You can bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia using the established US betting sites on this page, with plenty of perks when signing up.

Anyone that lives in Virginia can bet on today’s Super Bowl by joining one of the trusted US sportsbooks below who accept bets legally in ANY US State with extra benefits.

These include no limits on wins or bans, anonymous transactions with NO KYC checks on sign-up, just 18+ years age limit, Super Bowl prop bets and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

See our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.

Top Six Virginia Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best VI Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – Gained huge respect in the industry Bovada – Offers a great live streaming service BetWhale – Newly introduced customers can pick up a $1,250 bonus Everygame – The place to go for same game parlays BetUS – Loyal existing users are rewarded with superb offers MyBookie – New customers can gain up to $1000 via bonuses

Best Virginia Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our number one pick for Super Bowl LVIII, as the trusted operator are giving all fresh customers a $1000 Super Bowl free bet if you sign up today and 50% of the original deposit.

Continue reading to see all the information about how to sign up and the best markets for Super Bowl 2024.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia

NFL enthusiasts will be looking to make some Super Bowl LVIII bets, and it has never been easier to stake your price on the match.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

To begin, users (18+) will be asked to sign up to BetOnline and fill out the criteria to get started, putting the required details and doing BetOnline’s simple steps.

Sports bettors must remember that BetOnline’s offer is for new users only and existing customers will not be eligible for the bonus.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

After completing the first step, you will then need to place your first deposit. This stake must be at least $55 and not exceed the maximum of $2000.

Also, you will receive 50% of your leading deposit, due to the offer, meaning an original deposit of $200 will return $100.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and the claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Virginia Sports Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally Online?

Sports betting in Virginia is fully legal, with online betting starting in state back in 2021, with the first retail sportsbook opened in mid 2022.

However, with our range of sportsbooks, anybody over the 18 is able to open an account without the need for invasive documentation and you can also bet across states if wagering on the move. There are many extra benefits.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia Casinos?

Casino betting is also allowed, and many have retail sportsbooks on site that will have Super Bowl betting as an option.

But by joining with the best Virginia sports betting sites on this page there is no need to go to a casino or retail outlet to bet – as they all also have their own mobile betting apps.

Virginia Sport Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On WA Sports Betting Apps?

There are a number of betting apps open to Virginia bettors. But none of them will accept bet across ALL US States – like the ones listed on this page to – which makes betting on the move for Virginia residents easy.

These US sportsbooks also have the popular Super Bowl prop bets like coin toss and National Anthem betting, plus there are no ID checks on joining.

We have broken down the NFL sports betting markets below.

Super Bowl Player Props Allowed In Virginia

Player Props are the first market to look at, as NFL fans opt to focus on individual player performances and stats to support the bet.

Bet Online’s sections for player props are:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing/Receiving Yards

Sacks

Player Performance Duels

Receptions

Tackles/Assists

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In Virginia

An alternative, or addition, to player props is the use of same game parlays that allow you to accumulate certain features for higher odds.

You pick from several match options, ranging from over/under markets to TDs scored. With the idea being the more you choose the better the odds.

An example:

49ers To Win 2nd half

Under 5.5 TDs

Over 47.5 points

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered In Virginia Due to the significance of the Super Bowl, there are some other markets that are not usually on offer for NFL matches – meaning you can use a list of our offshore sportsbooks, to bet on the national anthem market. Country star, Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, and you can bet on different aspects such as how long the anthem will last. Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In Virginia Another different market is the option to bet on the coin toss, which takes place before the Super Bowl begins – a mini battle for the Chiefs and the 49ers. BetOnline will allow users to bet on the outcome (heads or tails) and if the winner of the coin toss will also win Super Bowl LVIII. Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In Virginia Arguably the most niche market available, is the color of Gatorade at the Super Bowl, as markets will be open for those looking to bet on the drink. The options are blue, yellow, green, pink, red and orange. With the former being the early favourite after appearing in three of the previous five Super Bowl’s. Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Betting Picks For Super Bowl LVIII Who will reign victorious at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday? Will it be back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs for the Kansas City Chiefs, or will the favored San Francisco 49ers spoil the parade? Our betting pick for the clash in Vegas is for Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to score the first touchdown of the match, priced at +550. 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey is the favorite to score the opening TD, however there is clear value in backing Pacheco to achieve the feat – having scored a TD in the Super Bowl last year. You can use some of your free credits from signing up with BetOnline on this selection, with a $100 wager returning a very nice $550. Bet on Super Bowl Picks Now How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Virginia The Super Bowl MVP market is one of the most popular ones when it comes to NFL gambling, and those located in Virginia can place their wagers with the offshore sportsbooks already listed above in the article. This award will be given to the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the game, which is usually the best performer on the triumphant side, and is decided by 16 judges, as well as a public vote. Patrick Mahomes is favored to be awarded the title at +140, which would see him earn the accolade in back-to-back Super Bowls. Mahomes could become just the third football player in history to win the Super Bowl MVP award on three or more occasions. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Bet on Super Bowl MVP Now How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Virginia If you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl in Virginia, you can do so on CBS. Their Super Sunday coverage of the match gets underway at 6.30pm. You can also follow the build-up on CBS throughout the day with their Super Bowl Gameday show, where they’ll have anything and everything NFL related to get you pumped for the match from 3pm, with the official pre-match show starting later at 5pm. Paramount+ is another option to access a stream for the game, which can be viewed via Fite TV, Apple TV and Google TV on a wide selection of electronic devices.