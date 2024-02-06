How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oregon – Oregon Sports Betting

Look no further than our selected Oregon sports betting sites if you’re interested in wagering on Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown in Sin City between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

All of the operators featured in this article are offshore sportsbooks, meaning residents of Oregon or anyone in the US are able to bet safely on the Super Bowl. Alongside that, they offer enticing welcome bonuses to get things started.

Despite the state having legal betting rules, there are still many reasons to join the featured Oregon sports betting sites on this page. These include – no ID checks on sign-up, join at just 18+, fast payouts and having the option to bet in ANY US state.

Further down in the article, we also draw attention to some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer for Sunday’s game, which include prop betting that other platforms will not offer.

Top 6 Oregon Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Over two decades as an industry giant, very well respected Bovada – Live streaming facilities for the Super Bowl BetWhale – New users can claim a massive $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Industry leading parlay building capabilities BetUS – Remarkably good reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 in free bets upon joining

Best Oregon Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

By using BetOnline, which is our recommended pick for NFL betting, you can click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Oregon

If you follow the simple steps listed below, you can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start wagering on the Super Bowl in Oregon as soon as possible.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

If you follow the link above it will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

Anyone in Minnesota can create an account and begin wagering.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to get involved with BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You’ll receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would get you $1,000 in free bets.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Finally, choose your bets! Find the Super Bowl markets by selecting the NFL tab on the main menu.

Click on your chosen selection, input your wager amount and place the bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Oregon

During the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular angles for bettors looking for increased value.

Parlays allow you to combine two or more individual bets together, making a higher odds selection. The more picks you combine, the higher the odds will be – but this also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for you to be paid out.

This weekend, the Super Bowl is finally here. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events like the winner or from the spread market – or you can select from player props, which allow you to bet on a player’s individual performance.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Kansas City Chiefs +2.0

Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer

Brock Purdy over 0.5 interceptions

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Oregon

Player prop betting is very popular amongst NFL fans and there are plenty of resources out there to help bettors find the best value for money.

Using different stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty good guess on what one player could record in a single game.

Sportsbooks set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Here, we have listed some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline and most of the featured operators in this article.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Oregon

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only offered at offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.

Super Bowl traditions mean there are plenty of niche markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.

In 2024, the anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Oregon Another popular Super Bowl prop bet is which color of Gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in during the postgame celebrations. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five championship games. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Oregon The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that enjoys a large number of wagers. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but the sportsbooks featured in this article also allow you to wager on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the game. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105