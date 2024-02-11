How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Texas – TX Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Texas with our tried and tested TX sports betting sites, and welcome bonuses are given to new customers in the meantime.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Texas

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Texas today.

Texas Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Texas sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.

These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over two decades.

Sports betting in Texas via this sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus there are NO ID or KYC checks when signing up.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Texas Casinos?

Texas sports betting fans can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.

But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is much easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Texas Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps in Texas that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Texas government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Texas and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In TX

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for keen bettors.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Texas



As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can use the data on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Texas

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In TX Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of dousing the winning coach in Gatorade. A tradition born out of post-Super Bowl winning hysteria in 1984, it has been a regular feature ever since. In terms of betting on it, you are wagering on what color the ‘Gatorade Shower’ will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Bets Available In TX The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet The Chiefs come into Super Bowl 58 as underdogs this year, as for the second year running Patrick Mahomes will have to upset the odds to lift the Vince Lombardi. Mahomes certainly knows how to step up on the biggest occasion and he already has two Super Bowl MVP awards to prove that. Our pick for Super Bowl 58 is for Mahomes to throw for over 261.5 passing yards. Mahomes has covered this line in just one of his playoff games this season, but we expect the Chiefs QB to step up in the season finale. You can back Mahomes to throw over 261.5 passing yards this weekend with BetOnline at a price of -113, which would return a $88.50 profit. Bet on Super Bowl Best Bet Now How To Bet On 49ers vs Chiefs First Touchdown Scorer In Texas The offshore sportsbooks though this article offer some of the best first touchdown scorer markets that residents of Texas can bet on. Travis Kelce has two touchdowns in past Super Bowl’s for Kansas City and odds of +750 might be slightly too high for the Chiefs tight end. Christian McCaffrey has scored the first touchdown for the 49ers in four different matches this season and leads the way for San Francisco. Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds Christian McCaffrey +300

Travis Kelce +500

Isiah Pacheco +550

Deebo Samuel +850

Rashee Rice +900

Brandon Aiyuk +1000

George Kittle +1000 Bet on First Touchdown Scorer Now How To Watch Super Bowl 58 In Texas Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII gets underway at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be watched on CBS as well as many other Viacom cable networks. To watch the Super Bowl without cable, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also conveniently available via smartphones, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku and even XBox. The 49ers vs Chiefs match will also be shown LIVE on Nickelodeon. Subscriptions to Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV will also help you view the Super Bowl