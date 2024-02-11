Learn how to place a bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon legally with the trusted US sportsbooks below.

Anyone living in Oregon can bet safely on today’s big 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl clash with our trusted US sportsbooks.

These include no max payout limits, anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on sign-up, 18+ years age to join, and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

Top 6 Oregon Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best OR Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Over two decades as an industry giant, very well respected Bovada – Live streaming facilities for the Super Bowl BetWhale – New users can claim a massive $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Industry leading parlay building capabilities BetUS – Remarkably good reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 in free bets upon joining

Best Oregon Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

By using BetOnline, which is our recommended pick for NFL betting, you can take advantage of their generous welcome offer of $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Oregon

If you follow the simple steps listed below, you can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start wagering on the Super Bowl in Oregon as soon as possible.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

If you follow the link above it will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

Anyone in Minnesota can create an account and begin wagering.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to get involved with BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You’ll receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would get you $1,000 in free bets.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your BetOnline account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are set to place your bets, just follow these three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Oregon Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

The state of Oregon legalized sports betting in 2019 across both online and retail industries. Anyone living in Oregon can safely, securely and legally bet on the Super Bowl using the sportsbooks mentioned in this article.

Our pick of the best Oregon betting sites can be accessed from anywhere in the country. They’re based offshore, which means they don’t have to follow state laws which prohibit online sports betting in some areas.

With an email address and proof that you’re 18 or older, you can sign up now.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Oregon Casinos?

There are four different casinos in the state of Oregon where you can simply walk in and place a wager on the Super Bowl. However, if you don’t fancy heading out – signing up with the sportsbooks on this page allows you to bet from anywhere.

Each of the Oregon betting sites featured in this article have mobile betting available, accessible via the browser app on your phone. You’re saved from an extra step of downloading an app and you can get stuck in straightaway.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Oregon Betting Apps?

In Oregon, plenty of betting apps are legal and you won’t be short of any Super Bowl markets. Every sportsbook mentioned in this article can be used on mobile, meaning you can bet from anywhere in the state.

There are thousands of markets to get involved with ahead of Super Bowl Sunday – a lot of them are only available with the Oregon betting sites in this guide such as Gatorade color and coin toss.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In Oregon

During the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular angles for bettors looking for increased value.

Parlays allow you to combine two or more individual bets together, making a higher odds selection. The more picks you combine, the higher the odds will be – but this also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for you to be paid out.

This weekend, the Super Bowl is finally here. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events like the winner or from the spread market – or you can select from player props, which allow you to bet on a player’s individual performance.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Kansas City Chiefs +2.0

Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer

Brock Purdy over 0.5 interceptions

Super Bowl Player Props Available In Oregon



Player prop betting is very popular amongst NFL fans and there are plenty of resources out there to help bettors find the best value for money.

Using different stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty good guess on what one player could record in a single game.

Sportsbooks set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Here, we have listed some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline and most of the featured operators in this article.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered in Oregon

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only offered at offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.

Super Bowl traditions mean there are plenty of niche markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.

In 2024, the anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In Oregon Another popular Super Bowl prop bet is which color of Gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in during the postgame celebrations. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five championship games. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed in Oregon The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that enjoys a large number of wagers. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but the sportsbooks featured in this article also allow you to wager on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the game. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Now Best Betting Pick For Super Bowl LVIII The Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of America’s biggest dates on the betting calendar, with a 70 million US residents forecasted to wager on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Ahead of the championship game, there is one selection that stands out to us at odds of +162 – for 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year has recorded at least two in each of San Francisco’s playoff wins so far against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Oregon McCaffrey looks a solid pick to win Super Bowl MVP as well. Most would agree that he’s the 49ers’ best player and they’re currently favored by two points in the betting. At odds of +450, there’s plenty of value in this selection. If things go in the direction of Kansas City, it’d be no surprise to see Patrick Mahomes pick up his third honor. If you backed McCaffrey with a $100 bet to win MVP, it would return a profit of $450. Out of all the candidates, this one looks the strongest bet. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How Can I Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Oregon? The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on CBS this Sunday for the nation to tune in and see which of the Chiefs or 49ers will come out on top. This renewal is expected to break broadcasting records – in large part thanks to Taylor Swift – and there will be very few households in the country who aren’t watching. The broadcast kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST and is also available to stream on Paramount+.