 years.

Argentina has been close with Messi in the past, however, 2022 marks a special moment for the footballer as he looks to solidify his legacy as one of the best ever.

Football fans can be a part of history and place their bets on Argentina to win the World Cup Final at Lucky Block.

One of the best sportsbooks in Argentina, Lucky Block has quickly become an industry-leading online betting platform.

Unlike other sportsbooks that feature bonuses with high rollover requirements, Lucky Block takes a straightforward approach to betting with simple terms and conditions.

Not only does Lucky Block feature excellent World Cup odds and a wide variety of football markets, but the newly-launched sportsbook is also giving new members a chance to mitigate their losses when betting online.

New Lucky Block users will receive 15% cashback on all net losses for the first seven days after opening an account.

The Bitcoin sportsbook supports nine cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, Cardano, and more. Members can also benefit from instant deposits, fast payouts, and some of the best customer support in the industry.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Bonus offer applies to ‘net losses’

