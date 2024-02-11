Sports bettors wishing to place Super Bowl LVIII bets in Washington can do so with the best US sports betting sites.



Washington sports betting sites allow residents to bet on the Super Bowl, despite the state online betting law still to be passed

As well as great sign-up offers and extensive markets, there are several other reasons to join – including the ability to open an account at 18+ with NO ID checks, Super Bowl prop bets, and betting in ANY US State.

Top 6 Washington Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Washington

After you follow the easy steps listed below, you can quickly claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Washington straightaway.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline

Washington Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally Online?

Washington State holds strict gambling regulation – only allowing bettors to place bets at the states’ tribal casinos such as Snoqualmie Casino.

This means for Washington bettors to place a bet they need to get in the car and drive to one of these casinos. With our sportsbooks, anybody ever the age of 18 can open a betting account within minutes without the need to provide their social security number.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Washington Casinos?

Yes, in fact that is the only place you can place bets in Washington. However, they have only been operating since 2021 so the offering you receive from one of our fully established sportsbooks – with decades of experience in sports betting – are far more appealing. Especially with free bet and sign-up bonuses available.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On WA Sports Betting Apps?

Betting on apps is in fact possible in Washington. But once again, it can only be done if you are at one of the aforementioned casinos thanks to geo-locks and it has to be the app of the casino you are in.

There are no such limitations with our impressive range of sportsbooks. They also offer extensive markets, generous prices and fast payouts with no need to leave the house.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Washington

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is an extremely popular angle for bettors looking for value.

Parlays allow you to combine two or more individual bets together, making a higher odds bet with the potential for a greater payout. The more picks you combine, the higher the odds will be – but this also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win.

This Sunday, two of the biggest franchises in the NFL go head-to-head. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events like the winner – or you can select from player props, which lets you bet on a player’s individual stats.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

San Francisco 49ers -2.0

Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer

Brandon Aiyuk over 61.5 receiving yards

Super Bowl Player Props Allowed in Washington

Player prop betting is a favorite of NFL fans and there are plenty of resources out there to help bettors find the best avenues.

Using stats and recent trends, bettors can make a decent guess on what one player could record in a single game.

Sportsbooks set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at different odds. Below, find some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline and most of the featured operators we’ve mentioned.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Washington

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only offered at offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline.

Super Bowl traditions mean there’s plenty of unique and fun markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the performer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire in Sin City.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Available In Washington Another attractive Super Bowl prop bet is which color of Gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in during the celebrations. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In Washington The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that takes a large number of bets. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but the sportsbooks featured in this article also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Now Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Pick The NFL season’s climax is almost here with Super Bowl LVIII live from Las Vegas, Nevada as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head. The Chiefs are priced as underdogs with the best NFL sportsbooks in Sin City – for the third consecutive game following road victories in Buffalo and Baltimore. Kansas City are one of the sport’s best dynasties and with two rings already since the turn of the decade, they know how to get the job done. Plus money seems too much value. At odds of +110 to win the game with BetOnline, you’d make a profit of $110 if you placed a $100 wager on the Chiefs to reign supreme. Bet on Chiefs vs 49ers Now How To Bet On Super Bowl Touchdown Scorer In Washington Christian McCaffrey is expectedly a short-priced favorite to score a touchdown anytime in Sunday’s Super Bowl at odds of -225. He rushed for two in both of San Francisco’s playoff wins this year. Travis Kelce is also odds-on – as is his teammate Isiah Pacheco to find the end zone for six. Brandon Aiyuk looks decent value at +175 as well as Rashee Rice at +140. Super Bowl Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds Christian McCaffrey -225

Travis Kelce -125

Isiah Pacheco -120

Deebo Samuel +137

Rashee Rice +140

Brandon Aiyuk +175

George Kittle +175 Bet on Super Bowl Touchdowns Now Which TV Channel Is Showing The Super Bowl In Washington? The most popular method of watching the Super Bowl in Washington will be on television and in 2024, CBS have the broadcasting rights for what is expected to be the most-watched TV program in history. For the very first time, streaming the game is also available through Paramount+. The coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.