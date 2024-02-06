How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Mexico – New Mexico Sports Betting

You can find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in New Mexico by joining the best US offshore sports betting sites below, that will allow bettors to wager on the Chiefs vs 49ers in ANY US State, with up to $6,500 in free bets too.



Betting in New Mexico is a mixed bag. Yes, in-person wagering in casinos is possible, but betting with online sportsbooks is still not allowed. However, this is not a problem when joining the top US offshore sportsbooks as they don’t have to follow any set State betting laws.

In addition to being able perform NFL betting ANYWHERE in the US, when New Mexico bettors join the offshore sports betting sites listed there are many perks.

These include free bets, no maximum payout limits, no bans on winners, no KYC checks as well as Super Bowl prop bets, which most of the US traditional sportsbooks won’t offer.

Best New Mexico Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline are the number one New Mexico sports betting site here at SportsLens that will offer new players up to $1000 in Super Bowl free bets with their opening 50% deposit welcome offer.

Below we tell you all you need to know on how to create an account with BetOnline, add funds, claim their deposit bonus and, of course, how to bet on the Super Bowl in New Mexico.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In New Mexico

With BetOnline being based offshore, this means they DON’T have to follow any set state gambling laws that might be in place in certain regions. Like in New Mexico and meaning once they’ve got an account, they can bet across states if they are on the move.

NFL bettors can also place wagers with BetOnline knowing this leading US offshore sportsbook have been established for over 20 years. Meaning they are a safe and secure platform.

Once joined, there are many NFL markets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, which also include player and game props and also the favored prop bets which a lot of the traditional US sportsbooks won’t have. Like coin toss and National Anthem betting.

There are also fast payouts, multiple deposit methods, existing customer offers, a $1,000 welcome offer, no winners bans or KYC checks on joining.

There is plenty to like when joining BetOnline.

1. Sign-up With BetOnline

Open an account with BetOnline by clicking a link on this page.

You will then be taken to a sign-up page to enter some basic personal details and also pick a username and password.

These details are all stored safely and securely.

2. Deposit Funds With BetOnline

Next up is to deposit into your new BetOnline account.

In order to qualify for the 50% first deposit bonus, you will need to deposit just $55. This will get you a $27.50 free bet.

However, if you want to take full advantage of this offer the maximum free bet is $1,000, which will require a $2,000 deposit.

Regardless, if you want to start big or small – remember even a $100 first outlay will land you a $50 free bet for Sunday’s 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl.

3. Place a Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Now you’ve opened your new BetOnline account, added funds, you are now ready to bet on the Super Bowl in New Mexico or ANY US State.

To find the Super Bowl LVIII betting markets, just click on the ‘sports’ tab in the top menu.

Then go to their ‘football’ and ‘Super Bowl’ sections, which can be found in the lefthand navigation.

Here you will see hundreds of Super Bowl 2024 markets to bet on from ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl.

Of course, there will be the main markets, like spread options, total points and the moneyline. But the best US offshore sportsbooks will also have the favored NFL prop bets that most of the US traditional sportsbooks won’t showcase.

Why Join An Offshore New Mexico Sports Betting Site?

Free bet welcome offers

Trusted and established brands

Bet in ANY US State

No winners bans

Super quick payouts

18+ (traditional US sportsbooks 21)

Many currencies

No KYC or ID/Passport checks on sign-up

No max payouts

Prop bets showcased

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in New Mexico

NFL same game parlay betting has become a very popular wagering option for NFL fans, and this will be one of the most favored bets for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

A same game parlays NFL bet gives bettors the chance to pick bets from different markets and lump them together for bigger odds and larger returns.

These can be anything from two bets upwards. But the more markets you select then it goes, without saying, the more outcomes you need to get right in order to win the bet.

Super Bowl 58 examples could see bettors pick from the game props which could include a team to score the most points in a certain half, or a quarter method of victory, or even the total distance of the first field goal scored.

There are also player props which include Patrick Mahomes or Brook Purdy yards on their 1st touchdown pass or the first player to land a reception.

Some examples of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay are listed here.

Under 47.5 points

Brook Purdy to complete his first pass attempt

49ers half-time leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in New Mexico



The Super Bowl player props bets revolve around the stats on each player. With these bets data driven.

Then the US sportsbooks will generally offer a spread or over/under options that gives bettors the chance to wager on more or less than the given benchmark.

Examples of key player props.

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Passing Yards

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In New Mexico

Most Super Bowl bets will be on the actual game, but NFL fans can try and win a bet even before kick-off, with the popular coin toss bet.

This Super Bowl coin toss bet has grown in popularity over the years, with NFL fans betting on who will win the toss. Or even the heads or tails outcome.

Last year the Chiefs won the toss with tails and, of course, also won the Vince Lombardi Trophy. While the opening 57 Super Bowls have seen 30 tails and 27 heads.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In New Mexico

Another pre-Super Bowl betting market is to bet on the National Anthem and just how long it’s going to be.

The Allegiant Stadium crowd will witness country singer Reba McEntire, perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’, with the spread on the song length sitting at 86.5 seconds.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Secs: -135

Under 86.5 Secs: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In New Mexico At the other end of Super Bowl Day – after we know the winner – there is one final market to look out for. This NFL prop bet is – what color the Gatorade will be that’s thrown over the winning coach. The Gatorade tradition started in 1984 and has seen coaches being soaked ever since. But you can also bet on this. Purple is the 2024 Gatorade favorite, but it could pay to know that three of the last five colors have been blue. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl LVIII Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000