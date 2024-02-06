Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wisconsin – Wisconsin Sports Betting

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers, we’ve created a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Wisconsin by using the best US offshore betting sites.

Online sports betting is not yet available in the state of Wisconsin, however those looking to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend can do so via the offshore sportsbooks that we’ve listed below.

This is because these betting sites are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules.

Many of these offshore sportsbooks also offer exclusive sign-up bonuses and free bet promotions for new customers, and by following our guide below you can claim some of these for Sunday’s showdown in Las Vegas.

Top 6 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
  2. Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
  3. BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
  4. Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
  5. BetUS – Parlay building specialists
  6. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

Best Wisconsin Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline have been our pick in terms of NFL betting throughout the season, and they currently have a valuable offer for new customers in which up to $1,000 can be claimed. You can take advantage of this sportsbook promotion for the Super Bowl by clicking the link and following our guide below.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Wisconsin

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

To kick things off, you’ll need to follow the link to BetOnline’s website and input a few personal details. This includes a valid email address, as well as a password.

Of course, it’s worth noting that this promotion is only available to new customers on the site, and as they are an offshore operator – wagers can be placed from any location within the United States, even in states where gambling is restricted.

Anyone aged 18+ can join.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

You will then need to deposit some funds into your account. To activate the bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $55, while a maximum of $2,000 can be deposited towards the promotion.

BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by 50%. This means that by depositing the $2,000 maximum, they will match this by 50% and an extra $1,000 will be credited to your account.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

The final step is to identify the markets you’d like to bet on and place your Super Bowl bets. This can be done by going over to the NFL section of the BetOnline website, which can be found on the main menu on the homepage.

Once you’ve found the bet that you want place – simply decide on how much you are going to wager and press ‘place bet’.

BetOnline have numerous exclusive markets available for the Super Bowl, as well as the most popular markets amongst regular NFL bettors. Read on as we give the low down on all of these ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Vegas.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Wisconsin

One of the most popular football bets are same game parlays. NFL fans will undoubtedly be eyeing up some of these kinds of bets for the Super Bowl, which can be done on BetOnline.

If you are unsure what this means, a same game parlay bet is when you combine two or more selections to maximise the odds on the bets. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet losing. This is because every selection within the parlay will have to be successful for a payout.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

You can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or from player props, which gives you the option of betting on a player’s individual performance on either side.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
  • 49ers Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Wisconsin

Player props are another form of bet that is extremely popular amongst keen NFL bettors.

Any customer can create their own player prop, which can be based on a variety of factors from statistics to recent trends – making it a desirable way to place your Super Bowl bets.

BetOnline have countless player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, with some of the more popular selections listed below:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Wisconsin

The Super Bowl national anthem is an exclusive market for Sunday’s season finale, and BetOnline are offering different odds on Reba McEntire’s performance.

You can bet on how long you think it’ll take for McEntire to complete the United States national anthem, as well as on whether the singer will go over or under the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to finish her performance.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 19768767400
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite To Win The NEXT Super Bowl In 2025?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Vermont – Vermont Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024

Look no further if you’re hoping to bet on the Super Bowl from Vermont this weekend, as we’ve created a comprehensive guide on the best betting sites ahead of Sunday’s…

Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Tennessee – Tennessee Sports Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024

Mobile and online sports betting is legal in Tennessee, but the Super Bowl betting sites on this page that all operate offshore means you can bet from anywhere, on the…

super bowl
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – South Carolina Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
George Kittle Receptions
Betting
George Kittle +120 To Have Over 4.5 Receptions At Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri
Betting
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri – Missouri Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts – Massachusetts Sports Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top