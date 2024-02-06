How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wisconsin – Wisconsin Sports Betting

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers, we’ve created a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Wisconsin by using the best US offshore betting sites.



Online sports betting is not yet available in the state of Wisconsin, however those looking to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend can do so via the offshore sportsbooks that we’ve listed below.

This is because these betting sites are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules.

Many of these offshore sportsbooks also offer exclusive sign-up bonuses and free bet promotions for new customers, and by following our guide below you can claim some of these for Sunday’s showdown in Las Vegas.

Top 6 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards BetUS – Parlay building specialists MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

BetOnline have numerous exclusive markets available for the Super Bowl, as well as the most popular markets amongst regular NFL bettors. Read on as we give the low down on all of these ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Vegas.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Wisconsin

One of the most popular football bets are same game parlays. NFL fans will undoubtedly be eyeing up some of these kinds of bets for the Super Bowl, which can be done on BetOnline.

If you are unsure what this means, a same game parlay bet is when you combine two or more selections to maximise the odds on the bets. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet losing. This is because every selection within the parlay will have to be successful for a payout.

You can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or from player props, which gives you the option of betting on a player’s individual performance on either side.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Wisconsin

Player props are another form of bet that is extremely popular amongst keen NFL bettors.

Any customer can create their own player prop, which can be based on a variety of factors from statistics to recent trends – making it a desirable way to place your Super Bowl bets.

BetOnline have countless player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, with some of the more popular selections listed below:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Wisconsin

The Super Bowl national anthem is an exclusive market for Sunday’s season finale, and BetOnline are offering different odds on Reba McEntire’s performance.

You can bet on how long you think it’ll take for McEntire to complete the United States national anthem, as well as on whether the singer will go over or under the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to finish her performance.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Wisconsin The ‘Gatorade Shower’ market is another Super Bowl exclusive market for Sunday’s match in Las Vegas. A trend since the 1984 Super Bowl, the winning coach is typically doused in the Gatorade post-match. With it being unknown what colour the popular energy drink is before the event, sportsbooks are taking bets on which colour fans think it’ll be this year. As an example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. While last year it was purple – the 2024 favorite. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Wisconsin The Super Bowl coin toss is also another betting market for Sunday’s clash. BetOnline are taking bets on whether the coin will land on heads or tails, and as to whether the winner of the coin toss will go on to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105