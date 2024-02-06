American Football

Take a look at our comprehensive guide that shows you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Utah using our selection of NFL Sports Betting sites, where you can also get up to $6,500 in free bets.

The sites listed in this guide are all offshore sportsbooks, allowing players to bet safely and legally on the Super Bowl from anywhere in the US – including states where gambling is prohibited.

In Utah, sports betting is still illegal, and it is one of just five states in the US that don’t even have a lottery.

But with our offshore sites, you can bet from anywhere in the country, regardless of the state you are in – as they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws.

On top of this, these sites offer better prices than many US sites, accept larger wagers, and don’t ask for details like social security numbers or passport information.

Furthermore, our sites feature dozens of prop betting markets that you can’t find on US sites, with some offering a welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Listed below are our favoured choices for Super Bowl betting markets.

Top 6 Utah Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – More than two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Reliable, well-known and regularly sponsors big events
  3. BetWhale Great offers for first-time customers
  4. Everygame – reputable brand with excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS Great NFL prop bets, millions of players and a favourite of pro gamblers
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Utah Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our top pick for NFL betting. Using their link down below, you can claim as much as $1,000 in Super Bowl welcome bonuses. Full details on how to claim this offer are explained below.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Utah

In order to start betting on the Super Bowl in Utah today, there are a few simple instructions to follow so you can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Following the link above will take you to BetOnline’s signup page. From there, just enter a few details and make your account. BetOnline requires far fewer personal details than any US-based site, so you won’t have to worry about giving all of that out.

Just please remember that BetOnline’s sportsbook bonus is only available to new customers aged 18+.

After account creation is complete, you’ll be able to bet from anywhere in the US, including restricted states such as Utah.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit limit is $55, with a maximum deposit of $2,000.

BetOnline will then match 50% of your chosen deposit. This means that those who put in $2,000 will earn a $1,000 welcome bonus.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

After placing your deposit, it’s time to choose a betting market and start playing. To find Super Bowl betting markets, click on the NFL tab via the main menu page.

Once you’ve found the right market, add it to your bet slip and enter a wager amount, then you can place your bet.

Below, we have listed a few of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets on offer each year.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Utah

Many regular players choose same game parlay betting.

Parlay bets are when bettors select several different bets on one slip, increasing the overall odds. By adding more selections, you increase the potential winnings.

But remember, with each pick needing to come in, you are also increasing the risk by adding more.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

To give an example, Super Bowl LVIII sees the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Players can choose either game props, or player props. Game props include specific events such as who is leading at half time, or if there will be over/under a certain number of points scored.

Player props are therefore related to the performance of an individual player – and are an extremely popular market.

Here’s an example of what a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

  • Over 39.5 Points
  • Patrick Mahomes Under 299.5 Passing Yards
  • 49ers Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Utah

As discussed, player props are highly popular, especially amongst regular NFL viewers.

Fans of the sport who know the game can often make good guesses at the stats an individual player might hit in a certain game.

Sportsbooks will then set a target of over/under for players to reach, or else let bettors pick their own targets, with differing odds.

Here are some examples of the most popular player prop markets available at BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Utah

Despite being one of the most popular markets, you can only bet on the Super Bowl national anthem via offshore sportsbooks.

Due to the vast array of extravagant entertainment and pageantry, sportsbooks can offer a huge number of quirky and whacky markets, including for off-field actions.

And there are few better examples than the National anthem, where people bet on if the anthem will last ‘over’ or ‘under’ a specified length of time.

The ‘Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, will sing the anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
