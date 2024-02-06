How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia – Virginia Sports Betting

If you’re looking on how to bet on Super Bowl in Virginia, then you can follow our easy guide below to find the best sportsbooks for the Chiefs vs the 49ers. Where you can bet in ANY US State and also claim up to $6,500 in free bets.



Is Sports Betting Legal In Virginia?

Sports betting was legalized in Virginia during April 2020, meaning residents can bet on a whole host of sports and the Super Bowl is no different.

We have chosen the best US online sportsbooks for those that are looking to bet on the match. Which allows users to keep up to date with their bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite betting legal in state, there are still many reasons to bet with these Virginia sports betting sites. Including fast payouts, no ID checks on sign-up, 18+ joining age, prop bets showcased and the option to bet in ANY US State.

Top Six Virginia Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – Gained huge respect in the industry Bovada – Offers a great live streaming service BetWhale – Newly introduced customers can pick up a $1,250 bonus Everygame – The place to go for same game parlays BetUS – Loyal existing users are rewarded with superb offers MyBookie – New customers can gain up to $1000 via bonuses

Best Virginia Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our number one pick for Super Bowl LVIII, as they are giving new users a chance to earn up to $1000 in bonuses and 50% of the original deposit.

Continue reading to see all the information about how to sign up and the best markets for Super Bowl 2024.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia

NFL enthusiasts will be looking to make some Super Bowl LVIII bets, and it has never been easier to stake your price on the match.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

To begin, users (18+) will be asked to sign up to BetOnline and fill out the criteria to get started, putting the required details and doing BetOnline’s simple steps.

Sports bettors must remember that BetOnline’s offer is for new users only and existing customers will not be eligible for the bonus.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

After completing the first step, you will then need to place your first deposit. This stake must be at least $55 and not exceed the maximum of $2000.

Also, you will receive 50% of your leading deposit, due to the offer, meaning an original deposit of $200 will return $100.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

After registering your details and placing your deposit, you can begin to look at the various markets on BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII.

The traditional markets of player props and same game parlays will of course be there. But BetOnline are also offering some Super Bowl specific markets.

We have broken down the NFL sports betting markets below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Virginia

Player Props are the first market to look at, as NFL fans opt to focus on individual player performances and stats to support the bet.

Bet Online’s sections for player props are:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing/Receiving Yards

Sacks

Player Performance Duels

Receptions

Tackles/Assists

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Virginia

An alternative, or addition, to player props is the use of same game parlays that allow you to accumulate certain features for higher odds.

You pick from several match options, ranging from over/under markets to TDs scored. With the idea being the more you choose the better the odds.

An example:

49ers To Win 2nd half

Under 5.5 TDs

Over 47.5 points

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Virginia Due to the significance of the Super Bowl, there are some other markets that are not usually on offer for NFL matches – meaning you can use a list of our offshore sportsbooks, to bet on the national anthem market. Country star, Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, and you can bet on different aspects such as how long the anthem will last. How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Virginia Another different market is the option to bet on the coin toss, which takes place before the Super Bowl begins – a mini battle for the Chiefs and the 49ers. BetOnline will allow users to bet on the outcome (heads or tails) and if the winner of the coin toss will also win Super Bowl LVIII. How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Virginia Arguably the most niche market available, is the color of Gatorade at the Super Bowl, as markets will be open for those looking to bet on the drink. The options are blue, yellow, green, pink, red and orange. With the former being the early favourite after appearing in three of the previous five Super Bowl’s.