How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Vermont – Vermont Sports Betting

BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
BetUS – Parlay building specialists
MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

The best NFL betting site throughout the season has been BetOnline, and they are currently offering a sign-up bonus for new customers. You can take advantage of this sportsbook promotion for the Super Bowl by clicking the link and following our simple three step guide below.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Vermont

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Firstly, you’ll need a valid email and password to create an account on the BetOnline website, and as they are an offshore sportsbook – you can do this from anywhere in the United States, including within states where gambling is prohibited.

Bear in mind that this promotion is only available to new customers (18+) of the site, but once this is done – you’ll be just moments away from claiming your bonus.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Depositing funds into your account is the next step, and you’ll need to add a minimum of $55 in order to activate the promotion. A maximum of $2,000 can be deposited for the bonus as well.

After doing this, BetOnline will match your initial deposit by 50%. This means that, for example, if you deposit $2,000 – they will match this and add a further $1,000 into your account.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Next, you’ll need to identify which markets you want to bet on, and what wagers you’d like to place. You can do this by heading over to the NFL section of the site that can be found on the main menu on the homepage.

Once you’ve decided what you want to bet on, simply enter the amount you’d like to place on the bet, and then click ‘place bet’.

BetOnline offer plenty of exclusive markets with boosted odds throughout their website – some that are specifically priced up for the Super Bowl. Continue reading if you’d like to hear about these, as we reveal some of the most popular markets amongst bettors, as well as BetOnline’s exclusive ones ahead of Sunday’s showdown at the Allegiant Stadium.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Vermont

NFL bettors love a same game parlay bet, as it is one of the most popular forms of betting in football. Fans will undoubtedly be eyeing up this form of bet ahead of the Super Bowl, which can be placed with BetOnline.

Essentially, a same game parlay bet is when you combine two or more selections to maximise the odds on the bets. The risk of losing is increased by doing this though, as all of your selections will have to be successful in order to receive a payout.

You can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or from player props, which gives you the option of betting on a player’s individual performance on either side.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Vermont

As we’ve previously stated, player props are very popular with keen NFL bettors.

Anyone can form their own player props ahead of the Super Bowl, and this can be based on a variety of factors from statistics to recent trends.

BetOnline have countless player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Las Vegas, with some of the more popular selections listed below:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Vermont

The Super Bowl national anthem will be performed by Reba McEntire on Sunday, and BetOnline are taking bets on a variety of markets in this regard.

You can bet on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to complete the United States national anthem at the Allegiant Stadium, as well as how long it’ll take to sing the entire anthem.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Vermont Another Super Bowl specific market that customers can bet on is the ‘Gatorade Shower’ market. The winning coach has been doused in Gatorade post-match ever since the 1984 Super Bowl, and BetOnline are taking bets on which colour the popular sports drink will be. As an example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Vermont The Super Bowl coin toss is another market available for NFL bettors. BetOnline are taking bets on whether the winner of the coin toss will go on to win the match, and as to whether the coin will land on heads or tails. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105