Learn how to place a bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon legally with the trusted US sportsbooks below.
Anyone living in Oregon can bet safely on today’s big 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl clash with our trusted US sportsbooks.
These include no max payout limits, anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on sign-up, 18+ years age to join, and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.
Top 6 Oregon Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024
List Of The Best OR Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Over two decades as an industry giant, very well respected
- Bovada – Live streaming facilities for the Super Bowl
- BetWhale – New users can claim a massive $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – Industry leading parlay building capabilities
- BetUS – Remarkably good reputation for customer loyalty rewards
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 in free bets upon joining
Best Oregon Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
By using BetOnline, which is our recommended pick for NFL betting, you can take advantage of their generous welcome offer of $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Oregon
If you follow the simple steps listed below, you can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start wagering on the Super Bowl in Oregon as soon as possible.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
If you follow the link above it will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.
Anyone in Minnesota can create an account and begin wagering.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
The minimum deposit required to get involved with BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.
You’ll receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would get you $1,000 in free bets.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
Now you’ve opened your BetOnline account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are set to place your bets, just follow these three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Oregon Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
The state of Oregon legalized sports betting in 2019 across both online and retail industries. Anyone living in Oregon can safely, securely and legally bet on the Super Bowl using the sportsbooks mentioned in this article.
Our pick of the best Oregon betting sites can be accessed from anywhere in the country. They’re based offshore, which means they don’t have to follow state laws which prohibit online sports betting in some areas.
With an email address and proof that you’re 18 or older, you can sign up now.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Oregon Casinos?
There are four different casinos in the state of Oregon where you can simply walk in and place a wager on the Super Bowl. However, if you don’t fancy heading out – signing up with the sportsbooks on this page allows you to bet from anywhere.
Each of the Oregon betting sites featured in this article have mobile betting available, accessible via the browser app on your phone. You’re saved from an extra step of downloading an app and you can get stuck in straightaway.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Oregon Betting Apps?
In Oregon, plenty of betting apps are legal and you won’t be short of any Super Bowl markets. Every sportsbook mentioned in this article can be used on mobile, meaning you can bet from anywhere in the state.
There are thousands of markets to get involved with ahead of Super Bowl Sunday – a lot of them are only available with the Oregon betting sites in this guide such as Gatorade color and coin toss.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In Oregon
During the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular angles for bettors looking for increased value.
Parlays allow you to combine two or more individual bets together, making a higher odds selection. The more picks you combine, the higher the odds will be – but this also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for you to be paid out.
This weekend, the Super Bowl is finally here. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events like the winner or from the spread market – or you can select from player props, which allow you to bet on a player’s individual performance.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Kansas City Chiefs +2.0
- Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer
- Brock Purdy over 0.5 interceptions
Super Bowl Player Props Available In Oregon
Player prop betting is very popular amongst NFL fans and there are plenty of resources out there to help bettors find the best value for money.
Using different stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty good guess on what one player could record in a single game.
Sportsbooks set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Here, we have listed some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline and most of the featured operators in this article.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered in Oregon
Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only offered at offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.
Super Bowl traditions mean there are plenty of niche markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.
You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.
In 2024, the anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire in Las Vegas.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105