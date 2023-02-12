Betting tips

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In United Arab Emirates | UAE Sports Betting Guide

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
5 min read
Linkedin
UAE Sports Betting
UAE Sports Betting

Fans of the NFL in the UAE can find a comprehensive sports betting guide ready for the Eagles vs Chiefs showdown at this year’s Super Bowl, along with a host of welcome offers to get you started.

Best UAE Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Bets

  1. BetOnline – 25 Years of Experience Along With a $1000 Welcome Bonus
  2. Lucky Block — Crypto-Focused Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVII
  3. XBet – 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  4. BetUS – . $2500 In Free Bets Available With Deposit Bonus
  5. MyBookie – $1,000 Welcome Bonus
  6. Bovada – Largest Brand in the US – $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl In The UAE

  1. Register With BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your Super Bowl free bet up to $1,000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In The UAE

With our list below that can be applied to all of the sportsbooks in this article, you can begin betting on the Super Bowl in the UAE courtesy of several generous welcome offers.

  1. Choose your offer
  2. Click the link
  3. Make an account
  4. Deposit qualifying amount for selected bonus
  5. Start betting on the Super Bowl in the UAE

 

1. BetOnline Super Bowl UAE Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

A $1000 welcome bonus is available for new users when they make an initial maximum deposit of $2000 over at BetOnline. They sit at the top of our list due to their deep NFL markets and excellent parlay building capabilities.

Claim the BetOnline Super Bowl betting offer

2. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account at Lucky Block.

On top of that, February’s Football Mania promotion gives users a chance to win €100. You’ll need to place a €20 bet to receive a ticket (maximum 50 tickets).

There will be 50 winners receiving €100, the drawing will be on the 19th of February, 12:00 UTC.

That means NFL fans can reduce their risk when betting on Super Bowl Sunday and get cash back if they lose.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to register Lucky Block
  2. Transfer over an initial first deposit
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Join Lucky Block Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

3. XBet Super Bowl UAE Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Joining XBet ahead of today’s Super Bowl could land you with up to $500 in free bets to use on the Eagles vs Chiefs. Simply deposit $1000 to get your 50% deposit bonus.

Claim the XBetSuper Bowl betting offer

4. BetUS Super Bowl UAE Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl in the UAE and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $2500 in free bets. The bets are split up to $2000 for sports and another $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS Super Bowl betting offer

5. MyBookie Super Bowl UAE Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

If you’re looking to maximise your NFL free bets in the UAE for the Super Bowl, look no further than MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Claim the MyBookie Super Bowl betting offer

6. Bovada Super Bowl UAE Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Claim the Bovada Super Bowl betting offer

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams:Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

 

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting tips

Latest news

View all
Dubai Sports Betting
Betting tips

LATEST How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Dubai | Dubai Sports Betting Guide

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  38min
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds
Betting tips
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds Revealed For Both Disciplines After YouTuber Signs With Professional Fighters League
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 6 2023

YouTube star-turned professional boxer Jake Paul recently signed a deal to compete in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), meaning he will now sample the world of mixed martial arts. Paul,…

Chelsea vs Manchester City Argentina
Betting tips
How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City In Argentina | Argentina Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 5 2023

With our pick of the best Argentina betting sites,  Premier League fans in Terra Argentea will be able to claim some fantastic welcome offers while also accessing all the football markets ready…

Chelsea vs Manchester City India
Betting tips
How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City In India | India Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 5 2023
Chelsea vs Manchester City Singapore
Betting tips
How To Bet On Chelsea vs Manchester City In Singapore | Singapore Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 5 2023
Texas World Cup Final
Betting tips
How To Bet On The World Cup Final In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 18 2022
California World Cup final
Betting tips
How To Bet On The World Cup Final In California | California Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 18 2022
Arrow to top