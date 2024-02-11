You can bet on the Super Bowl in Utah with our safe and secure sports betting sites on Sunday as the Chiefs and 49ers go to battle.
The established US online sportsbooks on this page will allow safe bets to be placed on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including Utah where their betting law is still waiting to be agreed.
These sites also offer fast payments and anonymous transactions, the popular Super Bowl prop bets plus have up to $6,500 welcome offers to claim.
We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.
Top 6 Utah Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
List Of The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – More than two decades worth of experience
- Bovada – Reliable, well-known and regularly sponsors big events
- BetWhale – Great offers for first-time customers
- Everygame – reputable brand with excellent parlay building facilities
- BetUS – Great NFL prop bets, millions of players and a favourite of pro gamblers
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
Best Utah Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
BetOnline is our top pick for NFL betting.
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Utah
In order to start betting on the Super Bowl in Utah today, there are a few simple instructions to follow so you can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Following the link above will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From there, just enter a few details and make your account. BetOnline requires far fewer personal details than any US-based site, so you won’t have to worry about giving all of that out.
Just please remember that BetOnline’s sportsbook bonus is only available to new customers aged 18+.
After account creation is complete, you’ll be able to bet from anywhere in the US, including restricted states such as Utah.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
The minimum deposit limit is $55, with a maximum deposit of $2,000.
BetOnline will then match 50% of your chosen deposit. This means that those who put in $2,000 will earn a $1,000 welcome bonus.
3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl
Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed the BetOnline welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Utah
Many regular players choose same game parlay betting.
Parlay bets are when bettors select several different bets on one slip, increasing the overall odds. By adding more selections, you increase the potential winnings.
But remember, with each pick needing to come in, you are also increasing the risk by adding more.
To give an example, Super Bowl LVIII sees the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Players can choose either game props, or player props. Game props include specific events such as who is leading at half time, or if there will be over/under a certain number of points scored.
Player props are therefore related to the performance of an individual player – and are an extremely popular market.
Here’s an example of what a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:
- Over 39.5 Points
- Patrick Mahomes Under 299.5 Passing Yards
- 49ers Half-Time Leaders
How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Utah
As discussed, player props are highly popular, especially amongst regular NFL viewers.
Fans of the sport who know the game can often make good guesses at the stats an individual player might hit in a certain game.
Sportsbooks will then set a target of over/under for players to reach, or else let bettors pick their own targets, with differing odds.
Here are some examples of the most popular player prop markets available at BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Utah
Despite being one of the most popular markets, you can only bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem via offshore sportsbooks.
Due to the vast array of extravagant entertainment and pageantry, sportsbooks can offer a huge number of quirky and whacky markets, including for off-field actions.
And there are few better examples than the National anthem, where people bet on if the anthem will last ‘over’ or ‘under’ a specified length of time.
The ‘Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, will sing the anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105