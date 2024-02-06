American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia – Virginia Sports Betting

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky

If you’re looking on how to bet on Super Bowl in Virginia, then you can follow our easy guide below to find the best sportsbooks for the Chiefs vs the 49ers. Where you can bet in ANY US State and also claim up to $6,500 in free bets.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Virginia?

Sports betting was legalized in Virginia during April 2020, meaning residents can bet on a whole host of sports and the Super Bowl is no different.

We have chosen the best US online sportsbooks for those that are looking to bet on the match. Which allows users to keep up to date with their bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite betting legal in state, there are still many reasons to bet with these Virginia sports betting sites. Including fast payouts, no ID checks on sign-up, 18+ joining age, prop bets showcased and the option to bet in ANY US State.

Top Six Virginia Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline – Gained huge respect in the industry
  2. Bovada – Offers a great live streaming service
  3. BetWhale – Newly introduced customers can pick up a $1,250 bonus
  4. Everygame – The place to go for same game parlays
  5. BetUS – Loyal existing users are rewarded with superb offers
  6. MyBookie – New customers can gain up to $1000 via bonuses

Best Virginia Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our number one pick for Super Bowl LVIII, as they are giving new users a chance to earn up to $1000 in bonuses and 50% of the original deposit.

Continue reading to see all the information about how to sign up and the best markets for Super Bowl 2024.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia

NFL enthusiasts will be looking to make some Super Bowl LVIII bets, and it has never been easier to stake your price on the match.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

To begin, users (18+) will be asked to sign up to BetOnline and fill out the criteria to get started, putting the required details and doing BetOnline’s simple steps.

Sports bettors must remember that BetOnline’s offer is for new users only and existing customers will not be eligible for the bonus.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

After completing the first step, you will then need to place your first deposit. This stake must be at least $55 and not exceed the maximum of $2000.

Also, you will receive 50% of your leading deposit, due to the offer, meaning an original deposit of $200 will return $100.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

After registering your details and placing your deposit, you can begin to look at the various markets on BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII.

The traditional markets of player props and same game parlays will of course be there. But BetOnline are also offering some Super Bowl specific markets.

We have broken down the NFL sports betting markets below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Virginia

Player Props are the first market to look at, as NFL fans opt to focus on individual player performances and stats to support the bet.

Bet Online’s sections for player props are:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing/Receiving Yards
  • Sacks
  • Player Performance Duels
  • Receptions
  • Tackles/Assists

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Virginia

An alternative, or addition, to player props is the use of same game parlays that allow you to accumulate certain features for higher odds.

You pick from several match options, ranging from over/under markets to TDs scored. With the idea being the more you choose the better the odds.

An example:

  • 49ers To Win 2nd half
  • Under 5.5 TDs
  • Over 47.5 points
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
kelce
American Football

LATEST Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?

Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Utah – Utah Sports Betting
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 06 2024

Take a look at our comprehensive guide that shows you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Utah using our selection of NFL Sports Betting sites, where you can…

mahomes kelce
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Texas – Texas Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024

We have compiled a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Texas with selected offshore sportsbooks, no matter what betting restrictions in place in your state. With…

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota – South Dakota Sports Betting
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz traviskelce 012824
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oklahoma – Oklahoma Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Arizona – Arizona Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nevada – Nevada Sports Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top