NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Dakota – North Dakota Sports Betting

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
SUPER BOWL Indiana
SUPER BOWL Indiana

To prepare for the 49ers vs Chiefs, we have created an easy-to-follow guide on how you can bet on the Super Bowl in North Dakota with the best US offshore sportsbooks that have up to $6,500 in free bets to claim.

Is Sports Betting Legal In North Dakota?

The answer is yes, those in North Dakota can legally bet on various sports and will be able to stake on several markets in the Super Bowl.

In 2021 the concept of sports betting was legalized and below you can find the best online sportsbooks – that will have the best Super Bowl odds and offers ahead of Sunday.

However, despite state betting legal, there are still many plusses to join these online North Dakota betting sites. These include no ID checks, fast payouts, lucrative free bets, join at just 18+ and the option to bet across ANY US State.

Top 6 North Dakota Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline – One of the most trusted betting sites
  2. Bovada – Users can enjoy speedy and updated live streams
  3. BetWhale – New customers can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses
  4. Everygame – Renowned for its same game parlay markets
  5. BetUS – Existing users can obtain a host of benefits
  6. MyBookie – Up to $1000 bonus for first time users

Best North Dakota Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our leading pick for this year’s Super Bowl is BetOnline, as the renowned betting site with over 20 years experience are offering a bonus of $1000 and a 50% deposit bonus.

Below you can find the best markets, selections and information on how to fully enhance your Super Bowl LVIII bets.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Dakota

For those that are planning to make some Super Bowl LVIII bets, we have demonstrated the best ways to have the best experience as the 49ers seek revenge on the Chiefs – as the latter reigned victorious in 2020.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

So, in order to get started you will need to click the link above and begin making a BetOnline account – placing your details and following their simple steps.

One thing that is important to remember is if you’re looking to obtain the bonus, then you will need to be a fresh customer (not have a previous account.)

2. Deposit As A New Customer

Moving forward, once you have completed the initial set-up then it is time to make your first deposit – which has a minimum of $55 and a maximum of $2000.

This allows you to earn half of your first deposit (50% deposit bonus) so if you place $800, then you will get $400 in return.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

Now you can look in to the more interesting stuff, focusing on the plethora of markets that BetOnline have to offer for the Super Bowl.

Many will be keen to stake on player props and same game parlays, however, BetOnline are also offering some more out of the box markets – specifically for the Super Bowl.

You can take a look at the top NFL sports betting markets below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In North Dakota

A market that has brought sports bettors success over the years and continues to be selected, is the use of player props and selecting individuals for specific match events.

Bet Online’s markets for player props are as follows: Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Rushing/Receiving Yards, Sacks, Player Performance Duels, Receptions and Tackles/Assists.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In North Dakota

If player props don’t take your fancy, then sports bettors also have the option for same game parlays – which have been enjoyed during Super Bowl season previously.

A same game parlay is easy to break down: you pick from a list of events that could occur in the match, ranging from over/under markets to the match result. But the more you choose, the higher the odds and the lower the possibility of a winner.

An example:

  • Chiefs To Win 1st half
  • Over 5.5 TDs
  • Under 47.5 points
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ohio – Ohio Sports Betting

Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz r1262026 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Deebo Samuel Speaks On 49ers Rivalry vs. Eagles: “That’s Over With”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to play in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four years, and they have their eyes firmly set on…

USATSI 22173932 168397130 lowres
NFL
Christian McCaffrey Rushing Yards Prop Set At 90.5 For Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 06 2024

The NFL season reaches its peak this Sunday with Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, with star running back Christian McCaffrey poised to shine…

Bet On The Super Bowl In New Jersey
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina – North Carolina Sports Betting
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz d3772580 c49b 11ee ab9f ec422ecb3d48
NFL
Top 5 Moments From Super Bowl 2024 Media Day Interviews
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Michigan – Michigan Sports Betting
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Jersey – New Jersey Sports Betting
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top