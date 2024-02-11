American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Hampshire – NH Sports Betting

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
8 min read
You can bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire legally and safely with the trusted US sportsbooks below.

There are many perks to joining too – these include anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on sign-up, 18 years age limit, Super Bowl prop bets, bet in ANY STATE and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

See our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.

Top 6 New Hampshire Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

The Best New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline – No.1 betting site in New Hampshire + $1,000 welcome offer
  2. Bovada – Great selection of promotions and bonuses
  3. BetWhale – Generous bonuses and wide range of betting options
  4. Everygame – Plenty of Super Bowl promotions for new and existing customers
  5. BetUS – Modern, versatile, and easy-to-use
  6. MyBookie – Watch games live through the sportsbook

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Hampshire

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

Using BetOnline – our number one selection for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will also explain how to use these bonuses in detail further down the page.

 Claim Offer

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Click on the given link to access BetOnline’s registration page, where you’ll be required to provide key information. It should be emphasized that the welcome offer is specifically available to new customers.

Having this account allows individuals throughout the USA to engage in betting activities, even in states with prevailing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To capitalize on BetOnline’s promotion, you are required to make a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum allowable deposit set at $2,000.

Upon your first deposit, BetOnline offers a 50% match. For example, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you would be eligible to receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Now you’ve created your account, deposited and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

  • Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
  • Find a bet like and click on it
  • Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Using our top-rated New Hampshire sportsbooks, residents in the state can legally place wagers on their preferences, despite the existing restrictions on gambling.

To use these US betting sites, which are highly trusted and have been established for over 20 years, all you need is to be at least 18 years old and have a valid US Social Security Number.

You can bet from anywhere at anytime using these offshore sportsbooks without having to go through tiresome identification check processes.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Casinos In New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire, you can bet in person at DraftKings sportsbooks situated in specific casinos. However, online casinos are not yet legalized in the state.

Despite this, you can still place bets on the Super Bowl by joining our sportsbooks, where you can wager on thousands of markets, including player and game props.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Sports Betting Apps In New Hampshire?

While DraftKings is New Hampshire’s only authorized online sportsbook, bettors age 18 or older can also legally place bets on the Super Bowl using our offshore sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In New Hampshire

In the course of the NFL season, same-game parlay betting emerges as a popular option among enthusiastic bettors.

Parlays allow participants to combine two or more individual bets, forming a selection with enhanced odds.

Essentially, the more selections merged, the higher the odds—accompanied by an elevated risk, as each pick must be successful for the bet to win.

Take Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs and 49ers as an example. In this clash, you can explore either game props or player props.

Game props involve particular events, like predicting the halftime leader or placing bets on the over/under points, while player props offer the opportunity to wager on the individual performances of specific players.

For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like:

  • Under 42.5 Points
  • Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards
  • 49ers Half-Time Leaders
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Player Props Available In New Hampshire

As mentioned earlier, player props are considerably popular among NFL bettors.

Through a thorough analysis of player statistics and recent trends, customers can make well-informed predictions about the performance of a particular player.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total for specific metrics, or you have the option to choose your own total at varying odds.

Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:

  • Carries
  • Interceptions
  • Passing Yards
  • Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Rushing Yards
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Touchdowns
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In New Hampshire

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is limited to offshore sportsbooks.

The grandeur and festivities surrounding the Super Bowl create diverse markets, extending beyond the on-field activities.

One of these distinctive markets involves wagering on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will surpass or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be sung by the renowned ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150
  • Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110
Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now
