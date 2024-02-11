How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina – NC Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina by creating an account with the best US betting sites listed here, who allow betting legally and safely.



These trusted and established US online sportsbooks allow bets to be placed on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including North Carolina, where their online betting law is still waiting to be passed.

We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.

Top 6 North Carolina Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in North Carolina + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – Great Super Bowl promotions and bonuses BetWhale – Generous bonuses and wide range of betting options Everygame – Plenty of promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – Modern, versatile, and easy-to-use MyBookie – Watch live games through the sportsbook

Best North Carolina Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

By using BetOnline – our number one selection for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to release $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use these bonuses in detail further down the page.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina

Secure BetOnline’s welcome bonus, which can reach up to $1,000, by following the provided steps below. Begin your Super Bowl betting journey in North Carolina today.

1. Sign Up With BetOnline

BetOnline is a well-known, highly trusted site that has sponsored many high-profile sporting events. It also goes the extra mile in providing a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation.

Navigate to the given link to access BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll be prompted to provide some key details about yourself. It should be noted that the welcome offer is solely available to new customers.

Having this account allows individuals across the USA to engage in betting activities, even in states with prevailing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To make the most of BetOnline’s promotion, you are required to make a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum allowable deposit capped at $2,000.

Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline offers a 50% match. For example, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you would be eligible to receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

North Carolina Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

North Carolina sports betting is closer than ever to being legalized but as yet is still not gone through. Efforts to legalize NC sports betting were unsuccessful in 2023 and will resume in 2024 – currently pending.

North Carolina residents can still bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites however. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for well over years and millions of players have signed up.

Sports betting in NC is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina Casinos?

As of 2024 it is not possible to bet on the Super Bowl in a casino in North Carolina. There will potentially be new bills introduced in 2024 looking at sports betting legislation but legalized sports betting is not imminent in the state.

You can however bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to one or more of our sportsbooks which allow wagering on hundreds of markets.

You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino would be in any case.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On North Carolina Sports Betting Apps?

There are various betting apps in North Carolina that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting is still illegal in North Carolina, but with our sportsbooks is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl.

The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in North Carolina and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.

They have dozens of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Super Bowl Player Props Available In North Carolina

As mentioned earlier, player props are very popular among NFL bettors. Bettors can make well-informed predictions about the performance of a particular player by analyzing player statistics and recent trends.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total for specific metrics, or you have the option to set your own total at varying odds.

Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed in North Carolina

In the NFL season, same-game parlay betting stands out as a preferred option among enthusiastic bettors.

Parlays allow participants to merge two or more individual bets, forming a selection with enhanced odds.

Essentially, the more selections combined, the higher the odds—accompanied by an increased risk, as each pick must win for the bet to be successful.

Take Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the Chiefs and 49ers, as an example. For this contest, you can explore either game props or player props. Game props cover particular events, such as predicting the halftime leader or placing bets on the over/under points, while player props enable you to wager on the individual performances of specific players. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Over 37.5 Points

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Offered In North Carolina Betting on the color of the ‘Gatorade Shower’ is an age-old tradition and another extremely popular Super Bowl prop bet. The winning coach if traditionally drenched in Gatorade after the game, with the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid getting soaked in purple Gatorade last year. Just like betting on the length of the national anthem, this is a fun and light-hearted prop bet for the Super Bowl. So, what color will it be this year for the winning coach? Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In North Carolina The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss also attracts a substantial number of wagers from bettors. Essentially, you can bet on predicting whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ BetOnline also gives you the opportunity to bet on whether the team winning the coin toss will ultimately triumph in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Allowed in North Carolina Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is one of the exclusive markets we mentioned earlier. Not only can you bet on the duration of the anthem, and how long this year’s singer Reba McEntire will take to complete it, but other options include who will be shown on TV first out of the quarterbacks – and many more. Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105 Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Now Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet In what promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated Super Bowls in recent years, the Vegas showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is poised to deliver a compelling battle. Deebo Samuel has emerged as one of the standout players for the San Francisco 49ers this season and enters the game in peak form. Samuel showcased his quality in the NFC Championship win against the Detroit Lions, tallying a season-high of 89 receiving yards off eight catches. Anticipating another standout performance from Samuel, our Super Bowl best bet is over 5.5 receptions @ +155. Placing a $100 stake on this selection with BetOnline would yield a return of $255, resulting in a profit of $155. Super Bowl MVP Betting In North Carolina Super Bowl MVP betting stands out as one of the most popular selections among NFL fans leading up to the big game. The award is given to the player who delivers the best performance for the winning team, with quarterbacks often being the recipients. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes claimed the honor last year after his inspiring performance against the Eagles, and he is the favorite to win it again this time around. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In North Carolina CBS is the primary broadcaster for this year’s Super Bowl, featuring the likes of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracey Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely providing insight and analysis. The coverage begins at 6:30 EST with build-up, interviews, and much more. Paramount+ will also be covering the game, and you can watch via smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and a wide range of platforms. The game will also be broadcast live on Nickelodeon.