How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in USA – 5 Sportsbooks With Super Bowl Props

Josh Stedman
3 min read
Best Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Sites In The USA

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Industry leader with great prop bets
  • XBet – New brand with high prop bet odds. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets including National Anthem
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use platform for Super Bowl prop bets. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In The USA With BetOnline

Any new customer that signs up and deposits with BetOnline will get a 50% bonus, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. If you deposit $2,000 you get the maximum $1,000 in free bonus cash.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Find The Super Bowl National Anthem Market To Bet On

It’s easy to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem – sung by country singer Chris Stapleton in the USA – with all of our bookmakers. New customers in the USA can simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet on the National Anthem within a few clicks. Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem:

  • Join and deposit with our sportsbooks
  • Receive your free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl National Anthem bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On the Super Bowl In The USA?

We have listed the best reasons why US bettors should join our bookmakers for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl National Anthem Markets & Picks

Here are some of the best Super Bowl National Anthem markets and bets at BetOnline, including the overall length, the length of the word “brave” and any word omitted.

National Anthem has averaged 119 seconds in the last five Super Bowls

Bet: Under 125 Seconds @ -130

The National Anthem has only had words botched once (Christina Aguilera Super Bowl XLV)

Bet: No @ -3000

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Odds:

Over 125 Seconds -130 | Under 125 Seconds -125

National Anthem Length Of Word Brave Odds

Over 5 Seconds -120 | Under 5 Seconds -120

Super Bowl National Anthem Any Word Omitted:

Yes: +190 | No: -3000

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

Josh Stedman

Josh is an experienced sports content writer, writing for sites such as GiveMeSport and The 72. A lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan who dreams of writing about his club full time. Sheffield Hallam MA Sports Journalism & BA (Hons) Sports Studies graduate.
View All Posts By Josh Stedman
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in USA – 5 Sportsbooks With Super Bowl Props
