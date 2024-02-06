How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Washington – Washington Sports Betting

We have listed the best Washington sports betting sites to safely wager on the Super Bowl this weekend. Online betting is outlawed in Washington but all residents can use our offshore sportsbooks featured here.

All of the websites featured below are offshore sportsbooks, meaning residents of Washington are able to bet safely and securely on the Super Bowl. As well as that, they offer generous welcome bonuses to get things moving.

Making how to bet on the Super Bowl in Washington much easier.

Later on, we also point out some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer for Sunday’s showdown, which include prop betting that other operators will not offer.

Top 6 Washington Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – 20+ years of experience at the top of the industry Bovada – Live streaming for Super Bowl LVIII BetWhale – New customers can claim a huge $1,250 in free bets Everygame – Industry leading parlay building feature BetUS – Extremely impressive reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 in free bets upon arrival

Best Washington Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our recommended pick for NFL betting is BetOnline and you can click the link below to claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Washington

After you follow the easy steps listed below, you can quickly claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Washington straightaway.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Following the link above will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few small details. The deposit bonus applies only to new users aged 18+.

Anyone in Washington can create an account and begin wagering aged 18+, while there are no ID checks needed.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to get involved with BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You’ll be rewarded with a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a max deposit of $2,000 would get you $1,000 in bonuses to use on Chiefs vs 49ers.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Finally, the fun part – choose your bets! Find the Super Bowl markets by selecting the NFL tab on the main menu.

Choose your selection, input your wager amount and place the bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Washington

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is an extremely popular angle for bettors looking for value.

Parlays allow you to combine two or more individual bets together, making a higher odds bet with the potential for a greater payout. The more picks you combine, the higher the odds will be – but this also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win.

This Sunday, two of the biggest franchises in the NFL go head-to-head. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events like the winner – or you can select from player props, which lets you bet on a player’s individual stats.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

San Francisco 49ers -2.0

Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer

Brandon Aiyuk over 61.5 receiving yards

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Washington

Player prop betting is a favorite of NFL fans and there are plenty of resources out there to help bettors find the best avenues.

Using stats and recent trends, bettors can make a decent guess on what one player could record in a single game.

Sportsbooks set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at different odds. Below, find some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline and most of the featured operators we’ve mentioned.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Washington

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only offered at offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline.

Super Bowl traditions mean there’s plenty of unique and fun markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the performer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire in Sin City.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Washington Another attractive Super Bowl prop bet is which color of Gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in during the celebrations. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Washington The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that takes a large number of bets. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but the sportsbooks featured in this article also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105