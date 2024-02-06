How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Dakota – North Dakota Sports Betting

To prepare for the 49ers vs Chiefs, we have created an easy-to-follow guide on how you can bet on the Super Bowl in North Dakota with the best US offshore sportsbooks that have up to $6,500 in free bets to claim.



Is Sports Betting Legal In North Dakota?

The answer is yes, those in North Dakota can legally bet on various sports and will be able to stake on several markets in the Super Bowl.

In 2021 the concept of sports betting was legalized and below you can find the best online sportsbooks – that will have the best Super Bowl odds and offers ahead of Sunday.

However, despite state betting legal, there are still many plusses to join these online North Dakota betting sites. These include no ID checks, fast payouts, lucrative free bets, join at just 18+ and the option to bet across ANY US State.

Top 6 North Dakota Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

Best North Dakota Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our leading pick for this year’s Super Bowl is BetOnline, as the renowned betting site with over 20 years experience are offering a bonus of $1000 and a 50% deposit bonus.

Below you can find the best markets, selections and information on how to fully enhance your Super Bowl LVIII bets.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Dakota

For those that are planning to make some Super Bowl LVIII bets, we have demonstrated the best ways to have the best experience as the 49ers seek revenge on the Chiefs – as the latter reigned victorious in 2020.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

So, in order to get started you will need to click the link above and begin making a BetOnline account – placing your details and following their simple steps.

One thing that is important to remember is if you’re looking to obtain the bonus, then you will need to be a fresh customer (not have a previous account.)

2. Deposit As A New Customer

Moving forward, once you have completed the initial set-up then it is time to make your first deposit – which has a minimum of $55 and a maximum of $2000.

This allows you to earn half of your first deposit (50% deposit bonus) so if you place $800, then you will get $400 in return.

3. Bet On Super Bowl 2024

Now you can look in to the more interesting stuff, focusing on the plethora of markets that BetOnline have to offer for the Super Bowl.

Many will be keen to stake on player props and same game parlays, however, BetOnline are also offering some more out of the box markets – specifically for the Super Bowl.

You can take a look at the top NFL sports betting markets below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In North Dakota

A market that has brought sports bettors success over the years and continues to be selected, is the use of player props and selecting individuals for specific match events.

Bet Online’s markets for player props are as follows: Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Rushing/Receiving Yards, Sacks, Player Performance Duels, Receptions and Tackles/Assists.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In North Dakota

If player props don’t take your fancy, then sports bettors also have the option for same game parlays – which have been enjoyed during Super Bowl season previously.

A same game parlay is easy to break down: you pick from a list of events that could occur in the match, ranging from over/under markets to the match result. But the more you choose, the higher the odds and the lower the possibility of a winner.

An example:

Chiefs To Win 1st half

Over 5.5 TDs

Under 47.5 points

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In North Dakota As previously mentioned, BetOnline are offering some different markets for this year’s Super Bowl – which includes the color of Gatorade selected. For three of the last five Super Bowls blue has paid out, but yellow, green, pink, red and orange have all featured in the past. With last year’s color purple and the favorite again in 2024. How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Dakota By utilizing our various offshore sportsbooks, you will be able to access another unique market – which is stake on the national anthem. Singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, is a huge honor and Reba McEntire has been given the opportunity this year – meaning bettors are now able to stake on how much time it will take. How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In North Dakota Super Bowl LVIII has been tipped to break viewing records across the world, with over 200m expected to tune in – meaning the final market will be available to sports betting fans. BetOnline have decided to open markets for the pre-game coin toss, so sports bettors can bet on heads/tails and if the coin toss winner will go on to win the 58th Super Bowl.