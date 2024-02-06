How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Dakota – South Dakota Sports Betting

Here’s our in-depth guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in South Dakota with our chosen NFL Sports Betting sites, who also have up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.



All the sites featured in this guide are offshore sportsbooks. These allow you to bet safely and legally on the Super Bowl from anywhere in the USA, including states where gambling is restricted.

South Dakota sports betting was legalised in September 2021, but you can only place bets at four casinos in the city of Deadwood.

However, with our sites, you can bet from anywhere, even when travelling out of state.

Furthermore, our sites offer better odds and lots of prop betting markets that US sites won’t take wagers on.

While some even offer welcome a bonus of up to $1,000 which can be earned following steps listed further on in this guide.

Below are our top picks for Super Bowl betting markets.

Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Well trusted and regularly sponsors big events BetWhale – Great offers for new customers Everygame – Historically respected brand with excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Great NFL prop bets, millions of players and a favourite of pro gamblers MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best South Dakota Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top option for NFL betting is BetOnline. By using the below link, you can claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl welcome bonuses. Exact details on how to claim this exclusive offer are listed below.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In South Dakota

To start betting on the Super Bowl today in South Dakota, these are the instructions to follow in order to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Using the above link, head to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Then you will need to enter a few details and create an account. Unlike US-based sites, you won’t be asked to enter your social security number or passport details.

However, please be aware that Betonline’s sportsbook bonus is available only to new customers.

Once you’ve made an account, you will be able to bet from anywhere in the US, even while travelling to restricted states where gambling is prohibited.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

Deposit limits are set at a minimum of $55, with the maximum at $2,000.

With BetOnline matching 50% of whatever you deposit, $2,000 will earn you a $1,000 bonus.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Once you’ve placed a deposit, all you need to do is choose a bet and start playing. For Super Bowl betting markets, select the NFL tab from the main menu.

Then, after finding your market, add it to your bet slip and select a wager amount before placing the bet.

Listed below are some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets out there.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In South Dakota

For regular NFL bettors, a popular choice is same game parlay betting.

Parlay bets allow players to choose multiple different bets and add them to the same slip, boosting the overall odds. The more individual selections included, the higher the odds and the potential winnings.

Although, the risk also increases, as each selection must win for the parlay bet to be successful.

For example, in the 2024 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas.

Bettors can either select game props – related to specific events such as the halftime lead or over/under points scored – or player props, which relate to an individual player’s performance.

Player props are a very popular market.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look like:

Under 29.5 Points

Brock Purdy Under 299.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In South Dakota

As we’ve already mentioned, player props are a very popular market with NFL fans.

Regular viewers are often able to take an educated guess at the numbers certain players might put up on game day.

Sportsbooks then set an over/under target for players or let bettors place wagers at different values with various odds.

Below are a few examples of popular player prop markets offered by BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Dakota

You can only bet on the Super Bowl national anthem via offshore sportsbooks.

With so much entertainment and excitement on show besides the game itself, sportsbooks can offer loads of fun and unique off-field markets.

A great example of this is allowing fans to wager on the length of the national anthem, by betting on if it will be ‘under’ or ‘over’ a certain time.

This year, Reba McEntire will be singing the anthem, with many knowing her as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In South Dakota Funnily, Gatorade is another very popular Super Bowl prop betting market. Ever since it first happened in 1984, it’s become a Super Bowl tradition for the winning team to dunk a huge keg of the sports drink over their head coach during the victory celebrations. The betting market relates specifically to the color of Gatorade used to drench the coach. In three of the past five Super Bowls, it’s been blue Gatorade that’s won the bet. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In South Dakota The Super Bowl coin toss is another massively popular market. The main bet is on whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails. But BetOnline are also letting you choose if the team that wins the toss will also win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105