Place a bet on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania safely and legally with our established US sportsbooks below.

If you live in Pennsylvania then you can bet on today’s Super Bowl with one of our trusted US sportsbooks and earn some free bet offers.

These include no maximum payout limits, anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on sign-up, 18 years age limit, popular Super Bowl prop bets and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

Top 6 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in Ohio + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – SB LVIII promotions and bonuses BetWhale – $1,250 welcome offer (125% deposit) Everygame – Great promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – The parlay building kings MyBookie – Claim $1,000 Super Bowl free bet (50% first deposit bonus)

Best Pennsylvania Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top Pennsylvania sports bettig site for NFL betting is BetOnline. They will be offering new customers up to $1000 in free bets for the Super Bowl via their 50% deposit bonus.

Below, you will find out everything you need to know about signing up to BetOnline, funding your account and placing your first Super Bowl 2024 wager in Pennsylvania.

1. $1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Pennsylvania

Following the three steps below, you can see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on Super Bowl LVIII in Pennsylvania today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Once you tap on the link above, you will be redirected to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From here, you need to fill in the necessary details and create a username and password for your account.

It’s worth noting that anyone residing in Pennsylvania, or any US state is welcome to sign-up with BetOnline.

2. Deposit Funds

Once you have opened an account with BetOnline, you will need to make your first deposit. Customers can add as much or as little as they like but in order to qualify for the welcome bonus, a minimum of $55 is required.

The maximum you can deposit is $2000 – which will give you $1000 in free bets to be used on the NFL Super Bowl.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account and claimed welcome offer – you are set to place your bets, just follow these steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we show you some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be located on BetOnline right now.

Pennsylvania Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Pennsylvania sports betting is fully legal, but residents can still sign-up with the best US sportsbooks on this page that have many benefits.

These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to bet on with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Pennsylvania is available to all 18+ residents who have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. There are also NO ID or KYC checks when joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Pennsylvania Casinos?

Pennsylvania residents can also bet on the Super Bowl in the various state casinos.

However, with the Pennsylvania sports betting sites on this page users can bet from their own home, which is a lot easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Pennsylvania Sports Betting Apps?

Betting apps are also legal in Pennsylvania and have all the Super Bowl markets you need.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting too, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Pennsylvania and don’t have to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including the favored prop bets like the coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In Pennsylvania

For those of you who bet regularly on the NFL, same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular option to consider and explore.

For the Chiefs vs 49ers, BetOnline and all of our US offshore sportsbook sites are expected to entertain an array of parlay bets.

Players can simply combine two or more selections from different markets to make up one overall bet. Of course, this will provide larger odds but the risk of it winning is also increased.

For the Chiefs vs the 49ers, users can select a mixture of game props and player props to their parlay. Game props are selections that are related to specific game events. This could be who wins the first quarter.

Player props are tailored towards what a certain player will achieve during the Super Bowl. Perhaps Travis Kelce to record the most receptions.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Over 37.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Under 249.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Available In Pennsylvania

As earlier mentioned, player props are one of the most popular markets for seasoned NFL and Super Bowl bettors. Those who have a vested interest and knowledge in the stats and data side of football can really showcase their worth.

These bets will be hugely popular for the Chiefs vs the 49ers – and Pennsylvania residents can take full advantage.

BetOnline has a variety of player prop markets available ahead of the NFL Championship decider. It’s worth noting that you can edit the over/under options for your chosen market.

These are just some of the offerings you can expect to see on BetOnline:

Touchdowns

QB passing yards

Tackles/assists

Rushing/receiving yards

Receptions

Sacks

Player performance duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Allowed In Pennsylvania

BetOnline offer a huge range and variety of Super Bowl LVIII markets. If you prefer the more light-hearted and niche options, betting on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem could be for you.

Betting on the duration of the national anthem is again, expected to be very popular in Pennsylvania and across all US states.

This year, BetOnline and sportsbooks are offering the following:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Offered In Pennsylvania

Like the above, another common prop bet for the Super Bowl relates to the 40-year tradition of pouring Gatorade over the winning coach.

This has been a regular feature in the NFL Championship decider since 1984. This year, purple is the favorite color but regulars will recall blue has been used in three of the last five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In Pennsylvania

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular prop market from BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Players can also wager on if the team that wins the toss goes on to win in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Many will consider this type of prop bet as some pre-game fun. There’s no real skill involved – it mainly falls down to luck.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105

Chiefs Vs 49ers Super Bowl Betting Pick

Who will win Super Bowl LVIII? It’s gameday in Las Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go toe-to-toe at the Allegiant Stadium.

Here at SportsLens, we have identified the Chiefs to win the race to 10 points as our top Super Bowl betting pick.

Although the 49ers are the current Super Bowl favorites, the Chiefs are expected to start fast and the odds of +100 provided by BetOnline offer great value.

Don’t forget, BetOnline and all of our established US offshore sportsbooks offer players a huge variety of game and player prop markets.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Pennsylvania

Are you planning on betting on the Super Bowl MVP in Pennsylvania today? BetOnline have all the latest odds online ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Five of the last seven Super Bowl MVP’s have been quarterbacks – backing that trend to continue in Vegas tonight?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl LVIII MVP favorite – he can be backed at +140 on BetOnline.

If you prefer 49ers QB Brock Purdy, his odds are currently +225. Scroll down to take a look at the full Super Bowl MVP market.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

Watch The Super Bowl In Pennsylvania

If you reside or will be based in Pennsylvania for tonight’s Super Bowl extravaganza, you can watch the whole game live on CBS.

They are the number one broadcaster for the Super Bowl and they will provide viewers with top class coverage before, during and after the Chiefs vs 49ers.

CBS isn’t the only option for watching the Super Bowl. Streaming platform Paramount+ will also be showing the whole game live.

Viewers have a variety of different ways to watch the NFL Championship decider on Paramount+, so there is an option for everyone who wants to tune in.