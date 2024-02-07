Our comprehensive guide will show you how you can bet on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania with our selected NFL offshore sports betting sites.

New customers can also redeem up to $6500 in free bets, as well as place Super Bowl prop bets. These aren’t typically available on mainstream US sportsbook sites.

In the state of Pennsylvania, sports betting is legalised. Players can place bets in land-based casinos as well as online sportsbooks.

The sites we talk about in this guide are all offshore sportsbooks, allowing users who are based in regions with gambling restrictions to wager on the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Furthermore, the sites we will feature offer many advantages to Pennsylvania bettors. There are no KYC checks, no ban on big winners, a large number of welcome offers as well as no maximum payout restrictions.

And of course, the biggest plus is the ability to place Super Bowl prop bets – with a huge number of markets readily available.

Top 6 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in Ohio + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – SB LVIII promotions and bonuses BetWhale – $1,250 welcome offer (125% deposit) Everygame – Great promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – The parlay building kings MyBookie – Claim $1,000 Super Bowl free bet (50% first deposit bonus)

Best Pennsylvania Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top Pennsylvania sports site for NFL betting is BetOnline. They will be offering new customers up to $1000 in free bets for the Super Bowl via their 50% deposit bonus.

Below, you will find out everything you need to know about signing up to BetOnline, funding your account and placing your first Super Bowl 2024 wager in Pennsylvania.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Pennsylvania

Following the three steps below, you can see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on Super Bowl LVIII in Pennsylvania today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Once you tap on the link above, you will be redirected to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From here, you need to fill in the necessary details and create a username and password for your account.

It’s worth noting that anyone residing in Pennsylvania, or any US state is welcome to sign-up with BetOnline.

2. Deposit Funds

Once you have opened an account with BetOnline, you will need to make your first deposit. Customers can add as much or as little as they like but in order to qualify for the welcome bonus, a minimum of $55 is required.

The maximum you can deposit is $2000 – which will give you $1000 in free bets to be used on the NFL Super Bowl.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now for the fun part. With your new BetOnline account open with your selected funds and free bets credited, it’s time to place your first wager on the Super Bowl in PA or any US state.

From the home page, you need to click or tap on the sports which will produce a drop-down menu. From there, select football and the Super Bowl and you’re almost set.

Navigate the page and browse through the 100’s of markets that BetOnline provide. As we mentioned earlier, BetOnline and all of our US offshore sportsbooks will offer NFL prop bets.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Pennsylvania

For those of you who bet regularly on the NFL, same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular option to consider and explore.

For the Chiefs vs 49ers, BetOnline and all of our US offshore sportsbook sites are expected to entertain an array of parlay bets.

Players can simply combine two or more selections from different markets to make up one overall bet. Of course, this will provide larger odds but the risk of it winning is also increased.

For the Chiefs vs the 49ers, users can select a mixture of game props and player props to their parlay. Game props are selections that are related to specific game events. This could be who wins the first quarter.

Player props are tailored towards what a certain player will achieve during the Super Bowl. Perhaps Travis Kelce to record the most receptions.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Over 37.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Under 249.5 Passing Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Pennsylvania

As earlier mentioned, player props are one of the most popular markets for seasoned NFL and Super Bowl bettors. Those who have a vested interest and knowledge in the stats and data side of football can really showcase their worth.

These bets will be hugely popular for the Chiefs vs the 49ers – and Pennsylvania residents can take full advantage.

BetOnline has a variety of player prop markets available ahead of the NFL Championship decider. It’s worth noting that you can edit the over/under options for your chosen market.

These are just some of the offerings you can expect to see on BetOnline:

Touchdowns

QB passing yards

Tackles/assists

Rushing/receiving yards

Receptions

Sacks

Player performance duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Pennsylvania

BetOnline offer a huge range and variety of Super Bowl LVIII markets. If you prefer the more light-hearted and niche options, betting on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem could be for you.

Betting on the duration of the national anthem is again, expected to be very popular in Pennsylvania and across all US states.

This year, BetOnline and sportsbooks are offering the following:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Pennsylvania

Similar to the above, another common prop bet for the Super Bowl relates to the 40-year tradition of pouring Gatorade over the winning coach.

This has been a regular feature in the NFL Championship decider since 1984. This year, purple is the favorite color but regulars will recall blue has been used in three of the last five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Pennsylvania

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular prop market from BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Players can also wager on if the team that wins the toss goes on to win in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Many will consider this type of prop bet as some pre-game fun. There’s no real skill involved – it mainly falls down to luck.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105