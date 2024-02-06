How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ohio – Ohio Sports Betting

You can find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio by joining any of our selected US offshore sports betting sites, which also have up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.



Since January 2023, sports betting is legal for both retail and online sportsbooks in Ohio. However, our US offshore sportsbooks still have many reasons to join – including sign-up at just 18+, no ID checks and fast payouts.

Furthermore, bettors are able to wager on our selected sites from any US state – even if there are still gambling restrictions in place.

The Ohio sports betting sites also require NO KYC or ID checks and they also showcase the popular Super Bowl betting prop markets. These aren’t typically found in traditional US sportsbooks.

Top 6 Ohio Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in Ohio + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – SB LVIII promotions and bonuses BetWhale – $1,250 welcome offer (125% deposit) Everygame – Great promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – The parlay building kings, with $2,500 free bet offer MyBookie – Claim $1,000 Super Bowl free bet (50% first deposit bonus)

Best Ohio Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Here at SportsLens, our number one pick for NFL betting in Ohio is BetOnline. New customers can redeem up to $1000 in free Super Bowl bets with their first deposit (50% deposit bonus).

Next, we will tell you how to register with BetOnline, add funds to your account and start betting on the Chiefs vs the 49ers in the state of Ohio.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Ohio

Following the steps below, you can see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Ohio.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Once you tap on the link above, you will be redirected to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From here, you need to fill in the necessary details to create your account.

You will also be prompted to create a specific username and password – with the details being stored safely and securely.

2. Add Funds

Once you have registered and opened your BetOnline account, you will need to go on and make your initial deposit. If you deposit the minimum amount for the Super Bowl bonus of $55, you will receive a $27.50 free bet.

The maximum amount you can deposit to claim the bonus is $2000 – which will generate $1000 to bet on the Chiefs vs 49ers.

3. Bet On The Chiefs vs 49ers

Now you’ve registered to BetOnline and deposited your funds, you can now place your first Super Bowl LVIII bet in Ohio or any US state.

Once you locate the sports tab at the top of the page, the dropdown menu will display football. Tap on that to find the Super Bowl markets.

As we mentioned, BetOnline has a vast array of markets – including the hugely popular NFL prop bet markets. It’s worth taking a bit of time to browse through all of the offerings on-site before wagering your first bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Ohio

NFL same game parlay betting has become hugely popular in Ohio and the rest of the US. Super Bowl LVIII is likely to see a vast number of parlay bets placed on the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Put simply, a same game parlay allows bettors to combine two or more selections into one larger single bet. Naturally, the odds of winning are increased.

However, there is an increased risk of turning the bet into a winner, as every outcome selected needs to land in order to be settled as a winner.

For the Super Bowl, bettors in Ohio will be able to mix and combine game props and player props in their parlay. Of course, this widens the number of outcomes you can add to your bet. Allowing players to make it as bespoke as they wish.

An example of a player prop could be Christian McCaffrey to score the first touchdown. For a game prop, the Chiefs to win the first quarter.

Here’s an example of what a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Under 39.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Ohio

As we mentioned, Super Bowl player props are one of the most popular markets for seasoned NFL bettors in Ohio. Those who have a strong knowledge and understanding of the league can take advantage on BetOnline’s wide offering of player prop markets.

Typically, the US sportsbooks will generally offer spread markets with under/over options. If you’ve done your research and normally wager using recent stats and data, these sorts of bets via BetOnline could be for you:

Touchdowns

QB passing yards

Tackles/assists

Rushing/receiving yards

Receptions

Sacks

Player performance duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Ohio

Pre-event markets have proven to be a popular choice for NFL bettors in Ohio. For the Chiefs vs the 49ers, you can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem.

This year, Reba McEntire will be tasked with delivering the anthem. The spread of the song length stands at 86.5 seconds.

In Ohio, BetOnline is offering:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Ohio

Since 1984, the winning Super Bowl coach has been doused in popular sports drink Gatorade. The tradition, of course, occurs after the game which gives punters another chance to win on BetOnline.

They currently have purple as the favorite but for those who have done their research, they’ll know that blue has been used most frequently in the last five years.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Ohio

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular prop market for bettors ahead of the NFL championship decider.

Not only do BetOnline allow you to bet on the outcome, head or tails, but you can go on to back if that team will go on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105