How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – SC Sports Betting

Place a bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina with the best US sportsbooks who have been trusted by Americans for over 25 years.
The established US online sportsbooks on this page will allow legal and safe bets to be placed on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including South Carolina, where their betting law is still waiting to be passed, plus have many joining perks.
These benefits include anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining (18+), Super Bowl prop bets and having up to $6,500 in welcome offers to claim.
We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.
Top 6 South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
- Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
- BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
- Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
- BetUS – Parlay building specialists
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started
Best South Carolina Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
BetOnline has been our top sportsbook for NFL betting throughout the season, and this comes as they offer a valuable sign-up bonus. You can make the most of this promotion by following the link below, where you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets to use on the Super Bowl.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In South Carolina
You can claim the BetOnline sportsbook promo by following the three-step guide below.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
First of all, this promotion is only available to new BetOnline customers, and as they are an offshore operator – wagers can be placed from any location within the United States, even in states where online gambling is restricted.
Simply just input some personal details on their website, such as your email and a password, and you’ll be just moments away from being able to claim the bonus.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
The next step is to deposit funds into your account. A minimum of $55 is required to claim the promotion, while the maximum that can be deposited for the bonus is $2,000.
BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by 50%, which means that if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000 – a further $1,000 would be credited into your account.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
With your new BetOnline account created, funds added and the welcome offer claimed – you are now ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
South Carolina Sports Betting Explained – Can I Legally Bet On Super Bowl LVIII?
As of this moment, sports betting legislation is still yet to be passed in South Carolina despite reports of lawmakers being interested in changing the status quo.
SC residents can still place bets on the eagerly anticipated Super Bowl though, using the offshore sportsbooks mentioned throughout this article. As they are all based offshore, they do not need to comply with state laws, and you can place your bets safely from the comfort of your home so long as you’re 18 or over and have a valid email address.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina Casinos?
Residents of South Carolina cannot place sports bets within casinos as of February 2024. There are currently four casinos within the state lines, however none of them allow sports betting at this stage.
Even if betting at casinos was allowed, wagering from your mobile device is much more convenient. This can be done using the trusted sportsbooks that we’ve listed within this article, which allow you to bet on hundreds of Super Bowl and NFL markets, from any state, both on the move or from the confines of your home.
Can I Use SC Sports Betting Apps To Bet On The Super Bowl?
There are currently no regulated or authorized sports betting apps in South Carolina, but you can access our Super Bowl market via offshore sportsbooks. As sports betting legislation has still not been passed in the state, using our sportsbooks is your best bet, which can be done both safely and legally.
You can sign-up to the sites listed here and make the most of their generous bonuses for new customers, which can be used on the Super Bowl, which can be accessed on your phone or from your computer so long as you are connected to the internet.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed in South Carolina
One of the most popular kind of bets among NFL bettors is same game parlay betting. Many will be looking at this form of wager ahead of the Super Bowl, which is offered by BetOnline.
Unsure what a same game parlay bet is? Essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets together to achieve greater odds on your bets. You increase the risk of losing your bet by doing this however, as each and every one of your selections will have to be successful in order to be paid out.
For example, you can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or the ever-popular player props, which allow you to bet on the performance of a player on either side.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
- 49ers Half-Time Leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In South Carolina
Player prop bets are an incredibly popular form of wager amongst keen NFL bettors, as previously mentioned.
Anyone can formulate their own player props, whether that be from personal knowledge, statistics or key trends – making it a desirable way to place your Super Bowl wagers.
BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers. With some of the more popular selections listed below:
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered in South Carolina
The Super Bowl national anthem is another exclusive betting market for Sunday’s clash, and BetOnline are offering odds on the market ahead of Reba McEntire’s performance.
You can bet on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to complete the United States national anthem at the Allegiant Stadium.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105