How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Mexico – NM Sports Betting

Top 6 New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
List Of The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
Here at SportsLens we've researched the best New Mexico sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where there is also up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.
- BetOnline – $1,000 free bets (50% deposit offer)
- Bovada – Get $250 in free bets (50% welcome bonus)
- BetWhale – $1,250 welcome offer (125% deposit)
- Everygame – Receive $500 free bets (100% joining deposit offer)
- BetUS – $2,500 NFL free bet (100% deposit bonus)
- MyBookie – Redeem $1,000 Super Bowl free bet (50% first deposit bonus)
Best New Mexico Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Get $1,000 Free Bet Today with BetOnline
BetOnline are the number one New Mexico sports betting site here at SportsLens that will give new players up to $1000 in Super Bowl free bets with their opening 50% deposit welcome offer.
Below we tell you all you need to know on how to create an account with BetOnline, add funds, claim their deposit bonus and, of course, how to bet on the Super Bowl in New Mexico.
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In New Mexico
With BetOnline being based offshore, this means they DON’T have to follow any set state gambling laws that might be in place in certain regions. Like in New Mexico and meaning once they’ve got an account, they can bet across states if they are on the move.
NFL bettors can also place wagers with BetOnline knowing this leading US sportsbook have been established for over 20 years. Meaning they are a safe and secure platform.
Once joined, there are many NFL markets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, which also include player and game props and also the favored prop bets which a lot of the traditional US sportsbooks won’t have. Like coin toss and National Anthem betting.
There are also fast payouts, multiple deposit methods, existing customer offers, a $1,000 welcome offer, no winners bans or KYC checks on joining.
There is plenty to like when joining BetOnline.
1. Sign-up With BetOnline
Open an account with BetOnline by clicking a link on this page.
You will then be taken to a sign-up page to enter some basic personal details and also pick a username and password.
These details are all stored safely and securely.
2. Deposit Funds With BetOnline
Next up is to deposit into your new BetOnline account.
In order to qualify for the 50% first deposit bonus, you will need to deposit just $55. This will get you a $27.50 free bet.
However, if you want to take full advantage of this offer the maximum free bet is $1,000. Which will require a $2,000 deposit.
Regardless, if you want to start big or small. Remember even a $100 first outlay will land you a $50 free bet for Sunday’s 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl.
3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII
Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets. Just follow these steps.
- Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
- Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’
Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
New Mexico Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Full online New Mexico sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.
These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.
Sports betting in New Mexico via these online sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In New Mexico Casinos?
New Mexico residents are allowed to bet in-person on the Super Bowl in casinos – with retail sportsbooks in place at various venues.
That said, you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets. Including player and game props.
You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On New Mexico Sports Betting Apps?
There are no online betting apps in New Mexico that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the New Mexico government. However, you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.
All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in New Mexico and don’t have to download an app.
They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.
New Mexico Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays
NFL same game parlay betting has become a very popular wagering option for NFL fans, and this will be one of the most favored bets for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.
A same game parlays NFL bet gives bettors the chance to pick bets from different markets and lump them together for bigger odds and larger returns.
These can be anything from two bets upwards. But the more markets you select then it goes, without saying, the more outcomes you need to get right in order to win the bet.
Super Bowl 58 examples could see bettors pick from the game props. These could include a team to score the most points in a certain half, or a quarter method of victory, or even the total distance of the first field goal scored.
There are also player props which include Patrick Mahomes or Brook Purdy yards on their 1st touchdown pass or the first player to land a reception.
Some examples of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay are listed here.
- Under 47.5 points
- Brook Purdy to complete his first pass attempt
- 49ers half-time leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Allowed in New Mexico
The Super Bowl player props bets revolve around the stats on each player. With these bets data driven.
Then the US sportsbooks will generally offer a spread or over/under options that gives bettors the chance to wager on more or less than the given benchmark.
Examples of key player props.
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Touchdowns
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Receptions
- Player Performance Duels
- Passing Yards
Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In New Mexico
Most Super Bowl bets will be on the actual game, but NFL fans can try and win a bet even before kick-off, with the popular coin toss bet.
This Super Bowl coin toss bet has grown in popularity over the years, with NFL fans betting on who will win the toss. Or even the heads or tails outcome.
Last year the Chiefs won the toss with tails and, of course, also won the Vince Lombardi Trophy. While the opening 57 Super Bowls have seen 30 tails and 27 heads.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
- Tails -101
- Heads -101
- Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered in New Mexico
Another pre-Super Bowl betting market is to bet on the National Anthem and just how long it’s going to be.
The Allegiant Stadium crowd will witness country singer Reba McEntire, perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’. With the spread on the song length sitting at 86.5 seconds.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Secs: -135
- Under 86.5 Secs: -105