How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – SC Sports Betting

Place a bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina with the best US sportsbooks who have been trusted by Americans for over 25 years.



The established US online sportsbooks on this page will allow legal and safe bets to be placed on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including South Carolina, where their betting law is still waiting to be passed, plus have many joining perks.

These benefits include anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining (18+), Super Bowl prop bets and having up to $6,500 in welcome offers to claim.

We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.

Top 6 South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards BetUS – Parlay building specialists MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

Best South Carolina Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline has been our top sportsbook for NFL betting throughout the season, and this comes as they offer a valuable sign-up bonus. You can make the most of this promotion by following the link below, where you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets to use on the Super Bowl.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In South Carolina

You can claim the BetOnline sportsbook promo by following the three-step guide below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

First of all, this promotion is only available to new BetOnline customers, and as they are an offshore operator – wagers can be placed from any location within the United States, even in states where online gambling is restricted.

Simply just input some personal details on their website, such as your email and a password, and you’ll be just moments away from being able to claim the bonus.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The next step is to deposit funds into your account. A minimum of $55 is required to claim the promotion, while the maximum that can be deposited for the bonus is $2,000.

BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by 50%, which means that if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000 – a further $1,000 would be credited into your account.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

With your new BetOnline account created, funds added and the welcome offer claimed – you are now ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

South Carolina Sports Betting Explained – Can I Legally Bet On Super Bowl LVIII?

As of this moment, sports betting legislation is still yet to be passed in South Carolina despite reports of lawmakers being interested in changing the status quo.

SC residents can still place bets on the eagerly anticipated Super Bowl though, using the offshore sportsbooks mentioned throughout this article. As they are all based offshore, they do not need to comply with state laws, and you can place your bets safely from the comfort of your home so long as you’re 18 or over and have a valid email address.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina Casinos?

Residents of South Carolina cannot place sports bets within casinos as of February 2024. There are currently four casinos within the state lines, however none of them allow sports betting at this stage.

Even if betting at casinos was allowed, wagering from your mobile device is much more convenient. This can be done using the trusted sportsbooks that we’ve listed within this article, which allow you to bet on hundreds of Super Bowl and NFL markets, from any state, both on the move or from the confines of your home.

Can I Use SC Sports Betting Apps To Bet On The Super Bowl?

There are currently no regulated or authorized sports betting apps in South Carolina, but you can access our Super Bowl market via offshore sportsbooks. As sports betting legislation has still not been passed in the state, using our sportsbooks is your best bet, which can be done both safely and legally.

You can sign-up to the sites listed here and make the most of their generous bonuses for new customers, which can be used on the Super Bowl, which can be accessed on your phone or from your computer so long as you are connected to the internet.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed in South Carolina

One of the most popular kind of bets among NFL bettors is same game parlay betting. Many will be looking at this form of wager ahead of the Super Bowl, which is offered by BetOnline.

Unsure what a same game parlay bet is? Essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets together to achieve greater odds on your bets. You increase the risk of losing your bet by doing this however, as each and every one of your selections will have to be successful in order to be paid out.

For example, you can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or the ever-popular player props, which allow you to bet on the performance of a player on either side.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In South Carolina



Player prop bets are an incredibly popular form of wager amongst keen NFL bettors, as previously mentioned.

Anyone can formulate their own player props, whether that be from personal knowledge, statistics or key trends – making it a desirable way to place your Super Bowl wagers.

BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers. With some of the more popular selections listed below:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered in South Carolina

The Super Bowl national anthem is another exclusive betting market for Sunday’s clash, and BetOnline are offering odds on the market ahead of Reba McEntire’s performance.

You can bet on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to complete the United States national anthem at the Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In South Carolina Another Super Bowl specific market that customers can bet on is the ‘Gatorade Shower’ market. The Gatorade Shower has been a tradition at the Super Bowl since 1984, where the winning coach is doused in the popular energy drink. Sportsbooks are currently taking bets on which color the drink will be. As an example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed in South Carolina The Super Bowl coin toss is another market available for NFL bettors ahead of Sunday. BetOnline allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the match, and you can also select whether you think the coin will land on heads or tails. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl 58 Betting Picks For 49ers vs Chiefs The NFL season finale gets underway on Sunday, where the San Francisco 49ers will be aiming to snatch the Super Bowl title away from the holders Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Our betting pick for the match is for 49ers tight end George Kittle to have over 4.5 receptions. The 30-year-old holds a franchise record for the fastest time to achieve 400 career receptions, and we expect him to step up on the biggest of occasions against the Chiefs. By using $100 of your free bet credits on the selection, you’d receive $220 in returns thanks to BetOnline’s +120 odds. This equates to a valuable $120 profit that can be used on other Super Bowl markets. Bet On George Kittle Over 4.5 Receptions +120 How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In South Carolina South Carolina residents will be able to use the offshore sportsbooks listed in this article to bet on the Super Bowl MVP market, which will be awarded to a player at the end of Sunday’s game. The Most Valuable Player award usually goes the way of the winning team’s best player, with Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy being favored for the accolade this year. Of course, Mahomes won the MVP award last year after leading the Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he leads the market once again this year. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl 58 In South Carolina CBS will be broadcasting the action live from Las Vegas from 6.30pm EST on Sunday, February 11. Paramount+ will also have coverage of the clash, which you can access through a variety of platforms such as Fite TV, Apple TV and Google TV across all of your electronic devices. Looking to build the hype throughout the day? Well you can do so with CBS’ Super Bowl Gameday, a programme dedicated to pre-game build-up from 3pm, with the official pre-match show following at 5pm.