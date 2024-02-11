How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Texas – TX Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Texas with our tried and tested TX sports betting sites, and welcome bonuses are given to new customers in the meantime.
The well-established US online sportsbooks below will accept bets to be placed legally and safely on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including Texas, where their betting law is still waiting to be passed.
They also offer no max payouts, quick payments and anonymous transactions with NO ID checks (18+), Super Bowl prop bets and have up to $6,500 in free bets for new customers.
We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.
Top 6 Texas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
- Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
- BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
- BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
Best Texas Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use these bonuses in detail further down the page.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Texas
Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Texas today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.
As mentioned, anyone in Texas or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.
There are also no KYC or annoying ID checks to be done and anyone aged 18+ can join.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.
It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.
3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII
Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.
- Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
- Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’
Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Texas Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Texas sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.
These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over two decades.
Sports betting in Texas via this sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus there are NO ID or KYC checks when signing up.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Texas Casinos?
Texas sports betting fans can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.
But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.
You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is much easier than visiting a casino.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Texas Sports Betting Apps?
There are no betting apps in Texas that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Texas government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.
All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Texas and don’t have to download an app.
They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In TX
Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for keen bettors.
Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.
For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
- Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Texas
As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.
Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can use the data on what a given player might achieve.
Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Texas
Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.
The festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.
You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.
This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105