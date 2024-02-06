With the big 49ers v Chiefs game edging ever closer, we show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in New Jersey. Gambling is legal in the state, but it is still easier to use our recommended offshore sportsbooks, with no “Know Your Customer” needed, plus also wager on the Super Bowl anywhere whilst on the go by using these sites too.

The sports betting sites we recommend on this page are all registered offshore sportsbooks, meaning they do not have to follow state specific laws so you can gamble on the Super Bowl with ease. There cross state betting in the US is not an issue.

New customers, who only have to be 18+, signing up to these New Jersey sports betting sites can also claim an array of bonuses and NFL free bets along the way.

Follow the steps below to see just how easy it is to bet on the Super Bowl with no fuss.

Top 6 New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – First pick for offshore betting on Super Bowl with millions of users nation wide Bovada – Niche markets with hundreds of Super Bowl lines BetWhale – Top $1,250 betting offer available Everygame – Over 20 years worth of sports betting experience BetUS – Same game parlay betting specialists MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available to new customers for 2024 Super Bowl

Best New Jersey Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting is as simple as it gets with BetOnline. After more than 20 years of offering the top markets and bonuses for sports such as NFL, they are our top pick for Super Bowl LVIII wagering.

As seen below, new customers signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to claim up to $1000 in free bets which will aid their experience betting on the upcoming Super Bowl.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In New Jersey

These three steps are all it takes to start gambling on the Super Bowl in New Jersey, so check out how to do so below.

1. Join BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline is a quick and easy process and as they are based offshore, you can go from sign-up to betting in less than 10 minutes.

So, even though New Jersey sports betting is legal, our recommended sportsbooks are offshore meaning you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and have no problems ever again. BetOnline has no KYC checks for customers and you can stake high odds then get paid out almost instantly.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is there for all new customers who meet the right requirements, all you need to do is sign-up to get started.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to be able take advantage of the offer, and the 50% deposit match works up to a maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $300 would get you $150 in sportsbook bonuses.

Using the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which you would then receive in Super Bowl bonuses.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in New Jersey

You can bet on the Super Bowl in New Jersey from virtually anywhere, whether that is in your own home, out at a bar or even at the gym, BetOnline sports betting app allow you to wager whenever you want, wherever you are.

Once you have found the NFL tab on BetOnline, just choose your bet and add it to your betslip, then decide your stake and place it. Any possible winnings will be displayed.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in New Jersey

Two of the NFL’s best teams go head-to-head in Vegas, which makes player prop betting an exciting catch for this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will get a small or large amount of passing touchdowns, or if Brock Purdy will cook with his passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow wagerers to bet on any players individual performance.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the chance to bet on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a certain market – e.g. Mahomes over/under 300 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a set number of touchdowns, interceptions etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a player will perform.

As the Super Bowl is such a big game, this means BetOnline have a huge amount of player props, so see just a few of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in New Jersey

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for regular NFL gamblers. Game props – such as total points scored, or which team will score first can be put together with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of a variety of selections. This, of course, means higher odds, leading to more potential winnings.

A top example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in New Jersey

Super Bowl Gatorade – what does it mean, and can you bet on it?

Yes, you can bet on it. The winning coach is traditionally covered in Gatorade after the game – the drink of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can bet on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the favorite this year – so check out the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in New Jersey

The Super Bowl coin toss happens just before the action starts, and you can bet on whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins the toss to choose who kicks-off the game.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in New Jersey

The Super Bowl national anthem is a yearly tradition that takes place before the game starts, and now you can wager on it.

Country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s singer, and you can bet on how long you think the song will last, with either over or under the options.

There are also some niche markets to wager on with BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105