The Best New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Hampshire

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Using our top-rated New Hampshire sportsbooks, residents in the state can legally place wagers on their preferences, despite the existing restrictions on gambling.

To use these US betting sites, which are highly trusted and have been established for over 20 years, all you need is to be at least 18 years old and have a valid US Social Security Number.

You can bet from anywhere at anytime using these offshore sportsbooks without having to go through tiresome identification check processes.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Casinos In New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire, you can bet in person at DraftKings sportsbooks situated in specific casinos. However, online casinos are not yet legalized in the state.

Despite this, you can still place bets on the Super Bowl by joining our sportsbooks, where you can wager on thousands of markets, including player and game props.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Sports Betting Apps In New Hampshire?

While DraftKings is New Hampshire’s only authorized online sportsbook, bettors age 18 or older can also legally place bets on the Super Bowl using our offshore sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In New Hampshire

In the course of the NFL season, same-game parlay betting emerges as a popular option among enthusiastic bettors.

Parlays allow participants to combine two or more individual bets, forming a selection with enhanced odds.

Essentially, the more selections merged, the higher the odds—accompanied by an elevated risk, as each pick must be successful for the bet to win.

Take Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs and 49ers as an example. In this clash, you can explore either game props or player props. Game props involve particular events, like predicting the halftime leader or placing bets on the over/under points, while player props offer the opportunity to wager on the individual performances of specific players. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Under 42.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Super Bowl Player Props Available In New Hampshire

As mentioned earlier, player props are considerably popular among NFL bettors.

Through a thorough analysis of player statistics and recent trends, customers can make well-informed predictions about the performance of a particular player.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total for specific metrics, or you have the option to choose your own total at varying odds.

Below, we’ve listed some of the main player props available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In New Hampshire

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is limited to offshore sportsbooks.

The grandeur and festivities surrounding the Super Bowl create diverse markets, extending beyond the on-field activities.

One of these distinctive markets involves wagering on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will surpass or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be sung by the renowned ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Offered In New Hampshire The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss attracts a substantial volume of bets. Essentially, you can place a wager on predicting whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ Furthermore, BetOnline provides the opportunity to bet on whether the team winning the coin toss will ultimately triumph in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Head-To-Head Record: 49ers vs Chiefs The two teams have met 15 times in the past, with the Chiefs holding a narrow lead in the teams’ head-to-head record. The reigning Super Bowl LVII champions currently lead the San Francisco 49ers 8-7. Their first encounter dates back to 1971, with the Chiefs clinching a 26-17 victory on the road. The most recent face-off in 2022 saw another Kansas triumph with a score of 44-23. Additionally, they clashed in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, where Kansas emerged victorious again with a 31-20 win in Florida. With the Chiefs securing victory in the last three head-to-head meetings, they hold the upper hand entering Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. If Kansas City continues this streak, they could become the ninth team in history to achieve back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the first since New England in 2004/2005. Super Bowl Betting Pick: Chiefs To Continue Strong Record at Allegiant Stadium Rumors circulated before Super Bowl 58 that a Kansas City Chiefs flag was buried under Allegiant Stadium during its construction in 2017. If true, this alleged Chiefs charm seems to be working, as the team remains unbeaten at the stadium. Kansas has played four games at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas between 2020 and 2023, winning each time: 2023: Chiefs win, 31-17

2023: Chiefs win, 31-13

2021: Chiefs win, 41-14

