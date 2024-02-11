How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island – RI Sports Betting

NFL fans can bet on the Super Bowl in Rhode Island safely and legally with the trusted US sportsbooks below.

If you live in Rhode Island then you can place a bet on Super Bowl 2024 with one of our established US sportsbooks, who have been accepting bets in ANY US State legally for over 20 years and have many advantages for joining.

These include anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on sign-up, 18 years age limit, no maximum payouts, the popular Super Bowl prop bets and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

NFL betting is made a lot easier with BetOnline. After over 20 years of offering the best markets and bonuses for US sports such as NFL, they remain our top pick for Super Bowl LVIII betting.

New users signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to get $1000 in free bets which will certainly make the Vegas showdown that little more enjoyable.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Rhode Island

Follow the three easy steps below to start betting on the Super Bowl in Rhode Island, with endless options available to NFL bettors.

Rhode Island sports betting options are limited at times despite being legal, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and never be troubled again.

Rhode Island Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Rhode Island sports betting is fully legal, but residents can still sign-up with the best US sportsbooks listed on this page that have many benefits.

These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to bet on with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Rhode Island is available to all 18+ residents who have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. There are also NO ID or KYC checks when joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island Casinos?

Bettors that live in Rhode Island can also bet on the Super Bowl in the various state casinos.

However, with the Rhode Island sports betting sites on this page users can bet from their own home, which is a lot easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Rhode Island Sports Betting Apps?

Betting apps are also legal in Rhode Island and have all the Super Bowl markets you need.

All the Rhode Island sports betting sites on this page have mobile betting too, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in state and don’t have to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including the favored prop bets like the coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Allowed in RI

Two of the NFL’s giants go to battle in Vegas, which makes player prop betting a highly anticipated spectacle for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will get a certain amount of passing TDs, or if Brock Purdy will throw for his life with passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow wagerers to bet on any individual’s game.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the opportunity to wager on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a distinct market – e.g. Purdy over/under 250 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain number of assists, sacks etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a said player will perform.

With the Super Bowl being such a big event, this means BetOnline have a large amount of player props, so see just a few of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Interceptions

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Bets Allowed in Rhode Island

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular ways for regular NFL punters to wager. Game props – such as total points scored, or moneyline winner can be put together with the player props mentioned already.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of a variety of selections. This, of course, means better odds, leading to more potential winnings.

A stellar example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Allowed in Rhode Island

Super Bowl Gatorade – what is it and can it be bet on?

Yes, you can wager on Gatorade. The winning coach is usually coated in Gatorade after the game – the refreshment of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can wager on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the market leader this year – so see the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Available in Rhode Island

The Super Bowl coin toss happens before the event starts, and you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins gets to choose who kicks-off the game.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available in Rhode Island

The Super Bowl national anthem is a tradition that takes place before the game starts every year, and now it is possible to wager on.

Country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think the performance will last with over X seconds and under X seconds the options.

There are also other markets to punt on with BetOnline, such as – ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Chiefs vs 49ers Betting Picks For Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs will be aiming to retain their title as Super Bowl champions on Sunday when they take on the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the action, we’ve selected Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have under 26.5 rushing yards at -111 as our betting pick. Mahomes has failed to post up more than 26.5 yards in three of his last four matches, including in his last two playoff matches.

At a price of -111, a $100 bet from your free credits for signing up with BetOnline would pay out $190 if successful, leaving you with $90 in profits.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Rhode Island

All of the offshore sportsbooks above allow Rhode Island residents to place their wagers on the Super Bowl MVP market. The award will be handed to the best performing player at the end of the game.

The Most Valuable Player accolade is typically given to a player on the winning team, and is decided by a panel of 16 football writers and broadcasters, as well as the public via electronic vote.

Tom Brady holds the record for the most Super Bowl MVP awards at five, while the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will be hoping to go back-to-back in winning the award, which would see him become just the third player in history to win it on three or more occasions.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Rhode Island

You can catch all of the Super Bowl 58 action over on CBS from 6.30pm EST on Sunday, February 11.

Not only that, but you can also watch the NFL season finale on Paramount+ via Fite TV, Apple TV and Google TV on a wide array of electronic devices.

Matchday build-up is available to get fans in the mood over on CBS from 3pm with the Super Bowl Gameday programme. Two hours later, at 5pm, the official pre-match show will begin.