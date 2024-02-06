How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Vermont – Vermont Sports Betting

Look no further if you’re hoping to bet on the Super Bowl from Vermont this weekend, as we’ve created a comprehensive guide on the best betting sites ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Allegiant Stadium.
Sports betting has recently been legalized in Vermont, and as of January 11, 2024 – bettors within the state can place their wagers with specified operators exclusively online. Just in time for Super Bowl LVIII.
The option of placing your bets with offshore sportsbooks remains however, and we’ve collated the best ones for you that have a variety of different sign-up offers and free bets within this article.
Make your way down the page for the full list ahead of this weekend’s action so that you can make the most of these promotions for your Super Bowl LVIII betting needs.
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Vermont
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Firstly, you’ll need a valid email and password to create an account on the BetOnline website, and as they are an offshore sportsbook – you can do this from anywhere in the United States, including within states where gambling is prohibited.
Bear in mind that this promotion is only available to new customers (18+) of the site, but once this is done – you’ll be just moments away from claiming your bonus.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
Depositing funds into your account is the next step, and you’ll need to add a minimum of $55 in order to activate the promotion. A maximum of $2,000 can be deposited for the bonus as well.
After doing this, BetOnline will match your initial deposit by 50%. This means that, for example, if you deposit $2,000 – they will match this and add a further $1,000 into your account.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
Next, you’ll need to identify which markets you want to bet on, and what wagers you’d like to place. You can do this by heading over to the NFL section of the site that can be found on the main menu on the homepage.
Once you’ve decided what you want to bet on, simply enter the amount you’d like to place on the bet, and then click ‘place bet’.
BetOnline offer plenty of exclusive markets with boosted odds throughout their website – some that are specifically priced up for the Super Bowl. Continue reading if you’d like to hear about these, as we reveal some of the most popular markets amongst bettors, as well as BetOnline’s exclusive ones ahead of Sunday’s showdown at the Allegiant Stadium.
How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Vermont
NFL bettors love a same game parlay bet, as it is one of the most popular forms of betting in football. Fans will undoubtedly be eyeing up this form of bet ahead of the Super Bowl, which can be placed with BetOnline.
Essentially, a same game parlay bet is when you combine two or more selections to maximise the odds on the bets. The risk of losing is increased by doing this though, as all of your selections will have to be successful in order to receive a payout.
You can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or from player props, which gives you the option of betting on a player’s individual performance on either side.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
- 49ers Half-Time Leaders
How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Vermont
As we’ve previously stated, player props are very popular with keen NFL bettors.
Anyone can form their own player props ahead of the Super Bowl, and this can be based on a variety of factors from statistics to recent trends.
BetOnline have countless player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Las Vegas, with some of the more popular selections listed below:
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Vermont
The Super Bowl national anthem will be performed by Reba McEntire on Sunday, and BetOnline are taking bets on a variety of markets in this regard.
You can bet on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to complete the United States national anthem at the Allegiant Stadium, as well as how long it’ll take to sing the entire anthem.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105