How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ontario – Sports Betting Offers For Ontario Residents

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

NFL fans in Ontario, here’s your chance to get up to $1,000 worth of complimentary bets just for the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday with BetOnline.

Best Ontario Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2023

  1. BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  2. GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  3. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII
  4. BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  5. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  6. Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet In Ontario With BetOnline On The Super Bowl 

Are you ready to get in on the action for Super Bowl 2023? Join BetOnline today and score up to $1,000 worth of free bets as a welcome gift.

Show your support by signing up and depositing with us to get the one-time exclusive deal – a 50% match of your funds, valued at an incredible maximum of $1,000. We would be delighted for you to experience our appreciation.

Invest $2,000 into your sports betting account today and unlock a wealth of bonuses for the upcoming Super Bowl.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000

How To Play In Ontario The Super Bowl 

BetOnline makes it effortless to place your Super Bowl wagers. With their cutting-edge market selection, you’ll have no trouble identifying the optimal bet for yourself and submitting it in mere moments.

Betting in Ontario is simple; here’s how it works:

  1. Make A Deposit of $2000
  2. Claim your $1000 free bet
  3. Make your wager in your bet slip
  4. Enter your bet now before the games start
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Why Bet on BetOnline During The Super Bowl?

If you’re a Canadian hoping to partake in the Super Bowl Sunday festivities, BetOnline is your access point. Here’s why they are perfect for you:

BetOnline is gaining traction among Canadians with its dependable security features and credibility. It’s no surprise that the platform has become a favorite for many.

  • No need for tedious KYC or credit checks.
  • Adults aged 18 or older in all provinces are eligible to place a bet.
  • Enjoy tax-free winnings
  • Bet on horses with the best betting rates and odds on all races.
  • Available Crypto betting

Picks for Super Bowl 

Selected bets at BetOnline for the Chiefs v Eagles:

  • Patrick Mahomes’ jaw-dropping performance in the AFC Championship left everyone mesmerized, having thrown an unprecedented 326 passing yards.
  • Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127
  • Confronting a powerful San Francisco 49ers defense, Miles Sanders fearlessly charges down the field and capped off his very first touchdown in their end zone.
  • Bet: Miles Sanders to score the first touchdown @ +750
  • Jalen Hurts has made a name for himself on the football field, consistently averaging 53.4 rushing yards per game – an imposing feat that cements his reputation as one of the greatest players to ever play.
  • Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114
  • Throughout the past five games, A.J. Brown has had an impressive average of 69 receiving yards per contest.
  • Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Odds

If you want to be informed on the latest Super Bowl odds, then don’t hesitate! Click here and head over to BetOnline – they’ll make sure that you’re always up-to-date.

  • Moneyline:
  • Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100
  • Point Spread:
  • Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107
  • Total Points:
  • Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

It is critical to remember that all the statistics presented here are reliable at this given time. Nevertheless, these figures can change over time.

