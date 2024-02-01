Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In The USA – USA Sports Betting

Charlie Rhodes
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA

This guide will show you how you can bet on the Super Bowl in any US state with our selected NFL sports betting sites.

All the sites featured in this article are offshore sportsbooks, allowing even those in restricted states to bet safey on the 49ers vs Chiefs today. Not only that, but each of them offer welcome bonuses to get your account up and running.

Further down we also spotlight some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets they offer, including prop bets that other mainstream betting sites will not offer.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best US Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
  4. BetNow – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
  5. Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities

Best US Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to begin unlocking up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses. We explain how to use it in detail further down the page.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in the USA today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone across the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

The only thing left to do is find a bet. In the context of Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Simply click on a market you wish to bet on to load it onto your bet slip, input your wager amount and place it.

Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.

List of US States Where You Can Bet On The Super Bowl

You can bet on the Super Bowl in ANY US State. The offshore sportsbooks in this article are long-trusted by millions of customers over many active years. These Super Bowl betting sites also allow you to bet on a wide range of markets which are not available on many other sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Draftkings.

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in USA

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most talked about options for keen bettors.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

For example, Super Bowl LVIII pits the 49ers and the Chiefs against each other. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
  • 49ers Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in USA

As mentioned, player props are particularly popular amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In USA

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
