How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota – SD Sports Betting

South Dakota residents can bet on the Super Bowl through our most trusted SD sports betting sites today.

Our sportsbooks give sports bettors in South Dakota access to some of the most extensive betting markets available at the Super Bowl.

As well as offering an enhanced range of markets with great value to SD bettors, anybody over the age of 18+ can open an account and start betting in minutes, with NO ID checks either.

Below are our top picks for Super Bowl betting sportsbooks where you can even take advantage of up to $6,500 in sign up free bets and bonuses.

Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

Best South Dakota Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top option for NFL betting is BetOnline. By using the below link, you can claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl welcome bonuses. Exact details on how to claim this exclusive offer are listed below.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In South Dakota

To start betting on the Super Bowl today in South Dakota, these are the instructions to follow in order to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Using the above link, head to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Then you will need to enter a few details and create an account. Unlike US-based sites, you won’t be asked to enter your social security number or passport details.

However, please be aware that Betonline’s sportsbook bonus is available only to new customers.

Once you’ve made an account, you will be able to bet from anywhere in the US, even while travelling to restricted states where gambling is prohibited.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

Deposit limits are set at a minimum of $55, with the maximum at $2,000.

With BetOnline matching 50% of whatever you deposit, $2,000 will earn you a $1,000 bonus.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your BetOnline account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

South Dakota Online Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

The only way to bet online in South Dakota is through one of our established sportsbooks. These offer a vast number of betting markets and with decades of experience you can rest assured that you are betting in a safe space.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota Casinos?

In 2021 sports betting was approved to take place at Deadwood. Unfortunately, South Dakota’s most populous city, Sioux Falls is the other side of the state so getting there can be a real hassle.

There’s no hassle when signing up to one of our sportsbooks. They offer every market you could ever need and there’s even sign up bonuses totalling $6,500 available.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On SD Sports Betting Apps?

Yes – but only if you are in the boundaries of one of the aforementioned retail outlets and using the casinos chosen app. These sites are geo-locked so once out of the vicinity you will be unable to bet.

With our sportsbooks you can bet on the go anywhere in the US as long as you are over 18.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In South Dakota

For regular NFL bettors, a popular choice is same game parlay betting.

Parlay bets allow players to choose multiple different bets and add them to the same slip, boosting the overall odds. The more individual selections included, the higher the odds and the potential winnings.

Although, the risk also increases, as each selection must win for the parlay bet to be successful.

For example, in the 2024 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas.

Bettors can either select game props – related to specific events such as the halftime lead or over/under points scored – or player props, which relate to an individual player’s performance.

Player props are a very popular market.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look like:

Under 29.5 Points

Brock Purdy Under 299.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Available In South Dakota

As we’ve already mentioned, player props are a very popular market with NFL fans.

Regular viewers are often able to take an educated guess at the numbers certain players might put up on game day.

Sportsbooks then set an over/under target for players or let bettors place wagers at different values with various odds.

Below are a few examples of popular player prop markets offered by BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered In South Dakota

You can only bet on the Super Bowl national anthem via offshore sportsbooks.

With so much entertainment and excitement on show besides the game itself, sportsbooks can offer loads of fun and unique off-field markets.

A great example of this is allowing fans to wager on the length of the national anthem, by betting on if it will be ‘under’ or ‘over’ a certain time.

This year, Reba McEntire will be singing the anthem, with many knowing her as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Allowed In South Dakota Funnily, Gatorade is another very popular Super Bowl prop betting market. Ever since it first happened in 1984, it’s become a Super Bowl tradition for the winning team to dunk a huge keg of the sports drink over their head coach during the victory celebrations. The betting market relates specifically to the color of Gatorade used to drench the coach. In three of the past five Super Bowls, it’s been blue Gatorade that’s won the bet. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In South Dakota The Super Bowl coin toss is another massively popular market. The main bet is on whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails. But BetOnline are also letting you choose if the team that wins the toss will also win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick For Chiefs Vs 49ers The Super Bowl is drawing ever closer, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers preparing for the biggest night of the NFL calendar. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defend their crown, or will Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to the Vince Lombardi Trophy? Among the most tempting prop betting picks available with BetOnline is ‘position to score last TD. Odds for a fullback to score the last touchdown are +2800, meaning a $10 bet would win $280. 49ers fullback FB Kyle Juszczyk had 2 regular season touchdowns this year and he could pop up at an important moment this weekend. Bet On A Fullback To Score The Last Touchdown +280 How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In South Dakota Another prop betting market that people in South Dakota can bet on with our offshore sportsbooks is the Super Bowl MVP. The Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) is awarded to the most standout player on the winning team Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was last year’s MVP, but can he hold on to the crown? Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In South Dakota The main US broadcaster of the Super Bowl in the US is CBC. They will be showing the game, which kicks off at 5:30pm CST on Sunday February 11. Paramount+ will also be streaming tha game, and you can watch via smartphone, Apple TV, Fire TV and other devices. The pre-game hype and build-up starts on CBS from 2pm with Super Bowl Gameday. And at 4pm, the official pre-game show will start, as excitement ramps up for the big game between Kansas City and San Francisco.