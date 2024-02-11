Place a bet on the Super Bowl in New York with the established US sportsbooks below, legally and safely.



If you live in New York you can join one of our trusted US sportsbooks, who have been accepting bets legally for over 25 years in ANY US State.

See our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.

Top 6 New York Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

The Best NY Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in New York + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – Plenty of Super Bowl promotions and bonuses BetWhale – Generous bonuses and wide range of betting options Everygame – Great promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – Modern, versatile, and easy-to-use MyBookie – Watch live games through the sportsbook

Best New York Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline, who are our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use these bonuses in detail further down.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New York

Claim BetOnline’s welcome bonus, which can go up to $1,000, by following the provided steps below. Then start your Super Bowl betting experience in New York today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Visit the provided link to reach BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll need to provide some key details. It’s important to highlight that the welcome offer is exclusively accessible to new customers.

Having this account enables individuals across the USA to participate in betting activities, even in states with existing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To take advantage of BetOnline’s promotion, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55, and the maximum allowable deposit is set at $2,000.

Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline provides a 50% match. For instance, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you will receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Now you’ve opened your BetOnline account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be located on BetOnline.

New York Sports Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports betting has been widely available in New York since a bill was passed in 2013. However, it didn’t open its first sportsbook until July 2019.

Many of our sportsbooks have been taking bets from bettors in New York and around the US for decades so have much more experience. That’s why they often boast more markets than their rivals as well as better value. New players can also take advantage of free bets and bonuses worth up to $6,500.

You can also better on college sports which are prohibited in New York.

Can I Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In Casinos In New York?

There are a number of casinos to bet in person when in New York. These include Del Lago Resort, Resorts World and Tioga Downs.

However, New York betting rules mean only over 21s can bet. With our trusted sportsbooks you can open an account as long as you are 18 and place bets within minutes. There’s also no need to hand over your social security number.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Sports Betting Apps In New York?

The biggest sportsbooks working in New York all have apps. But as mentioned, you will need to be 21+ to bet with them compared to 18+ with our sportsbooks. There’s also no risk of being limited and we can assure you of fast payments and withdrawals as well as some hefty free bet offers.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In New York

Throughout the NFL season, same-game parlay betting stands out as a favored choice among avid bettors.

Parlays enable participants to combine two or more individual bets, creating a selection with enhanced odds.

Ultimately, the more selections combined, the higher the odds—alongside an increased risk, as each pick must succeed for the bet to win.

Consider Super Bowl LVIII featuring the Chiefs and 49ers as an example. In this matchup, you have the option to delve into either game props or player props. Game props encompass specific events, such as predicting the halftime leader or placing bets on the over/under points, while player props allow you to wager on the individual performances of specific players. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Over 39.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Player Props Available In New York

As previously mentioned, player props enjoy significant popularity among NFL bettors. Customers can make informed predictions about the performance of a specific player based on player statistics and recent trends.

Sportsbooks may establish an over/under total for specific metrics, or you can opt to set your own total at different odds.

Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered In New York

The grandeur and festivities surrounding the Super Bowl open up various markets, extending beyond the on-field activities.

One of these unique markets involves betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will exceed or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is restricted to offshore sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be performed by the acclaimed ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In New York The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss also garners a significant number of bets. Essentially, you can place a wager on predicting whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ Moreover, BetOnline offers the chance to bet on whether the team winning the coin toss will emerge victorious in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Chiefs Vs 49ers Super Bowl Betting Pick We’re backing the Chiefs to secure the race to 10 points as our primary Super Bowl betting pick. Despite the 49ers being priced as favorites for the Super Bowl, we anticipate the Chiefs to make a strong start, and the +100 odds provided by BetOnline present excellent value. Remember, BetOnline and our reputable US offshore sportsbooks offer an extensive range of game and player prop markets for your enjoyment. How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In New York If you’re looking to place bets on the Super Bowl MVP in New York today, BetOnline has the latest odds available online ahead of the Chiefs vs. the 49ers showdown. Considering that five of the last seven Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, you have to wonder if this trend continues in Vegas. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the favorite for Super Bowl LVIII MVP, with odds of +140 on BetOnline. Alternatively, if you favor 49ers QB Brock Purdy, his odds currently stand at +225. Check out the full Super Bowl MVP market below. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Watch The Super Bowl In New York For those residing or stationed in New York during tonight’s Super Bowl extravaganza, you can catch the entire game live on CBS, the premier broadcaster for the Super Bowl. CBS promises top-notch coverage before, during, and after the Chiefs vs. 49ers showdown. The streaming platform Paramount+ will also provide live coverage of the entire game. Viewers have various ways to tune in to the NFL Championship decider on Paramount+, ensuring an option for everyone eager to catch the action.