How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island – Rhode Island Sports Betting

As the excitement grows for the big game, check out our how to bet on the Super Bowl in Rhode Island guide. Whilst gambling is legal in the state, the options are limited for NFL punters, so using our recommended offshore sportsbooks, things can be done swiftly with no problems attached. Bet on the go, anywhere, anytime.

The betting sites listed on this page are all offshore sportsbooks, meaning they do not have to adhere to laws in your state which means that Super Bowl betting has never been better.

Options are endless when using these sportsbooks, so read on to see just how easy it is to bet on the Super Bowl with Rhode Island sports betting sites today.

Top 6 Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Number one pick for offshore betting on Super Bowl Bovada – Wide range of markets with hundreds of Super Bowl lines BetWhale – Top $1,250 betting offer available just in time for SB LVIII Everygame – Over 20 years worth of sports betting experience BetUS – Same game parlay betting experts MyBookie – Generous $1,000 bonus available to new customers for 2024 Super Bowl

Best Rhode Island Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting has never been simpler with BetOnline. After over 20 years of offering the best markets and bonuses for US sports such as NFL, they remain our top pick for Super Bowl LVIII betting.

As mentioned below, new users signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to get $1000 in free bets which will certainly make the Vegas showdown that little more enjoyable.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Rhode Island

Follow the three easy steps below to start betting on the Super Bowl in Rhode Island, with endless options available to NFL bettors.

1. Join BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline is a seamless procedure, and with them being based offshore, you can go from sign-up to betting in less than 10 minutes.

So, even though Rhode Island sports betting options are limited at times despite being legal, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and never be troubled again. Betting from the comfort of your own couch has never been better.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is there for all new customers to get their hands on, as long as you meet the right requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to be make full use of the offer, and the 50% deposit match works up to a maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $200 would get you $100 in sportsbook bonuses.

Using the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, and that is how much you would receive in Super Bowl free bets.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in Rhode Island

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Rhode Island from anywhere imaginable, whether that is in your own home, out at a bar or even at an airport, the BetOnline sports betting app allows you to wager whenever you want, wherever you may be.

Once you have located the NFL tab on BetOnline, just pick your bet and add it to your betslip, then decide your desired stake. Any possible winnings will be displayed on the screen.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Rhode Island

Two of the NFL’s giants go to battle in Vegas, which makes player prop betting a highly anticipated spectacle for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will get a certain amount of passing TDs, or if Brock Purdy will throw for his life with passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow wagerers to bet on any individual’s game.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the opportunity to wager on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a distinct market – e.g. Purdy over/under 250 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain number of assists, sacks etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a said player will perform.

With the Super Bowl being such a big event, this means BetOnline have a large amount of player props, so see just a few of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Interceptions

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Rhode Island

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular ways for regular NFL punters to wager. Game props – such as total points scored, or moneyline winner can be put together with the player props mentioned already.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of a variety of selections. This, of course, means better odds, leading to more potential winnings.

A stellar example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in Rhode Island

Super Bowl Gatorade – what is it and can it be bet on?

Yes, you can wager on Gatorade. The winning coach is usually coated in Gatorade after the game – the refreshment of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can wager on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the market leader this year – so see the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in Rhode Island

The Super Bowl coin toss happens before the event starts, and you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins gets to choose who kicks-off the game.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in Rhode Island

The Super Bowl national anthem is a tradition that takes place before the game starts every year, and now it is possible to wager on.

Country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think the performance will last with over X seconds and under X seconds the options.

There are also other markets to punt on with BetOnline, such as – ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105