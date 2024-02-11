How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Jersey – NJ Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in New Jersey legally and safely with the established US sportsbooks below.

New Jersey Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Yes, in-person and online sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since 2018, so you can bet on the Super Bowl via apps from mobile sportsbooks that allow you to bet from anywhere within the state limits.

Whether you are an NJ resident or not you can bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe and reliable platform to place your bets with the majority of sites having been established 15+ years ago with thousands of players having signed up.

Sports betting in New Jersey is available to all residents who are 21+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In New Jersey Casinos?

New Jersey casinos welcome sports betting visitors as well as residents. There are plenty of casinos to chose from in Atlantic City, NJ when it comes to sports betting, with the most popular being Bally’s, Caesars, Ocean City and the Hard Rock Casino.

You can also bet from home with our featured offshore sportsbooks, which can be a lot more convenient than going to the casino in person.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On New Jersey Sports Betting Apps?

There is an extensive list of Super Bowl markets available on NJ sports betting apps. As one of the early adopters online betting Nevada’s betting apps are some of the most advanced and best available.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting available, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in New Jersey and don’t have to download an app.

There are thousands of Super Bowl markets on offer this year including the favored prop bets like what color Gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in and coin toss which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Player Props Betting Allowed In New Jersey



Two of the NFL’s best teams go head-to-head in Vegas, which makes player prop betting an exciting catch for this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will get a small or large amount of passing touchdowns, or if Brock Purdy will cook with his passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow wagerers to bet on any players individual performance.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the chance to bet on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a certain market – e.g. Mahomes over/under 300 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a set number of touchdowns, interceptions etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a player will perform.

As the Super Bowl is such a big game, this means BetOnline have a huge amount of player props, so see just a few of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In New Jersey

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for regular NFL gamblers. Game props – such as total points scored, or which team will score first can be put together with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of a variety of selections. This, of course, means higher odds, leading to more potential winnings.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points. Or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Under 47.5 Points

Travis Kelce Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Offered in New Jersey

After the game, there are still betting opportunities in the Super Bowl. With NFL prob bets such as – which color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach.

This age-old tradition of dousing the winning Super Bowl coach in Gatorade started in 1984 and has been a regular occurrance since. So why not have a bet on it?

For example, purple is the favorite this year but blue Gatorade has been the winning color in three of the last five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed in New Jersey

The Super Bowl coin toss happens just before the action starts, and you can bet on whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins the toss to choose who kicks-off the game.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available in New Jersey

The Super Bowl National Anthem is a yearly tradition that takes place before the game starts, and now you can wager on it.

Country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s singer, and you can bet on how long you think the song will last, with either over or under the options.

There are also some niche markets to wager on with BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet For New Jersey Bettors

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is here in what is set to be one of the best Super Bowls in recent time.

The Chiefs are looking for back-to-back titles, whilst the 49ers are in search of their first Super Bowl win since 1995.

With that in mind, we are anticipating an entertaining affair and one which could go either way.

Our Super Bowl LVIII best bet for New Jersey bettors is both teams to score at least 24.5 points @ +300 with BetOnline. So, if you stake $100 on this selection you would win $400, with a $100 profit.

Super Bowl MVP Betting In New Jersey

Super Bowl MVP betting is the type of wager that is very popular amongst NFL fans for the big game, and this year it looks to be the case once again.

The award is given to the player who stands out the most for the winning team with votes coming in an 80-20 split from media journalists and fans.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award last year after his top performance against the Eagles and he will be hoping for a repeat of that in Vegas.

Super Bowl MVP Odds 2024

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In New Jersey

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live on CBS, with the action starting from 6:30 EST.

The likes of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracey Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely are just some of the big names covering the clash between the Chiefs and 49ers.

But, if you can’t follow on CBS then that isn’t a problem. Paramount+ will also be showing Super Bowl LVIII. You can find Paramount+ coverage on all smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets and many more platforms.