The huge Chiefs vs 49ers NFL Championship clash is just around the corner, and with that in mind we can show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in New York by joining up with the best US offshore sportsbooks below.
Can You Bet On Sports In New York?
Few states in the US hold sports in as high regard as New York, boasting numerous teams, a rich history, and intense rivalries spanning both interstate and regional boundaries.
Betting serves as an extension of this passion, and while retail betting was legalized in 2019, the convenience of betting from anywhere adds an extra layer of accessibility.
Using our top-rated New York sportsbooks, residents in the state can place wagers on their preferences, despite only a small number of sites being available.
With the offshore sportsbooks listed on this page there are still many reasons to join. For example, you can bet anywhere across states, join at just 18 and there are no annoying ID checks.
All you have to do to be able to bet on the Super Bowl is sign-up and open an account.
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New York
Claim BetOnline’s welcome bonus, which can go up to $1,000, by following the provided steps below. Then start your Super Bowl betting experience in New York today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Visit the provided link to reach BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll need to provide some key details. It’s important to highlight that the welcome offer is exclusively accessible to new customers.
Having this account enables individuals across the USA to participate in betting activities, even in states with existing gambling restrictions.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
To take advantage of BetOnline’s promotion, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55, and the maximum allowable deposit is set at $2,000.
Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline provides a 50% match. For instance, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you will receive $1,000 in bonuses.
3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl
How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In New York
Throughout the NFL season, same-game parlay betting stands out as a favored choice among avid bettors.
Parlays enable participants to combine two or more individual bets, creating a selection with enhanced odds.
Ultimately, the more selections combined, the higher the odds—alongside an increased risk, as each pick must succeed for the bet to win.
How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In New York
As previously mentioned, player props enjoy significant popularity among NFL bettors. Customers can make informed predictions about the performance of a specific player based on player statistics and recent trends.
Sportsbooks may establish an over/under total for specific metrics, or you can opt to set your own total at different odds.
Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:
- Carries
- Interceptions
- Passing Yards
- Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Rushing Yards
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Touchdowns
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In New York
The grandeur and festivities surrounding the Super Bowl open up various markets, extending beyond the on-field activities.
One of these unique markets involves betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will exceed or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.
Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is restricted to offshore sportsbooks.
This year, the anthem will be performed by the acclaimed ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150
- Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110