American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota – SD Sports Betting

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
8 min read
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri

South Dakota residents can bet on the Super Bowl through our most trusted SD sports betting sites today.

Our sportsbooks give sports bettors in South Dakota access to some of the most extensive betting markets available at the Super Bowl.

As well as offering an enhanced range of markets with great value to SD bettors, anybody over the age of 18+ can open an account and start betting in minutes, with NO ID checks either.

Below are our top picks for Super Bowl betting sportsbooks where you can even take advantage of up to $6,500 in sign up free bets and bonuses.

Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Well trusted and regularly sponsors big events
  3. BetWhale Great offers for new customers
  4. Everygame – Historically respected brand with excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS Great NFL prop bets, millions of players and a favourite of pro gamblers
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best South Dakota Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

Our top option for NFL betting is BetOnline. By using the below link, you can claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl welcome bonuses. Exact details on how to claim this exclusive offer are listed below.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In South Dakota

To start betting on the Super Bowl today in South Dakota, these are the instructions to follow in order to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Using the above link, head to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Then you will need to enter a few details and create an account. Unlike US-based sites, you won’t be asked to enter your social security number or passport details.

However, please be aware that Betonline’s sportsbook bonus is available only to new customers.

Once you’ve made an account, you will be able to bet from anywhere in the US, even while travelling to restricted states where gambling is prohibited.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

Deposit limits are set at a minimum of $55, with the maximum at $2,000.

With BetOnline matching 50% of whatever you deposit, $2,000 will earn you a $1,000 bonus.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your BetOnline account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

  • Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
  • Find a bet like and click on it
  • Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

South Dakota Online Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

The only way to bet online in South Dakota is through one of our established sportsbooks. These offer a vast number of betting markets and with decades of experience you can rest assured that you are betting in a safe space.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota Casinos?

In 2021 sports betting was approved to take place at Deadwood. Unfortunately, South Dakota’s most populous city, Sioux Falls is the other side of the state so getting there can be a real hassle.

There’s no hassle when signing up to one of our sportsbooks. They offer every market you could ever need and there’s even sign up bonuses totalling $6,500 available.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On SD Sports Betting Apps?

Yes – but only if you are in the boundaries of one of the aforementioned retail outlets and using the casinos chosen app. These sites are geo-locked so once out of the vicinity you will be unable to bet.

With our sportsbooks you can bet on the go anywhere in the US as long as you are over 18.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In South Dakota

For regular NFL bettors, a popular choice is same game parlay betting.

Parlay bets allow players to choose multiple different bets and add them to the same slip, boosting the overall odds. The more individual selections included, the higher the odds and the potential winnings.

Although, the risk also increases, as each selection must win for the parlay bet to be successful.

For example, in the 2024 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas.

Bettors can either select game props – related to specific events such as the halftime lead or over/under points scored – or player props, which relate to an individual player’s performance.

Player props are a very popular market.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look like:

  • Under 29.5 Points
  • Brock Purdy Under 299.5 Passing Yards
  • 49ers Half-Time Leaders
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Player Props Available In South Dakota

As we’ve already mentioned, player props are a very popular market with NFL fans.

Regular viewers are often able to take an educated guess at the numbers certain players might put up on game day.

Sportsbooks then set an over/under target for players or let bettors place wagers at different values with various odds.

Below are a few examples of popular player prop markets offered by BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered In South Dakota

You can only bet on the Super Bowl national anthem via offshore sportsbooks.

With so much entertainment and excitement on show besides the game itself, sportsbooks can offer loads of fun and unique off-field markets.

A great example of this is allowing fans to wager on the length of the national anthem, by betting on if it will be ‘under’ or ‘over’ a certain time.

This year, Reba McEntire will be singing the anthem, with many knowing her as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick
Author Image

James Chittick

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024
American Football

LATEST Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024: Who Will Have To Overcome The Drake Curse This Year?

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl Florida Betting Alternatives
American Football
Best Florida Sports Betting Alternatives For Those Who Can’t Access The Hard Rock App
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024

Florida residents can bet on the Super Bowl for the first time this year, but the regulations around the Hard Rock Bet app mean many will still miss out on…

Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | ME Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | Our guide to betting on player prop bets on ME sports betting sites

Mississippi Sports Betting
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Texas | TX Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Como Apostar no Super Bowl no Brasil – Apostas Esportivas no Brasil
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Cómo Apostar en el Super Bowl en Texas – Apuestas Deportivas en TX
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New Jersey | Sports Betting Bonus for NJ Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top