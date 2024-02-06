Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – South Carolina Sports Betting

Cai Parry
With betting restrictions still in place, we show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina, by joining up with the best US offshore sportsbooks that will let you bet ANYWHERE in the US.

Sports betting remains unavailable in South Carolina, however those looking to wager on the Super Bowl will be able to do so via the offshore sportsbooks listed below within this article. This is because these betting sites don’t have to follow any set gambling laws that might be in place.

There are also many sign-up bonuses and free betting offers for new customers, which can be claimed for Sunday’s clash between the 49ers and the Chiefs.

Read on as we reveal the best online South Carolina betting sites to place your Super Bowl LVIII bets with, and show some of the more popular markets on offer amongst avid NFL bettors.

Top 6 South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
  2. Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
  3. BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
  4. Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
  5. BetUS – Parlay building specialists
  6. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

Best South Carolina Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline has been our top sportsbook for NFL betting throughout the season, and this comes as they offer a valuable sign-up bonus. You can make the most of this promotion by following the link below, where you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets to use on the Super Bowl.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In South Carolina

You can claim the BetOnline sportsbook promo by following the three-step guide below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

First of all, this promotion is only available to new BetOnline customers, and as they are an offshore operator – wagers can be placed from any location within the United States, even in states where online gambling is restricted.

Simply just input some personal details on their website, such as your email and a password, and you’ll be just moments away from being able to claim the bonus.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The next step is to deposit funds into your account. A minimum of $55 is required to claim the promotion, while the maximum that can be deposited for the bonus is $2,000.

BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by 50%, which means that if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000 – a further $1,000 would be credited into your account.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

The next step is to actually find the market you’d like to bet on and place your bets. You can do this by going over to the NFL section of the website on the main menu, where you can select the bet you’d like to place.

Once you’ve identified which wager you want to place, and how much funds you’d like to bet on it, finalize your selection by clicking ‘place bet’.

There are countless markets to bet on with BetOnline, and some that are exclusively available for the Super Bowl. Read on as we reveal some of the more popular markets, as well as the exclusive ones, ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Las Vegas.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in South Carolina

One of the most popular kind of bets among NFL bettors is same game parlay betting. Many will be looking at this form of wager ahead of the Super Bowl, which is offered by BetOnline.

Unsure what a same game parlay bet is? Essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets together to achieve greater odds on your bets. You increase the risk of losing your bet by doing this however, as each and every one of your selections will have to be successful in order to be paid out.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

For example, you can choose from game props, which is when you bet on specific events within the match such as over/under points, or the ever-popular player props, which allow you to bet on the performance of a player on either side.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
  • 49ers Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in South Carolina

Player prop bets are an incredibly popular form of wager amongst keen NFL bettors, as previously mentioned.

Anyone can formulate their own player props, whether that be from personal knowledge, statistics or key trends – making it a desirable way to place your Super Bowl wagers.

BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers. With some of the more popular selections listed below:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Carolina

The Super Bowl national anthem is another exclusive betting market for Sunday’s clash, and BetOnline are offering odds on the market ahead of Reba McEntire’s performance.

You can bet on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks to complete the United States national anthem at the Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
