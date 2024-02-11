How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota – SD Sports Betting

South Dakota residents can bet on the Super Bowl through our most trusted SD sports betting sites today.
Our sportsbooks give sports bettors in South Dakota access to some of the most extensive betting markets available at the Super Bowl.
As well as offering an enhanced range of markets with great value to SD bettors, anybody over the age of 18+ can open an account and start betting in minutes, with NO ID checks either.
Below are our top picks for Super Bowl betting sportsbooks where you can even take advantage of up to $6,500 in sign up free bets and bonuses.
Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
- Bovada – Well trusted and regularly sponsors big events
- BetWhale – Great offers for new customers
- Everygame – Historically respected brand with excellent parlay building facilities
- BetUS – Great NFL prop bets, millions of players and a favourite of pro gamblers
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
Best South Dakota Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
Our top option for NFL betting is BetOnline. By using the below link, you can claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl welcome bonuses. Exact details on how to claim this exclusive offer are listed below.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In South Dakota
To start betting on the Super Bowl today in South Dakota, these are the instructions to follow in order to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Using the above link, head to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Then you will need to enter a few details and create an account. Unlike US-based sites, you won’t be asked to enter your social security number or passport details.
However, please be aware that Betonline’s sportsbook bonus is available only to new customers.
Once you’ve made an account, you will be able to bet from anywhere in the US, even while travelling to restricted states where gambling is prohibited.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
Deposit limits are set at a minimum of $55, with the maximum at $2,000.
With BetOnline matching 50% of whatever you deposit, $2,000 will earn you a $1,000 bonus.
3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl
Now you’ve opened your BetOnline account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
South Dakota Online Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
The only way to bet online in South Dakota is through one of our established sportsbooks. These offer a vast number of betting markets and with decades of experience you can rest assured that you are betting in a safe space.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota Casinos?
In 2021 sports betting was approved to take place at Deadwood. Unfortunately, South Dakota’s most populous city, Sioux Falls is the other side of the state so getting there can be a real hassle.
There’s no hassle when signing up to one of our sportsbooks. They offer every market you could ever need and there’s even sign up bonuses totalling $6,500 available.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On SD Sports Betting Apps?
Yes – but only if you are in the boundaries of one of the aforementioned retail outlets and using the casinos chosen app. These sites are geo-locked so once out of the vicinity you will be unable to bet.
With our sportsbooks you can bet on the go anywhere in the US as long as you are over 18.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In South Dakota
For regular NFL bettors, a popular choice is same game parlay betting.
Parlay bets allow players to choose multiple different bets and add them to the same slip, boosting the overall odds. The more individual selections included, the higher the odds and the potential winnings.
Although, the risk also increases, as each selection must win for the parlay bet to be successful.
For example, in the 2024 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas.
Bettors can either select game props – related to specific events such as the halftime lead or over/under points scored – or player props, which relate to an individual player’s performance.
Player props are a very popular market.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look like:
- Under 29.5 Points
- Brock Purdy Under 299.5 Passing Yards
- 49ers Half-Time Leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Available In South Dakota
As we’ve already mentioned, player props are a very popular market with NFL fans.
Regular viewers are often able to take an educated guess at the numbers certain players might put up on game day.
Sportsbooks then set an over/under target for players or let bettors place wagers at different values with various odds.
Below are a few examples of popular player prop markets offered by BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered In South Dakota
You can only bet on the Super Bowl national anthem via offshore sportsbooks.
With so much entertainment and excitement on show besides the game itself, sportsbooks can offer loads of fun and unique off-field markets.
A great example of this is allowing fans to wager on the length of the national anthem, by betting on if it will be ‘under’ or ‘over’ a certain time.
This year, Reba McEntire will be singing the anthem, with many knowing her as the ‘Queen of Country’.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105