NFL

How to Bet On The Super Bowl in The USA | Online Sports Betting Offers

Author image
Andy Newton
7 min read
Twitter
place your bets
place your bets

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites in US

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In USA

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

US Sports Betting Latest Update: Bet On Super Bowl 2023 In ANY US State

Sports betting across the US is legal in some states and illegal in others – but the ‘good news’ is there are multiple options for bettors that live in ANY US State.

Most of the regulated Sportsbook brands will require vigorous KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets, plus many props will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and best betting options – using the best offshore Super Bowl betting sites – which will allow you to bet on Super Bowl 2023 in ANY US State, no matter where you live.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In USA

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a very easy process, which we can guide you through below.

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to claim that bookmaker offer
  3. Sign-up to the bookmaker with your details, including address and age
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetOnline Super Bowl US Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

One NFL sportsbook you should certainly take advantage of for Super Bowl free bets is BetOnline. New users can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000, or if you can’t outlay that much, even a $100 first deposit lands you a $50 free bet. You can claim this offer as a new customer today to get your Super Bowl free bets and use in ANY US State.

Claim the BetOnline Super Bowl betting offer

XBet Super Bowl US Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

If you join XBet today, you can get up to $500 in US free bets to use on the Super Bowl. Simply deposit $1000 to get your 50% deposit bonus.

Claim the XBet Super Bowl betting offer

BetUS Super Bowl US Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl in ANY US State and also claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is another the bookie for you to join. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $2500 in free bets. The bets are divided up with $2000 for sports and another $500 for casino. Just use the link below to get started today and claim your free Super Bowl betting money.

Claim the BetUS Super Bowl betting offer

MyBookie Super Bowl US Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

If you’re looking to max-out your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl, you will also not want to miss MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Claim the MyBookie Super Bowl betting offer

Bovada Super Bowl US Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those seeking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take full advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply join by using the link below.

Claim the Bovada Super Bowl betting offer

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Odds

More and more Americans will be placing bets on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before and the great news is NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, who offer the best Super Bowl odds in the US and have a stack of markets on the Eagles vs Chiefs game to explore. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

The BetOnline Super Bowl point spread market will allow bettors to get a bit more value by siding with a team with a points increase or deduction before the match has started. NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in the US, while there are loads more Super Bowl point spread options over at BetOnline.

Below, you can see the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in the US.

Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia Eagles -2 -110 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +2 -110 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl Moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. Simply bet on either the Eagles or the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl – it’s as easy as that and a great way to use you new Super Bowl free bets.

Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia Eagles -135 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +115 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl ‘Most Valuable Player’ in recent years and Eagles main man Jalen Hurts is the favorite to uphold that trend at this year’s event as +115 favorite. However, the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes might have something to say about that and is next best to get the MVP award +135. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play
Jalen Hurts +115 BetOnline logo
Patrick Mahomes +135 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

In the Super Bowl over the years, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 56 Super Bowls so far, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to 27 on heads – so there is not a lot in it. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play
Heads -101 BetOnline logo
Tails -101 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Popular Country singer Chris Stapleton will be performing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2023. At just 125 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over/under bet is set quite low. Below, you can see the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play
Over 125 Seconds -135 BetOnline logo
Under 125 Seconds -+105 BetOnline logo

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
place your bets
NFL

LATEST How to Bet On The Super Bowl in The USA | Online Sports Betting Offers

Author image Andy Newton  •  43min
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 1
NFL
Heads or Tails? Back Tails To Win Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss With BetOnline At -101
Author image Paul Kelly  •  33min

Betting on the Super Bowl LVII coin toss is an extremely popular market for NFL bettors ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday night at…

super bowl jersey
NFL
Will The Super Bowl 2023 First Touchdown Player Jersey Number Be Odd Or Even?
Author image Andy Newton  •  17min

There is stacks to bet on over at top US Sportsbook BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl 2023, but one of the interesting markets they have is the ‘Jersey Number of…

Eminem and Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show
NFL
BetOnline Offering +300 Odds On Eminem Featuring In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
betonline
NFL
BetOnline Super Bowl Odds Latest Update
Author image David Evans  •  9h
brittany mahomes 3
NFL
Brittany Mahomes, Wife of Patrick Mahomes, Gets Ready for Super Bowl with Intense Booty Workout
Author image David Evans  •  13h
Purdy
NFL
Brock Purdy To Undergo Elbow Surgery Later This Month
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h
Arrow to top