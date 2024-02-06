How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina – North Carolina Sports Betting

The much-anticipated 49ers vs Chiefs encounter is fast approaching, so here at SportsLens we can guide you through how to bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina by creating accounts with the best US offshore betting sites listed here.



Can You Bet On Sports In North Carolina?

Governor Roy Cooper signed the legalization of sports betting in North Carolina in July 2019. However, the implementation took some time and was fully enacted on March 18, 2021.

It’s essential to note that the new legislation specifically legalizes sports betting at licensed premises. Even though online and mobile sports betting in North Carolina has yet to be formally incorporated into the state’s sports betting laws, several online sportsbooks make it convenient to place your bets.

Using our top-rated North Carolina sportsbooks, residents in the state can place wagers on their preferences, despite only a small number of sites being available.

With our offshore sportsbooks you can bet anywhere at anytime. All you have to do to be able to bet on the Super Bowl is sign up and open an account.

Top 6 North Carolina Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in North Carolina + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – Great Super Bowl promotions and bonuses BetWhale – Generous bonuses and wide range of betting options Everygame – Plenty of promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – Modern, versatile, and easy-to-use MyBookie – Watch live games through the sportsbook

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Carolina

Secure BetOnline’s welcome bonus, which can reach up to $1,000, by following the provided steps below. Begin your Super Bowl betting journey in North Carolina today.

1. Sign Up With BetOnline

BetOnline is a well-known, highly trusted site that has sponsored many high-profile sporting events. It also goes the extra mile in providing a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation.

Navigate to the given link to access BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll be prompted to provide some key details about yourself. It should be noted that the welcome offer is solely available to new customers.

Having this account allows individuals across the USA to engage in betting activities, even in states with prevailing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To make the most of BetOnline’s promotion, you are required to make a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum allowable deposit capped at $2,000.

Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline offers a 50% match. For example, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you would be eligible to receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Upon completing these steps, the only remaining action is to choose a bet that interests you and start playing. For Super Bowl betting options, you can find them under the NFL tab on the main menu page.

Once you’ve pinpointed your preferred market, add it to your bet slip, specify the wager amount, and proceed to place the bet.

Continue reading to discover some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets in recent years.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In North Carolina

In the NFL season, same-game parlay betting stands out as a preferred option among enthusiastic bettors.

Parlays allow participants to merge two or more individual bets, forming a selection with enhanced odds.

Essentially, the more selections combined, the higher the odds—accompanied by an increased risk, as each pick must win for the bet to be successful.

Take Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the Chiefs and 49ers, as an example. For this contest, you can explore either game props or player props. Game props cover particular events, such as predicting the halftime leader or placing bets on the over/under points, while player props enable you to wager on the individual performances of specific players. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Over 37.5 Points

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In North Carolina

As mentioned earlier, player props are highly favored by NFL bettors. Customers can make well-informed predictions about the performance of a particular player by analyzing player statistics and recent trends.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total for specific metrics, or you have the option to set your own total at varying odds.

Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Carolina

The celebrations and extravaganza surrounding the Super Bowl open up diverse markets that go beyond on-field activities.

One of these distinctive markets involves betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will surpass or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is limited to offshore sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be performed by the renowned ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In North Carolina The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss also attracts a substantial number of wagers from bettors. Essentially, you can bet on predicting whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ BetOnline also gives you the opportunity to bet on whether the team winning the coin toss will ultimately triumph in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105