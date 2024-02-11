How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia – WV Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in West Virgina legally with the established US sportsbooks below, who have many perks for joining.



West Virginia residents can bet on the NFL Super Bowl today with one of our trusted US sportsbooks, who accept bets in ANY US State safely and legally with many benefits.

These perks include limit on winnings, anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining, 18+ years age limit, the popular Super Bowl prop bets and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

See our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.

Top 6 West Virginia Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

Best West Virginia Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

We have chosen BetOnline as the best betting operator for this year’s Super Bowl – with their $1000 bonus for new users a big plus.

BetOnline will give all new customers a 50% first deposit Super Bowl LVIII free bet if you sign up today – up to $1,000.

Below we have gone through the steps require to make an account and utilize the bonus offer for Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia

We know a host of supporters will be eyeing up some Super Bowl LVIII bets, and we have broken down the best way to do so.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Fresh customers (18+) will need to create a BetOnline account, which can be done by putting in the specified details and following the operators’ requests.

You must remember that BetOnline’s $1000 bonus offer is for fresh users, which also applies to the 50% deposit deal.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The next thing you will need to do is fund your opening deposit, which has to reach the minimum if $55 and stay under $2000.

BetOnline’s offer also means you will get 50% of that deposit, i.e $100 will see a return of $50.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

With your new BetOnline account opened, added funds and having claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Can I Place A Super Bowl Bet Online In West Virginia?

West Virginia introduced legal online and retail sports betting in August 2018. In fact, it was one of the first states to introduce gambling.

In terms of US markets, it’s quite mature. However, our US sportsbooks have been around for decades with thousands of bettors placing wagers.

They have paid out millions of dollars in winnings and regularly sponsor major events on the sporting calendar.

West Virginia Casino Betting: Can I Place Sports Bets in Person?

Residents and visitors of West Virginia can place sports bets at four racetrack casinos in the region. The exclusive Greenbrier resort also allows its users to place bet on its private sportsbooks.

But for those West Virginia bettors who prefer a wider range of markets, generous sign up bonuses and free bets worth up to $6,500 our sportsbooks are probably the answer. There are no fears of bets being limited and you can deposit in a range of currencies.

Can Sports Betting Apps Be Used For The Super Bowl In West Virginia?

West Virginia bettors have the choice of a handful of betting apps to place their Super Bowl LVIII bets on.

However, you will need to be 21+ to open an account and provide your social security number. With our sportsbooks you are able to open an account and bet as long as you are 18 and there are no KYC checks or requests for ID.

You can see the best NFL sports betting markets down below.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In West Virginia

Same game parlays have been used for NFL bets over the years, as they allow users to combine a host of different match events.

Essentially, the sports bettor picks from a select number of options, including but not limited to the match winner and number of TDs.

For example, you could pick the Chiefs to win 2nd half & Over 5.5 TDs. Increasing the odds, but also requiring more to happen in the match.

Super Bowl Player Props Available In West Virginia

Player Props have been a trusted market for NFL bettors, as fans look towards certain players to contribute at stages of the match.

Bet Online’s categories for player props are:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing/Receiving Yards

Sacks

Player Performance Duels

Receptions

Tackles/Assists

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Allowed In West Virginia

By using our listed offshore sportsbooks, sports bettors can bet on to bet on the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl.

Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. Meaning you can bet on how long it will take her to complete the anthem.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Avaiable In West Virginia

Interestingly, you can now bet on the particular Gatorade and specifically, the is the color – as BetOnline are offering a market for the Super Bowl.

You can choose between, blue, yellow, green, pink, red and orange for the match.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Offered In West Virginia

In addition, NFL fans can also bet on the pre-game coin toss, as BetOnline have opened markets for heads or tails and if the winner will go on to win the match.

Betting Pick For Chiefs vs 49ers At Super Bowl LVIII

The NFL season finale is finally upon us, and the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs are rated as underdogs according to the majority of leading bookmakers, while the challenging San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to reign supreme in Sin City.

There are countless betting markets to choose from with BetOnline for the Super Sunday clash at the Allegiant Stadium, but we've gone for Christian McCaffrey to score the first touchdown of the match.

The 49ers running back is the favorite in this market at +369, and scored a stunning 21 touchdowns in the regular season to help inspire his side to the playoffs.

A $100 bet from your $1,000 in free bets could be used on this one, and if successful – you would receive $369 in returns, a profit of $269 that you can then use on other in-play Super Bowl markets.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In West Virginia

We've gone through some of the more popular NFL betting markets throughout this article, but another one is the Super Bowl MVP betting market.

This is an award given to the game's standout player at the end of the game, decided via a panel of 16 judges, as well as a public vote.

Quarterbacks are the likeliest to be named 'Most Valuable Player' with both Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy leading the odds market with +140 and +225 odds respectively.

Mahomes won the MVP award at last year's Super Bowl after beating the Eagles, and he'll be hoping to take his career tally to three with another this time around.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In West Virginia

The most popular method of tuning in to this year's Super Bowl action is by watching on CBS. They have the broadcasting rights for the game throughout the nation, including in West Virginia, where you can follow the action from 6:30pm EST.

There will also be pre-game build-up from 3pm on CBS, where they will show their Super Bowl Gameday program, with the official pre-match show scheduled to commence at 5pm.

Those looking for another way to watch the action can do so over on Paramount+. Using Fite TV, Apple TV or Google TV, viewers can watch the NFL season finale on the platform for the very first time, with the coverage due to begin at 4:30pm EST.