Can You Bet On Sports In New York?

Few states in the US hold sports in as high regard as New York, boasting numerous teams, a rich history, and intense rivalries spanning both interstate and regional boundaries.

Betting serves as an extension of this passion, and while retail betting was legalized in 2019, the convenience of betting from anywhere adds an extra layer of accessibility.

Using our top-rated New York sportsbooks, residents in the state can place wagers on their preferences, despite only a small number of sites being available.

With the offshore sportsbooks listed on this page there are still many reasons to join. For example, you can bet anywhere across states, join at just 18 and there are no annoying ID checks.

All you have to do to be able to bet on the Super Bowl is sign-up and open an account.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New York

Claim BetOnline’s welcome bonus, which can go up to $1,000, by following the provided steps below. Then start your Super Bowl betting experience in New York today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Visit the provided link to reach BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll need to provide some key details. It’s important to highlight that the welcome offer is exclusively accessible to new customers.

Having this account enables individuals across the USA to participate in betting activities, even in states with existing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To take advantage of BetOnline’s promotion, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55, and the maximum allowable deposit is set at $2,000.

Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline provides a 50% match. For instance, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you will receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

After finishing these steps, the only remaining task is to select a bet that captures your interest and begin playing. For Super Bowl betting choices, you can locate them under the NFL tab on the main menu page. Once you’ve identified your preferred market, simply add it to your bet slip, specify the wager amount, and proceed to place the bet. Keep reading to explore some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets in recent years.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In New York

Throughout the NFL season, same-game parlay betting stands out as a favored choice among avid bettors.

Parlays enable participants to combine two or more individual bets, creating a selection with enhanced odds.

Ultimately, the more selections combined, the higher the odds—alongside an increased risk, as each pick must succeed for the bet to win.

Consider Super Bowl LVIII featuring the Chiefs and 49ers as an example. In this matchup, you have the option to delve into either game props or player props. Game props encompass specific events, such as predicting the halftime leader or placing bets on the over/under points, while player props allow you to wager on the individual performances of specific players. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Over 39.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

49ers Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In New York

As previously mentioned, player props enjoy significant popularity among NFL bettors. Customers can make informed predictions about the performance of a specific player based on player statistics and recent trends.

Sportsbooks may establish an over/under total for specific metrics, or you can opt to set your own total at different odds.

Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In New York

The grandeur and festivities surrounding the Super Bowl open up various markets, extending beyond the on-field activities.

One of these unique markets involves betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will exceed or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is restricted to offshore sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be performed by the acclaimed ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In New York The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss also garners a significant number of bets. Essentially, you can place a wager on predicting whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ Moreover, BetOnline offers the chance to bet on whether the team winning the coin toss will emerge victorious in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105