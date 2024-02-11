How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wisconsin – WI Sports Betting

You can bet on the Sports Bowl in Wisconsin and take advantage of extensive markets and free bets using our trusted sportsbooks.
The established US online sportsbooks below allow legal and safe bets to be placed on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including Wisconsin where their betting law is waiting to be passed.
There are many joining perks too. These include fast payments and anonymous transactions with NO ID/KYC checks on joining (18+), the popular Super Bowl prop bets and also have up to $6,500 NFL welcome offers to claim.
We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.
Top 6 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
- Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
- BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
- Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
- BetUS – Parlay building specialists
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started
Best Wisconsin Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
BetOnline have been our number one pick in terms of NFL betting throughout the season, and they currently have a valuable offer for new customers in which up to $1,000 can be claimed.
You can take advantage of this sportsbook promotion for the Super Bowl by clicking the link and following our guide below.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Wisconsin
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
To kick things off, you’ll need to follow the link to BetOnline’s website and input a few personal details. This includes a valid email address, as well as a password.
Of course, it’s worth noting that this promotion is only available to new customers on the site, and as they are an offshore operator – wagers can be placed from any location within the United States, even in states where gambling is restricted.
Anyone aged 18+ can join.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
You will then need to deposit some funds into your account. To activate the bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $55, while a maximum of $2,000 can be deposited towards the promotion.
BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by 50%. This means that by depositing the $2,000 maximum, they will match this by 50% and an extra $1,000 will be credited to your account.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
As soon as you’ve opened your new account, added funds and claimed the BetOnline welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we show you some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be located at BetOnline.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally In Wisconsin
The state of Wisconsin has recently begun to show interest in allowing sports betting. However, there are currently no sportsbooks offering markets on the Super Bowl.
As it stands, bettors are forced to travel to neighbouring states such as Michigan and Illinois to place bets. With our sportsbooks you can place bets from the comfort of your own home on a vast number of markets. You can also sign up to play at the age of 18 without needing to hand over your social security.
Are There Physical Casinos Or Retail Outlets I Can Place Sports Bets On In WI?
Yes, a small number of the Badger State’s tribal casinos are able to offer sports betting. The first to open was Oneida Casino in Green Bay in November 2021 with others slowly following suit.
But – like needing to drive out of state to place a bet online – it’s much quicker and simpler to sign-up to one of our sportsbooks. It takes a matter of minutes to sign up as long as you are 18+ and you will be rewarded with a generous sign up bonus. There’s also no need to get in the car to go and get your winnings as fast withdrawals are assured through your payment method.
Can Sports Betting Apps be used to place Super Bowl LVIII wagers in Wisconsin?
There are currently no options to bet on mobile in Wisconsin. Instead, take advantage of our established sportsbooks who have been accepting bets from US bettors for decades. They offer some of the most in-depth market offerings around with fair prices to boot.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed in Wisconsin
One of the most popular football bets are same game parlays. NFL fans will undoubtedly be eyeing up some of these kinds of bets for the Super Bowl, which can be done on BetOnline.
If you are unsure what this means, a same game parlay bet is when you combine two or more selections to maximise the odds on the bets. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet losing. This is because every selection within the parlay will have to be successful for a payout.
You can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or from player props, which gives you the option of betting on a player’s individual performance on either side.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
- 49ers Half-Time Leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Available in WI
Player props are another form of bet that is extremely popular amongst keen NFL bettors.
Any customer can create their own player prop, which can be based on a variety of factors from statistics to recent trends – making it a desirable way to place your Super Bowl bets.
BetOnline have countless player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, with some of the more popular selections listed below:
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Available In Wisconsin
The Super Bowl national anthem is an exclusive market for Sunday’s season finale, and BetOnline are offering different odds on Reba McEntire’s performance.
You can bet on how long you think it’ll take for McEntire to complete the United States national anthem, as well as on whether the singer will go over or under the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to finish her performance.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105