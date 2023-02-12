Site News

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Idaho | ID Sports Betting Guide

Lee Astley
3 min read
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton

Best Idaho Sportsbooks To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Sites In Idaho

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem In Idaho With BetOnline

Any NFL that signs up and deposits with BetOnline will get a 50% bonus, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. If you deposit $2,000 you get the maximum $1,000 in free bonus cash.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Find The Super Bowl National Anthem Market To Bet On

It’s easy to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem, which will be sung by country singer Chris Stapleton in Arizona, with all of our bookmakers. New customers in Idaho can simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet on the National Anthem within a few clicks. Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem:

  • Join and deposit with our sportsbooks
  • Receive your free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl National Anthem bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On the Super Bowl In Idaho

We have listed the best reasons why Idaho bettors should join our bookmakers for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl National Anthem Markets & Picks

Here are some of the best Super Bowl National Anthem markets and bets at BetOnline, including the overall length, the length of word brave and any word omitted.

National Anthem has averaged 119 seconds in the last five Super Bowls

Bet: Under 125 Seconds @ -130

The National Anthem has only had words botched once (Christina Aguilera Super Bowl XLV)

Bet: No @ -3000

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Odds:

Over 125 Seconds -130 | Under 125 Seconds -125

National Anthem Length Of Word Brave Odds

Over 5 Seconds -120 | Under 5 Seconds -120

Super Bowl National Anthem Any Word Omitted:

Yes: +190 | No: -3000

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Related Content

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Arrow to top