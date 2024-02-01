This guide will show you how you can bet on the Super Bowl in any US state with our selected NFL sports betting sites.

All the sites featured in this article are offshore sportsbooks, allowing even those in restricted states to bet safey on the 49ers vs Chiefs today. Not only that, but each of them offer welcome bonuses to get your account up and running.

Further down we also spotlight some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets they offer, including prop bets that other mainstream betting sites will not offer.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl

List Of The Best US Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetNow – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities

Best US Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to begin unlocking up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses. We explain how to use it in detail further down the page.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in the USA today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone across the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

The only thing left to do is find a bet. In the context of Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Simply click on a market you wish to bet on to load it onto your bet slip, input your wager amount and place it.

Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.

List of US States Where You Can Bet On The Super Bowl

You can bet on the Super Bowl in ANY US State. The offshore sportsbooks in this article are long-trusted by millions of customers over many active years. These Super Bowl betting sites also allow you to bet on a wide range of markets which are not available on many other sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Draftkings.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in USA

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most talked about options for keen bettors.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII pits the 49ers and the Chiefs against each other. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in USA

As mentioned, player props are particularly popular amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In USA

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In USA Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of dousing the winning coach in Gatorade. A tradition born out of post-Super Bowl winning hysteria in 1984, it has been a regular feature ever since. In terms of betting on it, you are wagering on what color the ‘Gatorade Shower’ will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In USA The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105