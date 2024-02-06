How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia – West Virginia Sports Betting

The huge 49ers vs Chiefs NFL Championship match takes place on February 11, and we have created a guide on how you can bet on the Super Bowl in West Virginia. You can join the best US offshore betting sites, who allow betting in ANY US State and have up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.



Is Sports Betting Legal In West Virginia?

It is legal to bet on sports both physically and via the internet in West Virginia, meaning you can enjoy lots of Super Bowl bets.

However, despite the state having legal betting there are still many perks to joining a West Virginia offshore betting site. These include joining at just 18+, free bets, no ID checks on sign-up and the option to bet in ANY US State – even if there are betting restrictions.

To simplify it for you, we have picked out our best sportsbooks and evaluated the best sites for Super Bowl LVIII.

Top 6 West Virginia Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Vast experience as a betting site Bovada – The best live streaming service BetWhale – First-time users can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Top of the range same game parlays BetUS – Current BetUS customers can get great offers MyBookie – Fresh users can get $1000 in bonuses

Best West Virginia Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

We have chosen BetOnline as the best betting operator for this year’s Super Bowl – especially with their $1000 bonus for new users and 50% deposit bonus.

Below we have gone through the steps require to make an account and utilize the bonus offer for Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia

We know a host of supporters will be eyeing up some Super Bowl LVIII bets, and we have broken down the best way to do so.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Fresh customers (18+) will need to create a BetOnline account, which can be done by putting in the specified details and following the operators’ requests.

You must remember that BetOnline’s $1000 bonus offer is for fresh users, which also applies to the 50% deposit deal.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The next thing you will need to do is fund your opening deposit, which has to reach the minimum if $55 and stay under $2000.

BetOnline’s offer also means you will get 50% of that deposit, i.e $100 will see a return of $50.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

Once this is done, sports bettors will be able to take advantage of the betting markets on BetOnline and dive into some Super Bowl bets.

Player props and same game parlays are the most renowned options for bettors, however, BetOnline have some unique Super Bowl markets.

You can see the best NFL sports betting markets down below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In West Virginia

Same game parlays have been used for NFL bets over the years, as they allow users to combine a host of different match events.

Essentially, the sports bettor picks from a select number of options, including but not limited to the match winner and number of TDs.

For example, you could pick the Chiefs to win 2nd half & Over 5.5 TDs – increasing the odds, but also requiring more to happen in the match.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In West Virginia

Player Props have been a trusted market for NFL bettors, as fans look towards certain players to contribute at stages of the match.

Bet Online’s categories for player props are:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing/Receiving Yards

Sacks

Player Performance Duels

Receptions

Tackles/Assists

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In West Virginia By using our listed offshore sportsbooks, sports bettors can bet on to bet on the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII – meaning you can bet on how long it will take her to complete the anthem. How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In West Virginia Interestingly, you can now bet on the particular Gatorade and specifically, the is the color – as BetOnline are offering a market for the Super Bowl. You can choose between, blue, yellow, green, pink, red and orange for the match. How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In West Virginia In addition, NFL fans can also bet on the pre-game coin toss, as BetOnline have opened markets for heads or tails and if the winner will go on to win the match.