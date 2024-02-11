How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia – WV Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in West Virgina legally with the established US sportsbooks below, who have many perks for joining.
West Virginia residents can bet on the NFL Super Bowl today with one of our trusted US sportsbooks, who accept bets in ANY US State safely and legally with many benefits.
These perks include limit on winnings, anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining, 18+ years age limit, the popular Super Bowl prop bets and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.
See our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.
Top 6 West Virginia Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl
- BetOnline – Vast experience as a betting site
- Bovada – The best live streaming service
- BetWhale – First-time users can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – Top of the range same game parlays
- BetUS – Current BetUS customers can get great offers
- MyBookie – Fresh users can get $1000 in bonuses
Best West Virginia Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
We have chosen BetOnline as the best betting operator for this year’s Super Bowl – with their $1000 bonus for new users a big plus.
BetOnline will give all new customers a 50% first deposit Super Bowl LVIII free bet if you sign up today – up to $1,000.
Below we have gone through the steps require to make an account and utilize the bonus offer for Super Bowl LVIII.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia
We know a host of supporters will be eyeing up some Super Bowl LVIII bets, and we have broken down the best way to do so.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Fresh customers (18+) will need to create a BetOnline account, which can be done by putting in the specified details and following the operators’ requests.
You must remember that BetOnline’s $1000 bonus offer is for fresh users, which also applies to the 50% deposit deal.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
The next thing you will need to do is fund your opening deposit, which has to reach the minimum if $55 and stay under $2000.
BetOnline’s offer also means you will get 50% of that deposit, i.e $100 will see a return of $50.
3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024
With your new BetOnline account opened, added funds and having claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Can I Place A Super Bowl Bet Online In West Virginia?
West Virginia introduced legal online and retail sports betting in August 2018. In fact, it was one of the first states to introduce gambling.
In terms of US markets, it’s quite mature. However, our US sportsbooks have been around for decades with thousands of bettors placing wagers.
They have paid out millions of dollars in winnings and regularly sponsor major events on the sporting calendar.
West Virginia Casino Betting: Can I Place Sports Bets in Person?
Residents and visitors of West Virginia can place sports bets at four racetrack casinos in the region. The exclusive Greenbrier resort also allows its users to place bet on its private sportsbooks.
But for those West Virginia bettors who prefer a wider range of markets, generous sign up bonuses and free bets worth up to $6,500 our sportsbooks are probably the answer. There are no fears of bets being limited and you can deposit in a range of currencies.
Can Sports Betting Apps Be Used For The Super Bowl In West Virginia?
West Virginia bettors have the choice of a handful of betting apps to place their Super Bowl LVIII bets on.
However, you will need to be 21+ to open an account and provide your social security number. With our sportsbooks you are able to open an account and bet as long as you are 18 and there are no KYC checks or requests for ID.
You can see the best NFL sports betting markets down below.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In West Virginia
Same game parlays have been used for NFL bets over the years, as they allow users to combine a host of different match events.
Essentially, the sports bettor picks from a select number of options, including but not limited to the match winner and number of TDs.
For example, you could pick the Chiefs to win 2nd half & Over 5.5 TDs. Increasing the odds, but also requiring more to happen in the match.
Super Bowl Player Props Available In West Virginia
Player Props have been a trusted market for NFL bettors, as fans look towards certain players to contribute at stages of the match.
Bet Online’s categories for player props are:
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing/Receiving Yards
- Sacks
- Player Performance Duels
- Receptions
- Tackles/Assists