How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina – NC Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina by creating an account with the best US betting sites listed here, who allow betting legally and safely.
These trusted and established US online sportsbooks allow bets to be placed on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including North Carolina, where their online betting law is still waiting to be passed.
We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.
Top 6 North Carolina Betting Sites For The Super Bowl
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl
- BetOnline – No.1 betting site in North Carolina + $1,000 welcome offer
- Bovada – Great Super Bowl promotions and bonuses
- BetWhale – Generous bonuses and wide range of betting options
- Everygame – Plenty of promotions for new and existing customers
- BetUS – Modern, versatile, and easy-to-use
- MyBookie – Watch live games through the sportsbook
Best North Carolina Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
By using BetOnline – our number one selection for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to release $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use these bonuses in detail further down the page.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina
Secure BetOnline’s welcome bonus, which can reach up to $1,000, by following the provided steps below. Begin your Super Bowl betting journey in North Carolina today.
1. Sign Up With BetOnline
BetOnline is a well-known, highly trusted site that has sponsored many high-profile sporting events. It also goes the extra mile in providing a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation.
Navigate to the given link to access BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll be prompted to provide some key details about yourself. It should be noted that the welcome offer is solely available to new customers.
Having this account allows individuals across the USA to engage in betting activities, even in states with prevailing gambling restrictions.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
2. Deposit As A New Customer
To make the most of BetOnline’s promotion, you are required to make a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum allowable deposit capped at $2,000.
Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline offers a 50% match. For example, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you would be eligible to receive $1,000 in bonuses.
3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl
Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
North Carolina Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Sports betting in NC is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina Casinos?
As of 2024 it is not possible to bet on the Super Bowl in a casino in North Carolina. There will potentially be new bills introduced in 2024 looking at sports betting legislation but legalized sports betting is not imminent in the state.
You can however bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to one or more of our sportsbooks which allow wagering on hundreds of markets.
You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino would be in any case.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On North Carolina Sports Betting Apps?
There are various betting apps in North Carolina that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting is still illegal in North Carolina, but with our sportsbooks is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl.
The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in North Carolina and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.
They have dozens of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.
Super Bowl Player Props Available In North Carolina
As mentioned earlier, player props are very popular among NFL bettors. Bettors can make well-informed predictions about the performance of a particular player by analyzing player statistics and recent trends.
Sportsbooks may set an over/under total for specific metrics, or you have the option to set your own total at varying odds.
Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:
- Carries
- Interceptions
- Passing Yards
- Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Rushing Yards
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Touchdowns
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed in North Carolina
In the NFL season, same-game parlay betting stands out as a preferred option among enthusiastic bettors.
Parlays allow participants to merge two or more individual bets, forming a selection with enhanced odds.
Essentially, the more selections combined, the higher the odds—accompanied by an increased risk, as each pick must win for the bet to be successful.